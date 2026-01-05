IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card Release Postponed, Revised Schedule to be Issued Soon

JAM 2026 Admit Card: IIT Bombay has postponed the dates for the release of JAM 2026 admit card. According to the new notification on the website, the JAM 2026 admit card release has been postponed. The revised dates for the release of the JAM 2026 admit card will be notified soon on the official website.

Candidates appearing for the JAM 2026 exams on February 15, 2026 will be notified of the revised date and time for the release of the JAM 2026 admit card soon. To download the IIT JAM 2026 admit card candidates can visit the official JOAPS portal and login with their enrollment id/ email address and password.

The JAM 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website jam2026.iitb.ac.in and the JOAPS portal - joaps.iitb.ac.in/login. Candidates will also be notified of the date and time for the release of the JAM 2026 admit card here.