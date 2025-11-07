CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Hindi exam in 2026 based on a specific pattern. Understanding this pattern is crucial for students preparing for their board examinations. The exam will assess various aspects of Hindi language and literature, including reading comprehension, writing skills, grammar, and literary analysis.
Students should familiarize themselves with the distribution of marks across different sections and topics to strategize their study plan effectively. The marking scheme provides a detailed breakdown of how marks are allotted for each question, helping students understand the weightage of different answer components. This comprehensive knowledge will enable them to focus on areas that carry more marks and improve their overall performance in the exam.
Check: CBSE Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26: Key Highlights
CBSE class 12 exam pattern 2025-26 highlights can be checked from the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Question Paper Pattern
|
|
Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Medium
|
Hindi / Hindi
|
Mode
|
Offline
|
Number of subjects
|
5 or 6 (as elected by the student)
|
Maximum Marks
|
100 (theory + practical)
|
Passing marks for each subject
|
33%
|
Passing marks for the overall exam
|
Aggregate 33%
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern 2025-26
The CBSE Class 12 hindi paper for the 2025–26 board exams will maintain the same structure and exam pattern as previous years, applying uniformly to both core and elective papers. There are no changes anticipated.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation