IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card Release Postponed, Revised Schedule to be Issued Soon

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 5, 2026, 13:53 IST

JAM 2026 exams to be held on February 15, 2026. The admit card release date scheduled for January 5, 2026 has been postponed. The revised date and time will be issued soon

JAM 2026 Admit Card Postponed
Key Points

  • JAM 2026 Admit Card release date postponed, revised schedule soon
  • JAM 2026 exam to be held on February 15, 2026
  • Link to download JAM 2026 admit card to be available at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

JAM 2026 Admit Card: IIT Bombay has postponed the dates for the release of JAM 2026 admit card. According to the new notification on the website, the JAM 2026 admit card release has been postponed. The revised dates for the release of the JAM 2026 admit card will be notified soon on the official website. 

Candidates appearing for the JAM 2026 exams on February 15, 2026 will be notified of the revised date and time for the release of the JAM 2026 admit card soon. To download the IIT JAM 2026 admit card candidates can visit the official JOAPS portal and login with their enrollment id/ email address and password. 

The JAM 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website jam2026.iitb.ac.in and the JOAPS portal - joaps.iitb.ac.in/login. Candidates will also be notified of the date and time for the release of the JAM 2026 admit card here. 

Steps to Download JAM 2026 Admit Card

Follow the steps provided below to download the JAM 2026 hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM 2026

Step 2: Click on JAM 2026 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the registered email id and password

Step 4: The JAM 2026 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

Details Given on JAM Admit Card 2026

The following details will be mentioned on the JAM 2026 admit card

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam centre details
  • Exam schedule
  • Reporting time
  • Instructions

 

