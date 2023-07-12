Sectors of the Indian Economy Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Social Science Chapter 2 Economics, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Sectors of the Indian Economy Notes PDF: Get here the chapter notes of CBSE 10th class Economics Chapter 2 Sectors of the Indian Economy, to check and download in PDF via a direct download link.

Sectors of the Indian Economy Class 10 Notes: Chapter 2 of CBSE 10th Class Economics - Sectors of the Indian Economy - is about the various sectors of economic activities in the country i.e., primary, secondary and tertiary, comparing the 3 sectors, the rising importance of the tertiary Sector in production, division of sectors as private and public sectors and organised and unorganised sectors. It also deals with common queries like where are most of the people employed and how to create more employment.

Sectors of Economic Activities

Sector defines a large segment of the economy in which businesses share the same or a related product or service.

Primary Secondary Tertiary When we produce goods by extraction and collection of natural resources, it is known as the primary sector. The secondary sector covers activities in which natural products are changed into other forms through ways of manufacturing. It is the next step after the primary. Some manufacturing processes are required here. It is also called the industrial sector. The tertiary sector includes activities that help in the development of the primary and secondary sectors. These activities, by themselves, do not produce a good, but they are an aid or support for the production process. It is also called the service sector. Examples: Farming, forestry, hunting, fishing and mining. Exampls: Using cotton fibre from plant to spin yarn and weave cloth. Using sugarcane as raw material to make sugar or gur. Examples: Teachers, doctors, washermen, barbers, cobblers, lawyers, call centres, software companies, etc.

Comparing the Three Sectors

Gross Domestic Product or GDP is the value of all final goods and services produced within a country during a particular year.

The sum of production in the three sectors gives the GDP of a country. It shows how big the economy is.

In India, the task of measuring GDP is undertaken by a central government ministry.

Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Sectors in India

Rising Importance of the Tertiary Sector in Production Services such as hospitals, educational institutions, post and telegraph services, police stations, courts, village administrative offices, municipal corporations, defence, transport, banks, insurance companies, etc., are considered basic services and are necessary for all people. The development of agriculture and industry leads to the development of services such as transport, trade, storage, etc. With the rise in the income of people, they start demanding more services like eating out, tourism, shopping, private hospitals, private schools, professional training, etc. Over the past decade, certain new services based on information and communication technology have become important and essential.

Where are most of the people employed?

More than half of the workers in India are working in the primary sector, mainly in agriculture. It contributes to only a quarter of the GDP.

Secondary and Tertiary sectors employ less than half the people as compared to the primary sector. They produce 4/5th of the product.

How to Create More Employment?

Employment can be given to people by identifying, promoting and locating industries and services in semi-rural areas.

Every state or region has the potential for increasing the income and employment for people in that area. It can be done by tourism, or regional craft industry, or new services like IT.

A study conducted by the Planning Commission (known as NITI Aayog) estimates that nearly 20 lakh jobs can be created in the education sector alone.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA): The central government in India made this law, implementing the Right to Work in about 625 districts of India. Under MGNREGA 2005, all those who are able to and are in need of work in rural areas are guaranteed 100 days of employment in a year by the government.

Division of Sectors as Organised and Unorganised

Organised Sector Unorganised Sector Employment terms are fixed, regular and the employees get assured work. Small and scattered units, which are largely outside the control of the government. Registered by the government and must follow the laws, rules and regulations such as under the Factories Act, Minimum Wages Act, Payment of Gratuity Act, Shops and Establishments Act, etc. There are rules and regulations but these are not followed since these are unregistered. Fixed working hours: if people work more, they get paid for the overtime by the employer. Low-paid and irregular nature of jobs. Secure employment. Jobs are not secure, people can be asked to leave without any reason. Provision for paid leave, payment in holidays, provident fund, gratuity, etc. No provision for overtime, paid leave, holidays, leave due to sickness, etc. People get medical benefits. The factory manager has to ensure facilities like drinking water and a safe working environment. When they retire, these workers get pensions as well. No such facilities Examples: government employees, private corporate jobs, school teachers, etc. Examples: street-vendors, farming, domestic works, labouring, etc.

How to Protect Workers in the Unorganised Sector?

- In the rural areas, the unorganised sector mostly comprises landless agricultural labourers, small and marginal farmers and artisans.

These farmers need to be supported through adequate facilities for timely delivery of seeds, agricultural inputs, credit, storage facilities and marketing outlets.

- In the urban areas, the unorganised sector comprises mainly workers in the small-scale industry, casual workers in the construction, trade and transport etc. and those who work as street vendors, head load workers, garment makers, rag pickers etc.

Such people need a fixed minimum wage and job security.

Government can provide cheap and affordable basic services like education, health, food to these workers.

Also,

The small scale industries across the nation need government’s support for procuring raw material and marketing of output.

The government can frame new laws which can provide provisions for overtime, paid leave, leave due to sickness, etc.

Sectors in Terms of Ownership: Public and Private Sectors

Public Sector Private Sector Government owns most of the assets and provides all the services. Ownership of assets and delivery of services is in the hands of private individuals or companies. The purpose of the public sector is not just to earn profits but mainly, public welfare. Activities in the private sector are mainly guided by the motive to earn profits. Example: Indian Railways Example: Tata Iron and Steel Company Limited (TISCO), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

