Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

By practicing with the Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper 2025–2026, students can significantly improve their problem-solving speed, numerical accuracy, and time management skills. This resource helps bridge the gap between theoretical concepts and practical application, providing a clear insight into the official blueprint. Ultimately, regular use of these model papers boosts confidence and ensures thorough preparation for achieving high scores in the final 2nd PUC board exams.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an essential study resource for students preparing for their upcoming board examinations. With the exam date approaching, students are encouraged to focus on consistent, structured practice rather than last-minute revision. This model paper is meticulously designed according to the latest syllabus and exam pattern prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka, ensuring students understand the marks distribution and question difficulty.

Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

No. of Questions

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down, click on the 2025 - 26 II PUC SUBJECT-WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS.

Step 3: Now, click on the Karnataka II PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF link.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for practice for the exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an indispensable tool for mastering the exam pattern and improving problem-solving precision. By practicing these papers, students can build the confidence and speed required to excel in their final board examinations.

