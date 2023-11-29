CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Additional Practice Questions 2024 with Competency, Marking Scheme: Download PDF

English Additional Practice Questions for CBSE Class 10: This article will provide students and teachers with the CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature additional practice questions 2024 along with the marking scheme in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Additional Practice Questions 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is the national-level education board in India. There are various domains in which CBSE brings innovations to improve student learning and make shining stars for the future. One of the recent approaches of CBSE is to develop logical understanding in students for real-life situations. CBSE is now focusing on competency-based education and thus publishing study material for students to prepare in this domain. The recently published CBSE additional practice questions 2023–24 are one of the approaches to promoting competency-based learning in students, as these comprise questions that require this learning.

Here, students will get the two sets of CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature additional questions with marking schemes that they can solve and prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Board examinations in 2024. Read this article to learn more.

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Additional Practice Questions

CBSE has released two sets of additional practice questions for Class 10 English Language and Literature additional practice questions. These CBSE Class 10 English additional questions are published with marking schemes, which students can refer to and check their answers. Both sets of 10th English additional practice papers are provided below. Check and download the PDFs.

To download the CBSE additional questions for other subjects of Class 10 check CBSE Class 10 Additional Practice Questions 2023-24.

