Karnataka 2nd PUC Previous Year Question Papers: Download Free PDF Here

Oct 29, 2025, 11:23 IST

Utilising Karnataka 2nd PUC Previous Year Question Papers is crucial for scoring well in the 2025–26 board exams. They aid in understanding exam patterns, marking schemes, and common questions, thereby improving time management, assessing preparation, and boosting confidence. Check article for more.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Previous Year Question Papers
Karnataka 2nd PUC Previous Year Question Papers

 Preparing with Karnataka 2nd PUC Previous Year Question Papers is one of the most effective ways for students to score high in board exams. These papers help you understand the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and frequently asked questions. By solving past papers, students can assess their preparation level, improve time management, and gain confidence for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2025–26. For more information, check the article below.

2nd PUC  Previous Year  Question Papers PDF Download 

2025 Exam 1

KANNADA-01

FRENCH-12

ACCOUNTANCY-30

EDUCATION-52

ENGLISH-02

KANNADA-OPT-16

STATISTICS-31

IT-61

HINDI-03

HISTORY-21

PSYCHOLOGY-32

RETAIL-62

TAMIL-04

ECONOMICS-22

PHYSICS-33

AUTOMOBILE-63

TELUGU-05

LOGIC-23

CHEMISTRY-34

HEALTH CARE-64

MALAYALAM-06

GEOGRAPHY-24

MATHEMATICS-35

BEAUTY AND WELLNESS-65

MARATHI-07

MUSIC-HINDUSTANI-26

BIOLOGY-36

HOME SCIENCE-67

URDU-08

27- BUSI.STUDIES

GEOLOGY-37

BASIC MATHS-75

SANSKRIT-09

28-SOCIOLOGY

ELECTRONICS-40

 

ARABIC-11

POLITICAL SC-29

COMPUTER-SC-41

  

2025 - Exam 2 

KANNADA-01

FRENCH-12

ACCOUNTANCY-30

EDUCATION-52

ENGLISH-02

OPTIONAL KANNADA - 16

STATISTICS-31

IT-61 (OS)

HINDI-03

HISTORY-21

PSYCHOLOGY-32

IT-61 (NS)

TAMIL-04

ECONOMICS-22

PHYSICS-33

RETAIL-62

TELUGU-05

LOGIC-23

CHEMISTRY-34

AUTOMOBILE-63
 

GEOGRAPHY-24

MATHEMATICS-35

  

MARATHI-07

  

BIOLOGY-36

HOME SCIENCE-67

URDU-08

27- BUSI.STUDIES

GEOLOGY-37

BASIC MATHS-75

SANSKRIT-09

28-SOCIOLOGY

ELECTRONICS-40

  

ARABIC-11

POLITICAL SC-29

COMPUTER-SC-41

  

 2025 -Exam 3 

KANNADA-01

GEOGRAPHY - 24

ELECTRONICS - 40

ENGLISH- 02

MUSIC-HINDUSTANI -26

COMPUTER-SC - 41

HINDI -03

BUSI.STUDIES-27

EDUCATION - 52

TAMIL-04

SOCIOLOGY - 28

IT - 61 (NEW SCHEME)

TELUGU-05

POLITICAL SC-29

RETAIL -62

MARATHI - 07

ACCOUNTANCY - 30

AUTOMOBILE - 63

URDU - 08

STATISTICS - 31

BEAUTY AND WELLNESS - 65

SANSKRIT-09

PSYCHOLOGY - 32

HOME SCIENCE - 67

FRENCH-12

PHYSICS - 33

BASIC MATHS - 75

KANNADA-OPT - 16

CHEMISTRY - 34

  

HISTORY - 21

MATHEMATICS - 35

  

ECONOMICS - 22

BIOLOGY - 36

  

LOGIC-23

GEOLOGY - 37

  

 2024 - Exam 1

KANNADA-01

ECONOMICS - 22

BIOLOGY - 36

ENGLISH- 02

LOGIC-23

GEOLOGY - 37

HINDI -03

GEOGRAPHY - 24

COMPUTER-SC - 41

TAMIL-04

MUSIC-HINDUSTANI -26

EDUCATION - 52

TELUGU-05

BUSI.STUDIES-27

IT - 61

MALAYALAM-06

SOCIOLOGY - 28

BEAUTY AND WELLNESS - 65

MARATHI - 07

POLITICAL SC-29

HOME SCIENCE - 67

URDU - 08

ACCOUNTANCY - 30

BASIC MATHS - 75

SANSKRIT-09

STATISTICS - 31

  

ARABIC-11

PSYCHOLOGY - 32

  

FRENCH-12

PHYSICS - 33

  

KANNADA-OPT - 16

CHEMISTRY - 34

  

HISTORY - 21

MATHEMATICS - 35

  
     

2024 - Exam 2 

HINDI-03

HISTORY-21

PSYCHOLOGY-32

IT-61 (NS)

TAMIL-04

ECONOMICS-22

PHYSICS-33

RETAIL-62

TELUGU-05

LOGIC-23

CHEMISTRY-34

AUTOMOBILE-63
 

GEOGRAPHY-24

MATHEMATICS-35

  

MARATHI-07

  

BIOLOGY-36

HOME SCIENCE-67

URDU-08

27- BUSI.STUDIES

GEOLOGY-37

BASIC MATHS-75

SANSKRIT-09

28-SOCIOLOGY

ELECTRONICS-40

  

ARABIC-11

POLITICAL SC-29

COMPUTER-SC-41

  

2024 - Exam 3

KANNADA-01

GEOGRAPHY - 24

COMPUTER-SC - 41

ENGLISH- 02

BUSI.STUDIES-27

EDUCATION - 52

HINDI -03

SOCIOLOGY - 28

IT - 61 (OLD SCHEME)

TAMIL-04

POLITICAL SC-29

IT - 61 (NEW SCHEME)

MARATHI - 07

ACCOUNTANCY - 30

RETAIL -62

URDU - 08

STATISTICS - 31

AUTOMOBILE - 63

SANSKRIT-09

PSYCHOLOGY - 32

BEAUTY AND WELLNESS - 65

ARABIC-11

PHYSICS - 33

HOME SCIENCE - 67

FRENCH-12

CHEMISTRY - 34

BASIC MATHS - 75

KANNADA-OPT - 16

MATHEMATICS - 35

  

HISTORY - 21

BIOLOGY - 36

  

ECONOMICS - 22

GEOLOGY - 37

  

LOGIC-23

ELECTRONICS - 40

  

Why Solving Karnataka 2nd PUC Previous Year Question Papers is Important

  1. Understanding the Exam Pattern helps students get familiar with the question format and marking scheme.

  2. Identify Important Topics Reveals frequently asked questions and high-weightage chapters.

  3. Improve Time Management Builds speed and accuracy for completing the paper on time.

  4. Boost Confidence Reduces exam anxiety by simulating real exam conditions.

  5. Self-Assessment Helps evaluate preparation level and identify weak areas for improvement.

Also Check - 

Karnataka Board (KSEAB) 2nd PUC Question Paper 2025

