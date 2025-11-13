Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 13, 2025, 12:02 IST

The CBSE Class 12 Political Science exam for 2026 consists of an 80-mark theory paper and 20 marks for Project Work, totaling 100 marks. The theory paper is structured around two textbooks: Contemporary World Politics and Politics in India Since Independence. The paper emphasizes competency-based questions, incorporating MCQs, Source-Based questions, and Short/Long Answers (up to 6 marks). Strategic preparation focusing on high-weightage topics and diverse question formats is crucial for maximizing scores.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Political Science board examination in 2026 based on a specific, structured pattern. The subject is evaluated through an 80-mark Theory paper and a mandatory 20-mark Project Work/Practical assessment, totaling 100 marks. This framework is essential for students to understand, as the exam assesses analytical skills, comprehension of complex political events, and the application of constitutional and global political concepts, with a strong emphasis on competency-based evaluation.

The theory paper is structured around the two core textbooks: Contemporary World Politics and Politics in India Since Independence. The paper includes a diverse range of questions, such as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Source-Based Questions, Short Answer (2 & 4 marks), and Long Answer (6 marks), designed to test different cognitive abilities. Students must strategically align their preparation with the unit-wise weightage and the specific breakdown of question types to master the curriculum and maximize their overall score in the final board examination.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Check the below table to get the key pointers of CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern:

Board 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

12

Streams

Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities

Question Paper Pattern 

  • MCQs: 20%

  • Competency-based questions (MCQs, case-based, source-based): 50%

  • Short answer/long answer type questions: 30%

Duration 

3 hours 

Mode of Exam

Offline, Pen and Paper 

Number of subjects 

5 or 6 (as elected by the student) 

Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 

  • 70 marks theory +30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 

  • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 

Each Subject Passing Marks 

33%

Passing marks for the overall exam 

Aggregate 33%

Official Website

cbse.nic.in 

CBSE Class 12 Political Science: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

The table outlines the CBSE 12th Political Science exam pattern:

Section

Question Numbers

Question Type

Marks per Question

Total Marks

A

1 to 12

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

1 mark

12 marks

B

13 to 18

Short Answer Questions

2 marks

12 marks

C

19 to 23

Long Answer Type - I Questions

4 marks

20 marks

D

24 to 26

Passage, Cartoon, and Map-Based Questions

Varies per question

12 marks

E

27 to 30

Long Answer Type - II Questions

6 marks

24 marks

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026: Unit-wise Marks distribution

The following table mentions the weightage distribution across various themes of CBSE Class 12 Political Science curriculum for the upcoming board exam:

Part A-Contemporary World Politics

Chapter Name

Marks Allotted

The End of Bipolarity

6

Contemporary Centres of Power

6

Contemporary South Asia

6

International Organizations

6

Security in the Contemporary World

6

Environment and Natural Resources

6

Globalisation

4

Total

40

Part B-Politics In India Since Independence

Chapter Name

Marks Allotted

Challenges of Nation-Building

6

Era of One-Party Dominance

4

Politics of Planned Development

2

India's External Relations

6

Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System

4

The Crisis of Democratic Order

4

Regional Aspirations

6

Recent Developments in Indian Politics

8

Total

40

Grand Total

80

Weightage Distribution for Political Science Practical

S.No.

COMPONENTS

MARKS ALLOTTED

1

Introduction/Overview

2

2

Variety of Contents

3

3

Presentation

3

4

Conclusion

1

5

Bibliography

1

6

Viva-voce

10

Total

  

20

CBSE Class 12 Political Science 2026: Typology of Exam Pattern

Check the table below to know the CBSE Class 12 Political Science 2026 typology of Exam Question Paper:

Competencies

Percentage

Marks

Knowledge and Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts.

27.5%

22

Understanding: Understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, explaining, describing, and stating main ideas.

30%

24

Applying: Solve problems by applying acquired knowledge, facts to interpret a situation/ cartoon/ clippings/ sources/ Map

27.5%

22

Analysis and Evaluation: Classify, compare, contrast, or differentiate between pieces of information; organize and/ or integrate from a variety of sources; Examine, and synthesize information into parts and identify motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations.

15%

12

Total

100%

80

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

The CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus has been reduced for 2025-26. The below topics have been deleted from the syllabus:

Contemporary World Politics

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Page No.

Deleted Topics

1. 

The Cold War Era

1–16

Full chapter

3.

US Hegemony in World Politics

31–50

Full chapter

Politics in India Since Independence

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Page No.

Deleted Topics

1.

Era of One-Party Dominance

41

Deleted

1.

Politics of Planned Development

54–63

Deleted (8 pages + exercise questions)

6.

The Crisis of Democratic Order

105, 113–117

Full chapter deleted

7.

Rise of Popular Movements

128–147

Full chapter deleted

9.

Recent Developments in Indian Politics

187–189, 194

Gujarat Riots & Q1(f) deleted

A thorough understanding of the CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern and the precise unit-wise weightage for 2026 is the foundation of a winning study strategy. By focusing preparation time on the high-weightage units, practice to the increased percentage of Competency-Based Questions, students can ensure they cover the syllabus effectively and are well-prepared for the final board examination.

