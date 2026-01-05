MA Economics vs. MSc in Economics: What are the Key Differences?

When thinking about studying Economics at a higher level, you might see two main options: MA Economics and MSc in Economics. Both degrees are about understanding how money, resources, and decisions work in the world. However, they are like two different paths that lead to slightly different goals. One is often about ideas, and the other focuses on numbers and tools.
What is MA Economics?
MA (Master of Arts) in Economics is a degree that focuses more on the big ideas and theories of economics. It's often for people who want to understand the history of economic thought, discuss different ideas, and write about how the economy affects society.
Focus: It explores different ways of thinking about how people and countries use money.
What is studied: Courses might include the history of economic ideas, different schools of economic thought, and how politics affects money matters. There's usually a lot of reading and essay writing.
Best for: People who enjoy deep thinking, discussing ideas, and maybe want to work in policy, journalism, or teaching. It's also a good step if you plan to do a Ph.D. in Economics with a focus on theory.
What is MSc Economics?
MSc (Master of Science) in Economics is a degree that focuses more on using math, statistics, and computer tools to understand and solve economic problems. It's for people who love working with data to find answers.
Focus: It teaches how to build models, run tests with numbers, and predict what might happen in the economy.
What is studied: Courses will include lots of advanced math, statistics, econometrics (using math to test economic theories), and how to use special computer programs.
Best for: People who love numbers, solving puzzles with data, and want to work in finance, banking, data analysis, or economic consulting. It's also a strong foundation for a Ph.D. if you want to do research with lots of data.
Differences
Which One Should You Choose?
The right choice depends on what you enjoy and what job you dream of:
Choose MA Economics if a person loves reading, discussing economic theories, and wants to understand how economies have evolved and influenced society.
Choose MSc in Economics if a person enjoys working with numbers, solving problems using data, and wants to predict market trends or build economic models.
Both options are great and can lead to many good jobs. The right choice simply depends on what a person enjoys doing and what kind of work they want in the future.