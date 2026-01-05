MA Economics vs. MSc in Economics: What are the Key Differences?

When thinking about studying Economics at a higher level, you might see two main options: MA Economics and MSc in Economics. Both degrees are about understanding how money, resources, and decisions work in the world. However, they are like two different paths that lead to slightly different goals. One is often about ideas, and the other focuses on numbers and tools.

What is MA Economics?

MA (Master of Arts) in Economics is a degree that focuses more on the big ideas and theories of economics. It's often for people who want to understand the history of economic thought, discuss different ideas, and write about how the economy affects society.