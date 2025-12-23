PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Check Steps To Download Provisional Answer Key PDF and Raise Objection Here

KARTET Result 2025
By Manish Kumar
Dec 23, 2025, 13:51 IST

PSSSB Answer Key 2025 has been released by the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) for various  Group B posts. Candidates can download the answer key and raise their objections, if any in online mode on or before December 26, 2025. 

PSSSB Answer Key 2025: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for various  Group B posts. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on December 21, 2025 can download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any on or before December 26, 2025. Candidates can download provisional answers  through the link at the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Download Link at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Candidates can download the answer key and download 'Grievance Form' attached on the official website. You can download the provisional answer key directly through the link given below-

PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Download Link

PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Overview

The office of Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab has uploaded the provisional answer key of the written exam held on dated 21-12-2025 conducted for the various posts of Group B posts. Candidates can check all the detailed overview of the recruitment drive given below

Institution  Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) 
Post Name Group B Posts
Exam Date  December 21, 2026
Answer Key status  Out
Last date to raise objecdtion 

December 26, 2025
Official Website  sssb.punjab.gov.in

How to Download PSSSB Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can raise their objections in an online move on or before December 26, 2025 after following the steps given below.

  • Step 1:Visit the website -sssb.punjab.gov.in
  • Step 2: Download Group B Posts answer key
  • Step 3: Now you can compare the answers from the response sheet downloaded .
  • Step 4: Now click on "Click here for Objection Link" if you have any discrepancies.
  • Step 5: Now provide the details including 'Objection, Recommendation or Remarks' in the box displaying
  • Step 6: Now attach the appropriate evidence to support your answer and pay the requisite fee.
  • Step 6: Submit and save the details to the link.

How To Raise Objections? 

Candidates can raise their objections clearly indicating the grievance regarding Provisional Answer Key should be sent via email at objections30112025.sssbexam@gmail.com in prescribed format mentioned in the notification. Candidates can attach the same along with necessary documentary proof (if any) and mandatory fee in the form of crossed Demand Draft of Rs. 50/-  per objection. The candidates will have to send the original hard copies of the same (Objection, necessary documentary proof, original demand draft) by Speed Post or by hand to the office of Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab, Forest Complex, Sector-68, SAS Nagar, Mohali -160062 by date 02-01-2026.


