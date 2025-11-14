CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Economics board examination in 2026 based on a specific, structured pattern. The subject is evaluated through an 80-mark Theory paper and a mandatory 20-mark Project Work/Practical assessment, totaling 100 marks. This framework is essential for students to understand, as the exam assesses not only conceptual knowledge of economic theories and principles but also numerical problem-solving, data analysis, and the application of concepts to real-world scenarios, with a strong emphasis on competency-based evaluation (carrying approximately 50% weightage).

The 80-mark theory paper is structured around two equally weighted core sections (40 marks each): Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics and Part B: Indian Economic Development (IED). Students must strategically align their preparation with the unit-wise weightage and the specific breakdown of question types to master the curriculum and maximize their overall score in the final board examination.