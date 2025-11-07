WBSSC SLST Result 2025
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 7, 2025, 16:52 IST

This article details the CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern 2026. It includes a comprehensive marking scheme and a breakdown of topic-wise marks distribution. This resource is designed to help students prepare effectively for their upcoming board examinations, ensuring they understand the structure and requirements of the exam.

Get here detailed CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern with marking scheme

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Hindi exam in 2026 based on a specific pattern. Understanding this pattern is crucial for students preparing for their board examinations. The exam will assess various aspects of Hindi language and literature, including reading comprehension, writing skills, grammar, and literary analysis.

Students should familiarize themselves with the distribution of marks across different sections and topics to strategize their study plan effectively. The marking scheme provides a detailed breakdown of how marks are allotted for each question, helping students understand the weightage of different answer components. This comprehensive knowledge will enable them to focus on areas that carry more marks and improve their overall performance in the exam.

Check: CBSE Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF 

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26: Key Highlights

CBSE class 12 exam pattern 2025-26 highlights can be checked from the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Question Paper Pattern 

  • Competency-based questions in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based questions, or any other types - 40-50%

  • Select response type or MCQs – 20%

  • Short answer/long answer type questions- 30-40%

Duration 

3 Hours 

Medium 

Hindi / Hindi

Mode 

Offline

Number of subjects 

5 or 6 (as elected by the student)

Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 

  • 70 marks theory + 30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 

  • 80 marks Hindi written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 

Passing marks for each subject 

33%

Passing marks for the overall exam 

Aggregate 33%

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern 2025-26

The CBSE Class 12 hindi paper for the 2025–26 board exams will maintain the same structure and exam pattern as previous years, applying uniformly to both core and elective papers. There are no changes anticipated.

