CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Geography examination in 2026 based on a clear, structured pattern that assesses both theoretical understanding and practical skills. The total subject marks are divided into a 70-mark Theory paper and a 30-mark Practical Assessment, reflecting the dual nature of the subject.

The 70-mark theory paper is equally distributed, with 35 marks allocated to Fundamentals of Human Geography and 35 marks to India: People and Economy. The question paper includes various formats, such as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Source-Based Questions, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Map-Based Questions, emphasizing competency-based learning and the application of geographical concepts. Students must thoroughly familiarize themselves with the unit-wise weightage and the specific breakdown of question types to strategically plan their study and maximize their scores in the final board examination.