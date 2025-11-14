CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Economics board examination in 2026 based on a specific, structured pattern. The subject is evaluated through an 80-mark Theory paper and a mandatory 20-mark Project Work/Practical assessment, totaling 100 marks. This framework is essential for students to understand, as the exam assesses not only conceptual knowledge of economic theories and principles but also numerical problem-solving, data analysis, and the application of concepts to real-world scenarios, with a strong emphasis on competency-based evaluation (carrying approximately 50% weightage).
The 80-mark theory paper is structured around two equally weighted core sections (40 marks each): Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics and Part B: Indian Economic Development (IED). Students must strategically align their preparation with the unit-wise weightage and the specific breakdown of question types to master the curriculum and maximize their overall score in the final board examination.
CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
Check the below table to get the key pointers of CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern:
The table outlines the CBSE 12th Economics exam pattern:
|
Question Type
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Multiple-Choice Questions
|
20
|
1
|
20
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
4
|
3
|
12
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
6
|
4
|
24
|
Long Answer Type Questions
|
4
|
6
|
24
|
Grand Total
|
34
|
80 Marks
CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026: Unit-wise Marks distribution
The following table mentions the weightage distribution across various themes of CBSE Class 12 Economics curriculum for the upcoming board exam:
|
Units
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Introductory Macroeconomics
|
|
National Income and Related Aggregates
|
10
|
|
Money and Banking
|
6
|
|
Determination of Income and Employment
|
12
|
|
Government Budget and the Economy
|
6
|
|
Balance of Payments
|
6
|
TOTAL
|
40
|
Part B
|
Indian Economic Development
|
|
Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991
|
12
|
|
Current Challenges Facing the Indian Economy
|
20
|
|
Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours
|
8
|
TOTAL
|
40
|
Theory Paper (40+40 Marks)
|
80
|
Part C
|
Project Work
|
20
Weightage Distribution for Economics Practical
Class 12 Economics Chapter-Wise Weightage for Practical Exam
|
S. No.
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
1
|
Relevance of the topic
|
3
|
2
|
Knowledge Content/Research Work
|
6
|
3
|
Presentation Technique
|
3
|
Viva-voce
|
8
|
Total
|
20
CBSE Class 12 Economics 2026: Typology of Exam Pattern
Check the table below to know the CBSE Class 12 Economics 2026 typology of Exam Question Paper:
|
S.No
|
Typology of Questions
|
Marks
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Remembering and Understanding:
Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|
44
|
55%
|
2
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules differently.
|
18
|
22.50%
|
3
|
Analysing, Evaluating and Creating:
Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations.
Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
18
|
22.50%
|
Total
|
80
|
100%
A thorough understanding of the CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and the precise unit-wise weightage for 2026 is the foundation of a winning study strategy. By focusing preparation time on the high-weightage units, practice to the increased percentage of Competency-Based Questions, students can ensure they cover the syllabus effectively and are well-prepared for the final board examination.
