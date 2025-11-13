CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Political Science board examination in 2026 based on a specific, structured pattern. The subject is evaluated through an 80-mark Theory paper and a mandatory 20-mark Project Work/Practical assessment, totaling 100 marks. This framework is essential for students to understand, as the exam assesses analytical skills, comprehension of complex political events, and the application of constitutional and global political concepts, with a strong emphasis on competency-based evaluation.

The theory paper is structured around the two core textbooks: Contemporary World Politics and Politics in India Since Independence. The paper includes a diverse range of questions, such as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Source-Based Questions, Short Answer (2 & 4 marks), and Long Answer (6 marks), designed to test different cognitive abilities. Students must strategically align their preparation with the unit-wise weightage and the specific breakdown of question types to master the curriculum and maximize their overall score in the final board examination.