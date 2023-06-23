Water Resources Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Social Science Chapter 3 Geography, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Water Resources Notes: Find here the chapter notes of CBSE 10th class SST Water Resources, prepared by subject experts based on the latest syllabus by the board. Check the revision notes here and also download the PDF with the direct download link.

Water Resources Class 10 Notes: Water water everywhere but no water to drink! Three-fourths of our earth is covered blue in water yet the availability of fresh water has been on a constant decline. Water resources are used by humans for various activities. For example, we need water for drinking and cooking to stay hydrated and healthy. Agriculture relies on water resources for irrigation, ensuring crops grow and provide food for people and animals. Industries use water for manufacturing processes and cooling machinery. Hydroelectric power plants generate electricity using the force of flowing water, while other power plants rely on water for cooling. In short, water is of utmost importance for our life. In this chapter, we learn about the various water resources, the reason for the decline in water supply and various measures used to conserve water. The notes of this chapter extensively cover all the topics from this chapter and will help you go through the chapters in a few minutes. The PDF of the document has also been given for download towards the end of this article.



Water Resources Class 10 Notes

Water Scarcity and the Need for Water Conservation and Management

- Three-fourths of the earth’s surface is water

- Very little freshwater for use

- Renewable resource

Hydraulic Structure in Ancient India

During the first century B.C., the city of Sringaverapura had an advanced water harvesting system that diverted flood water from the river Ganga near Allahabad.

Extensive construction of dams, lakes, and irrigation systems took place during the reign of Chandragupta Maurya.

Evidence of sophisticated irrigation works has been discovered in various regions such as Kalinga, Nagarjuna Konda, Bennur, and Kohlapur.

In the 11th century, the construction of Bhopal Lake, one of the largest artificial lakes at that time, was completed.

During the 14th century, Iltutmish built the Hauz Khas tank in Delhi to supply water to the Siri Fort area.

Multi-Purpose River Projects and Integrated Water Resources Management

Dam:

A dam is a structure that blocks, redirects, or slows down the flow of water, typically resulting in the creation of a reservoir, lake, or impoundment.

Dams can be classified based on their structure, intended purpose, or height.

In terms of structure or material, dams are categorized as timber dams, embankment dams, or masonry dams, each with various sub-types.

When considering height, dams can be classified as large dams and major dams, or alternatively as low dams, medium height dams, and high dams.

Rain Water Harvesting:

In hilly and mountainous areas, people constructed diversion channels such as the 'guls' or 'kuls' in the western Himalayas to support agriculture.

Rooftop rainwater harvesting was a prevalent practice in Rajasthan to collect and store drinking water.

In the flood plains of Bengal, people created inundation channels to irrigate their fields.

In arid and semi-arid regions, agricultural fields were transformed into rain-fed storage structures like the 'khadins' in Jaisalmer and 'Johads' in other parts of Rajasthan. These structures allowed water to accumulate and moisten the soil.

- Tankas:

People in Bikaner, Phalodi, and Barmer used underground tanks, known as tankas, to store drinking water.

These tanks could be as large as a spacious room.

Rooftop rainwater harvesting was practised to collect drinking water.

During the initial rainfall, the water was usually not collected as it served to clean the roofs and pipes.

Rainwater is referred to as Palar Pani.

To beat the summer heat, many houses were constructed with underground rooms connected to the tankas, as they kept the rooms cool.

Some households still maintain these tanks because they prefer the taste of rainwater over tap water.

In Gendathur, a remote and underprivileged village in Mysore, Karnataka, residents have installed rainwater harvesting systems on their rooftops to meet their water needs.

CBSE Water Resources Class 10 Notes PDF Download

