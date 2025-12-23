PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Check Steps To Download Provisional Answer Key PDF and Raise Objection Here

PSSSB Answer Key 2025: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for various Group B posts. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on December 21, 2025 can download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any on or before December 26, 2025. Candidates can download provisional answers through the link at the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Download Link at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Candidates can download the answer key and download 'Grievance Form' attached on the official website. You can download the provisional answer key directly through the link given below-

PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Download Link

PSSSB Answer Key 2025 Overview

The office of Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab has uploaded the provisional answer key of the written exam held on dated 21-12-2025 conducted for the various posts of Group B posts. Candidates can check all the detailed overview of the recruitment drive given below