CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 12, 2025, 18:14 IST

The CBSE Class 12 Geography exam for 2026 is a 100-mark assessment, split into a 70-mark Theory paper and 30-mark Practical Assessment. The theory component is equally divided: 35 marks for Fundamentals of Human Geography and 35 marks for India: People and Economy. The paper includes a diverse range of questions (MCQs, Source-Based, Short/Long Answers, and Map Questions), emphasizing competency-based learning. Students must utilize the full 30 marks practical assessment for a high overall score.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Geography examination in 2026 based on a clear, structured pattern that assesses both theoretical understanding and practical skills. The total subject marks are divided into a 70-mark Theory paper and a 30-mark Practical Assessment, reflecting the dual nature of the subject.

The 70-mark theory paper is equally distributed, with 35 marks allocated to Fundamentals of Human Geography and 35 marks to India: People and Economy. The question paper includes various formats, such as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Source-Based Questions, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Map-Based Questions, emphasizing competency-based learning and the application of geographical concepts. Students must thoroughly familiarize themselves with the unit-wise weightage and the specific breakdown of question types to strategically plan their study and maximize their scores in the final board examination.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Check the below table to get the key pointers of CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern:

Board 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

12

Streams

Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities

Question Paper Pattern 

  • MCQs: 20%

  • Competency-based questions (MCQs, case-based, source-based): 50%

  • Short answer/long answer type questions: 30%

Duration 

3 hours 

Mode of Exam

Offline, Pen and Paper 

Number of subjects 

5 or 6 (as elected by the student) 

Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 

  • 70 marks theory +30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 

  • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 

Each Subject Passing Marks 

33%

Passing marks for the overall exam 

Aggregate 33%

Official Website

cbse.nic.in 

CBSE Class 12 Geography: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

The table outlines the CBSE 12th Geography exam pattern:

Section

Question Number

Type of Question

Marks per Question

Section A

1-17

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

1 mark

Section B

18-19

Source-based Questions

3 marks

Section C

20-23

Short Answer Type Questions

3 marks

Section D

24-28

Long Answer Type Questions

5 marks

Section E

29-30

Map-based Questions

5 marks

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2026: Unit-wise Marks distribution

The following table mentions the weightage distribution across various themes of CBSE Class 12 Geography curriculum for the upcoming board exam:

Units

Weightage

Book 1- Fundamentals of Human Geography

Human Geography

3

The World Population Density Distribution and Growth and Human Development

8

Primary Activities, Secondary Activities, Tertiary and Quaternary Activities, Transport, Communication and Trade, International Trade

19

Map work

5

Book 2 -India People and Economy

Population Distribution Density Growth and Composition

5

Human Settlements

3

Land Resources and Agriculture, Water Resources, Mineral And Energy Resources, Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context

10

Transport and Communication, International Trade

7

Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems

5

Map Work (Based on Marking and labelling on a political Map of India

5

Grand Total

70

Weightage Distribution for Geography Practical

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Weightage

1

Data-its source and Compilation

18

2

Data Processing

3

Graphical Representation of Data

4

Spatial Information Technology

7

Practical Record Book and Viva Voce

5

Total

30

A thorough understanding of the CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern and the precise unit-wise weightage for 2026 is the foundation of a winning study strategy. By focusing preparation time on the high-weightage units, practice to the increased percentage of Competency-Based Questions, students can ensure they cover the syllabus effectively and are well-prepared for the final board examination.

