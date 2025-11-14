IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 14, 2025, 15:25 IST

The CBSE Class 12 Economics exam for 2026 is structured with an 80-mark theory paper and 20 marks for Project Work, totaling 100 marks. The paper is based on two parts: Principles and Functions of Management and Business Finance and Marketing. The exam design heavily features Competency-Based Questions (CBQs) and Case Study-Based Questions for application and analysis. Students must focus on high-weightage 6-mark questions and strong project execution to maximize their overall score.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Economics board examination in 2026 based on a specific, structured pattern. The subject is evaluated through an 80-mark Theory paper and a mandatory 20-mark Project Work/Practical assessment, totaling 100 marks. This framework is essential for students to understand, as the exam assesses not only conceptual knowledge of economic theories and principles but also numerical problem-solving, data analysis, and the application of concepts to real-world scenarios, with a strong emphasis on competency-based evaluation (carrying approximately 50% weightage).

The 80-mark theory paper is structured around two equally weighted core sections (40 marks each): Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics and Part B: Indian Economic Development (IED). Students must strategically align their preparation with the unit-wise weightage and the specific breakdown of question types to master the curriculum and maximize their overall score in the final board examination.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Check the below table to get the key pointers of CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern:

Board 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

12

Streams

Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities

Question Paper Pattern 

  • MCQs: 20%

  • Competency-based questions (MCQs, case-based, source-based): 50%

  • Short answer/long answer type questions: 30%

Duration 

3 hours 

Mode of Exam

Offline, Pen and Paper 

Number of subjects 

5 or 6 (as elected by the student) 

Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 

  • 70 marks theory +30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 

  • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 

Each Subject Passing Marks 

33%

Passing marks for the overall exam 

Aggregate 33%

Official Website

cbse.nic.in 

CBSE Class 12 Economics: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

The table outlines the CBSE 12th Economics exam pattern:

Question Type

Number of Questions

Marks per Question

Total Marks

Multiple-Choice Questions

20

1

20

Short Answer Type Questions

4

3

12

Short Answer Type Questions

6

4

24

Long Answer Type Questions

4

6

24

Grand Total

34

  

80 Marks

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026: Unit-wise Marks distribution

The following table mentions the weightage distribution across various themes of CBSE Class 12 Economics curriculum for the upcoming board exam:

Units

Topics

Marks

Part A

Introductory Macroeconomics

 

National Income and Related Aggregates

10

 

Money and Banking

6

 

Determination of Income and Employment

12

 

Government Budget and the Economy

6

 

Balance of Payments

6

TOTAL

40

Part B

Indian Economic Development

 

Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991

12

 

Current Challenges Facing the  Indian Economy

20

 

Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours

8

TOTAL

40

Theory Paper (40+40 Marks)

80

Part C

Project Work

20

Weightage Distribution for Economics Practical

Class 12 Economics Chapter-Wise Weightage for Practical Exam

S. No.

Topic

Marks

1

Relevance of the topic

3

2

Knowledge Content/Research Work

6

3

Presentation Technique

3

Viva-voce

8

Total

20

CBSE Class 12 Economics 2026: Typology of Exam Pattern

Check the table below to know the CBSE Class 12 Economics 2026 typology of Exam Question Paper:

S.No

Typology of Questions

Marks

Percentage

1

Remembering and Understanding:

Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.

Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas

44

55%

2

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules differently.

18

22.50%

3

Analysing, Evaluating and Creating:

Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations.

Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.

Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.

18

22.50%

Total

80

100%

A thorough understanding of the CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and the precise unit-wise weightage for 2026 is the foundation of a winning study strategy. By focusing preparation time on the high-weightage units, practice to the increased percentage of Competency-Based Questions, students can ensure they cover the syllabus effectively and are well-prepared for the final board examination.

