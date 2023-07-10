Manufacturing Industries Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Social Science Chapter 6 Geography, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Manufacturing Industries Notes PDF: Check and download the chapter notes from CBSE 10th class SST Chapter 6 Manufacturing Industries. These Social Science short notes have been specially prepared by subject matter experts for CBSE 2023-24 board exam preparation.

Manufacturing Industries Class 10 Notes: Manufacturing Industries play a leading role in sustaining our modern world. Manufacturing industries are vital for economic growth, job creation, and technological advancement. They drive innovation, provide essential goods and services, and contribute to a nation's self-sufficiency. Manufacturing fosters productivity, export potential, and a diverse economy, making it a cornerstone of prosperity and global competitiveness. These CBSE Class 10th Geography Chapter 6 Manufacturing Industries chapter notes cover the important topics from this chapter. It will help you understand the essence of the whole chapter and perform better in your tests and board examination.

CBSE 10th Social Science Geography Chapter 6 Manufacturing Industries Class 10 Notes

Importance of Manufacturing

Manufacturing sector is considered the backbone of development in general and economic development.

(i) Manufacturing industries help in modernising agriculture.

(ii) It reduces the heavy dependence of people on agriculture income by providing them jobs.

(iii) Helps in the eradication of unemployment & poverty.

(iv) Helps in bringing down regional disparities.

(v) Exports of manufactured goods expand trade & commerce.

Classification of Industries

On the basis of source of raw materials used: Agro based and Mineral based According to their main role: Basic or key industries and Consumer industries On the basis of capital investment: small scale industry On the basis of ownership: Public sector, Private sector, Joint sector and Cooperative sectors Based on the bulk and weight of raw material and finished goods: Heavy industries and Light industries

- Agro based Industries

Textile Industry

The textile industry in India is unique as it is self-reliant and covers the entire value chain, starting from raw materials to the production of high-value-added products. It makes significant contributions to industrial production, generating employment opportunities, and earning foreign exchange. The industry's importance lies in its ability to support economic growth, create jobs, and facilitate international trade.

Cotton Textiles

The jute industry in India has strong ties with agriculture, providing livelihoods to farmers, cotton boll pluckers, and workers involved in various stages of production, including ginning, spinning, weaving, dyeing, designing, packaging, tailoring, and sewing. It also supports related industries such as chemicals and dyes, packaging materials, and engineering works. The industry's significance extends beyond its direct operations, creating a ripple effect across various sectors of the economy.

Jute Textiles

India is the largest producer of raw jute and jute goods with most of its mills located in West Bengal, mainly along the banks of the Hugli River.

Sugar Industry

Sugar industry is seasonal. Although India is at the 2nd position as a global producer of sugar, it occupies the 1st place in the production of Gur and Khandsari.

- Mineral-based Industries

Iron and Steel Industry

Iron and steel form the foundation of industries, including heavy, medium, and light sectors, as they rely on it for their machinery. This industry is categorized as heavy due to the substantial weight and size of both raw materials and finished goods, resulting in high transportation expenses.

India holds significance as a global iron and steel producer. However, the country faces challenges in realizing its full potential, mainly attributed to:

- High costs and inadequate availability of coking coal.

- Lower labor productivity.

- Inconsistent energy supply.

- Insufficient infrastructure.

These factors hinder the growth and efficiency of the iron and steel sector in India.

Aluminium Smelting

Aluminium smelting holds the position of being the second most significant metallurgical industry in India. Its applications span the manufacturing of aircraft, utensils, and wires. Bauxite serves as the primary raw material for the smelting process.

Aluminium smelting has gained recognition as a viable alternative to steel, copper, zinc, and lead in various industries. It possesses the following characteristics:

- Lightweight

- Corrosion-resistant

- Excellent heat conductivity

- Malleable

- Strengthens when combined with other metals

Aluminium's unique properties make it a versatile material with diverse applications and contribute to the growth and adoption of the aluminium smelting industry.

Chemical Industries

The chemical industry encompasses large and small-scale manufacturing units, experiencing rapid growth in both the inorganic and organic sectors.

Inorganic chemicals encompass sulphuric acid, nitric acid, alkalies, soda ash, and caustic soda.

Organic chemicals, such as petrochemicals, are utilised in the production of synthetic fibers, synthetic rubber, plastics, dyes, and pharmaceuticals.

Fertiliser Industry

Fertilizer industries focus on manufacturing nitrogenous fertilizers like urea, phosphatic fertilizers including ammonium phosphate (DAP), and complex fertilizers containing nitrogen (N), phosphate (P), and potash (K). Key contributors to fertilizer production in India are Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Kerala, accounting for half of the total output.

Cement Industry

Cement is crucial for construction projects including residential buildings, factories, bridges, roads, airports, dams, and commercial structures. The industry relies on bulky and heavy raw materials such as limestone, silica, and gypsum.

Automobile Industry

This industry involves the production of trucks, buses, cars, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, and multi-utility vehicles. Major manufacturing hubs for these industries are located in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, and Bengaluru.

Information Technology and Electronics Industry

The electronics industry encompasses diverse products like transistor sets, televisions, telephones, cellular telecom equipment, telephone exchanges, radars, computers, and other telecommunications devices. It has played a significant role in job creation in India. Bengaluru is widely recognized as the electronic capital of India.

Industrial Pollution and Environmental Degradation

Industries contribute to four types of pollution: air, water, land, and noise.

Air pollution

Air pollution occurs when harmful gases like sulphur dioxide and carbon monoxide are released into the air. Smoke from factories, brick kilns, refineries, and burning fossil fuels also contribute to air pollution. This pollution negatively affects human health, animals, plants, buildings, and the overall atmosphere.

Water pollution

Water pollution happens when industrial wastes and chemicals are discharged into rivers. Industries like paper, pulp, chemical, textile, dyeing, petroleum refineries, tanneries, and electroplating are major contributors to water pollution.

Thermal pollution

Thermal pollution occurs when hot water from factories and thermal plants is released into rivers and ponds without proper cooling.

Noise pollution

Noise pollution is the presence of harmful noise that disturbs human and animal life. It can cause irritation, anger, hearing impairment, and increased heart rate and blood pressure.

Control of Environmental Degradation

To minimise the impact of industries on the environment, several measures can be taken:

Water conservation through reuse and recycling practices. Harvesting rainwater to fulfil water needs. Treating hot water and effluents before releasing them into water bodies. Installing smoke stacks with electrostatic precipitators, fabric filters, scrubbers, and inertial separators to reduce particulate matter in the air. Substituting coal with oil or gas in factories to decrease smoke emissions. Redesigning machinery to enhance energy efficiency and minimise noise levels.

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus (All Subject)

Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Book PDF

CBSE Manufacturing Industries Class 10 Notes PDF Download

Related:

CBSE Manufacturing Industries Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 6 of Social Science Geography, Download PDF