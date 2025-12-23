KARTET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 23, 2025, 13:44 IST

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper for the 2025–2026 academic year is a critical preparatory tool designed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE). This resource provides students with a realistic preview of the final exam, highlighting the weightage of key topics like Commercial Arithmetic, Algebra, and Calculus. By practicing with these model papers, students can refine their calculation speed, understand the latest marking scheme, and build the confidence necessary to excel in the upcoming board examinations.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an essential study resource for students preparing for their upcoming board examinations. With the exam date approaching, students are encouraged to focus on consistent, structured practice rather than last-minute revision. This model paper is meticulously designed according to the latest syllabus and exam pattern prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka, ensuring students understand the marks distribution and question difficulty.

By practicing with the Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper 2025–2026, students can significantly improve their problem-solving speed, numerical accuracy, and time management skills. This resource helps bridge the gap between theoretical concepts and practical application, providing a clear insight into the official blueprint. Ultimately, regular use of these model papers boosts confidence and ensures thorough preparation for achieving high scores in the final 2nd PUC board exams.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths 2026: Key Highlights

Events

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025–2026

Subject

Basic Maths

Class

2nd PUC

Conducting Authority

Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka

Academic Session

2025–2026

Theory Marks

80

No. of Questions

42

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Sections

5 (Section: A,B,C,D  & E)

Type of Paper

Model Question Paper

Availability

Online (PDF format)

Official Website

dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF

Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Papers

Download PDF

Paper I

Download PDF

Paper II

Download PDF

Paper III

Download PDF

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down, click on the 2025 - 26 II PUC SUBJECT-WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS.

Step 3: Now, click on the Karnataka II PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF link.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for practice for the exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Basic Maths Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an indispensable tool for mastering the exam pattern and improving problem-solving precision. By practicing these papers, students can build the confidence and speed required to excel in their final board examinations.

Also Check:

Karnataka II PUC MODEL QUESTION PAPER 2025-2026: All Subjects

 

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News