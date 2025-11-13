CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Political Science board examination in 2026 based on a specific, structured pattern. The subject is evaluated through an 80-mark Theory paper and a mandatory 20-mark Project Work/Practical assessment, totaling 100 marks. This framework is essential for students to understand, as the exam assesses analytical skills, comprehension of complex political events, and the application of constitutional and global political concepts, with a strong emphasis on competency-based evaluation.
The theory paper is structured around the two core textbooks: Contemporary World Politics and Politics in India Since Independence. The paper includes a diverse range of questions, such as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Source-Based Questions, Short Answer (2 & 4 marks), and Long Answer (6 marks), designed to test different cognitive abilities. Students must strategically align their preparation with the unit-wise weightage and the specific breakdown of question types to master the curriculum and maximize their overall score in the final board examination.
CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
Check the below table to get the key pointers of CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern:
CBSE Class 12 Political Science: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme
The table outlines the CBSE 12th Political Science exam pattern:
|
Section
|
Question Numbers
|
Question Type
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
A
|
1 to 12
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
1 mark
|
12 marks
|
B
|
13 to 18
|
Short Answer Questions
|
2 marks
|
12 marks
|
C
|
19 to 23
|
Long Answer Type - I Questions
|
4 marks
|
20 marks
|
D
|
24 to 26
|
Passage, Cartoon, and Map-Based Questions
|
Varies per question
|
12 marks
|
E
|
27 to 30
|
Long Answer Type - II Questions
|
6 marks
|
24 marks
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026: Unit-wise Marks distribution
The following table mentions the weightage distribution across various themes of CBSE Class 12 Political Science curriculum for the upcoming board exam:
|
Part A-Contemporary World Politics
|
Chapter Name
|
Marks Allotted
|
The End of Bipolarity
|
6
|
Contemporary Centres of Power
|
6
|
Contemporary South Asia
|
6
|
International Organizations
|
6
|
Security in the Contemporary World
|
6
|
Environment and Natural Resources
|
6
|
Globalisation
|
4
|
Total
|
40
|
Part B-Politics In India Since Independence
|
Chapter Name
|
Marks Allotted
|
Challenges of Nation-Building
|
6
|
Era of One-Party Dominance
|
4
|
Politics of Planned Development
|
2
|
India's External Relations
|
6
|
Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System
|
4
|
The Crisis of Democratic Order
|
4
|
Regional Aspirations
|
6
|
Recent Developments in Indian Politics
|
8
|
Total
|
40
|
Grand Total
|
80
Weightage Distribution for Political Science Practical
|
S.No.
|
COMPONENTS
|
MARKS ALLOTTED
|
1
|
Introduction/Overview
|
2
|
2
|
Variety of Contents
|
3
|
3
|
Presentation
|
3
|
4
|
Conclusion
|
1
|
5
|
Bibliography
|
1
|
6
|
Viva-voce
|
10
|
Total
|
20
CBSE Class 12 Political Science 2026: Typology of Exam Pattern
Check the table below to know the CBSE Class 12 Political Science 2026 typology of Exam Question Paper:
|
Competencies
|
Percentage
|
Marks
|
Knowledge and Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts.
|
27.5%
|
22
|
Understanding: Understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, explaining, describing, and stating main ideas.
|
30%
|
24
|
Applying: Solve problems by applying acquired knowledge, facts to interpret a situation/ cartoon/ clippings/ sources/ Map
|
27.5%
|
22
|
Analysis and Evaluation: Classify, compare, contrast, or differentiate between pieces of information; organize and/ or integrate from a variety of sources; Examine, and synthesize information into parts and identify motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations.
|
15%
|
12
|
Total
|
100%
|
80
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
The CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus has been reduced for 2025-26. The below topics have been deleted from the syllabus:
Contemporary World Politics
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Page No.
|
Deleted Topics
|
1.
|
The Cold War Era
|
1–16
|
Full chapter
|
3.
|
US Hegemony in World Politics
|
31–50
|
Full chapter
Politics in India Since Independence
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Page No.
|
Deleted Topics
|
1.
|
Era of One-Party Dominance
|
41
|
Deleted
|
1.
|
Politics of Planned Development
|
54–63
|
Deleted (8 pages + exercise questions)
|
6.
|
The Crisis of Democratic Order
|
105, 113–117
|
Full chapter deleted
|
7.
|
Rise of Popular Movements
|
128–147
|
Full chapter deleted
|
9.
|
Recent Developments in Indian Politics
|
187–189, 194
|
Gujarat Riots & Q1(f) deleted
A thorough understanding of the CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern and the precise unit-wise weightage for 2026 is the foundation of a winning study strategy. By focusing preparation time on the high-weightage units, practice to the increased percentage of Competency-Based Questions, students can ensure they cover the syllabus effectively and are well-prepared for the final board examination.
