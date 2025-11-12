CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Geography examination in 2026 based on a clear, structured pattern that assesses both theoretical understanding and practical skills. The total subject marks are divided into a 70-mark Theory paper and a 30-mark Practical Assessment, reflecting the dual nature of the subject.
The 70-mark theory paper is equally distributed, with 35 marks allocated to Fundamentals of Human Geography and 35 marks to India: People and Economy. The question paper includes various formats, such as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Source-Based Questions, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Map-Based Questions, emphasizing competency-based learning and the application of geographical concepts. Students must thoroughly familiarize themselves with the unit-wise weightage and the specific breakdown of question types to strategically plan their study and maximize their scores in the final board examination.
CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
Check the below table to get the key pointers of CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern:
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Class
|
12
|
Streams
|
Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities
|
Question Paper Pattern
|
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline, Pen and Paper
|
Number of subjects
|
5 or 6 (as elected by the student)
|
Maximum Marks
|
100 (theory + practical)
|
Each Subject Passing Marks
|
33%
|
Passing marks for the overall exam
|
Aggregate 33%
|
Official Website
CBSE Class 12 Geography: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme
The table outlines the CBSE 12th Geography exam pattern:
|
Section
|
Question Number
|
Type of Question
|
Marks per Question
|
Section A
|
1-17
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
1 mark
|
Section B
|
18-19
|
Source-based Questions
|
3 marks
|
Section C
|
20-23
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
3 marks
|
Section D
|
24-28
|
Long Answer Type Questions
|
5 marks
|
Section E
|
29-30
|
Map-based Questions
|
5 marks
CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2026: Unit-wise Marks distribution
The following table mentions the weightage distribution across various themes of CBSE Class 12 Geography curriculum for the upcoming board exam:
|
Units
|
Weightage
|
Book 1- Fundamentals of Human Geography
|
Human Geography
|
3
|
The World Population Density Distribution and Growth and Human Development
|
8
|
Primary Activities, Secondary Activities, Tertiary and Quaternary Activities, Transport, Communication and Trade, International Trade
|
19
|
Map work
|
5
|
Book 2 -India People and Economy
|
Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition
|
5
|
Human Settlements
|
3
|
Land Resources and Agriculture, Water Resources, Mineral And Energy Resources, Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context
|
10
|
Transport and Communication, International Trade
|
7
|
Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems
|
5
|
Map Work (Based on Marking and labelling on a political Map of India
|
5
|
Grand Total
|
70
Weightage Distribution for Geography Practical
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Weightage
|
1
|
Data-its source and Compilation
|
18
|
2
|
Data Processing
|
3
|
Graphical Representation of Data
|
4
|
Spatial Information Technology
|
7
|
Practical Record Book and Viva Voce
|
5
|
Total
|
30
A thorough understanding of the CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern and the precise unit-wise weightage for 2026 is the foundation of a winning study strategy. By focusing preparation time on the high-weightage units, practice to the increased percentage of Competency-Based Questions, students can ensure they cover the syllabus effectively and are well-prepared for the final board examination.
