Bihar STET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Which Fruit Is Called the King of Tropical Fruits?

By Jasreet Kaur
Jan 5, 2026, 13:52 IST

Mango is known as the King of Tropical Fruits because of its rich flavour, high nutritional value, cultural importance and wide cultivation across tropical regions, making it one of the most popular fruits in the world.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

King of Tropical Fruits: Mango is known as the King of Tropical Fruits because of its rich flavour, high nutritional value, wide cultivation across tropical regions, strong cultural importance, and global popularity as one of the most consumed tropical fruits in the world.

Why Is Mango Called the King of Tropical Fruits?

Mango is called the King of Tropical Fruits due to its sweet taste, high vitamin content, versatile culinary uses, long cultivation history, and its important role in agriculture, trade, and fruit production across tropical and subtropical countries.

Origin and Distribution of Mango

Mango originated in South Asia and later spread across Southeast Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and tropical regions of the world. Today, it is cultivated in countries with warm climates and monsoon-based growing conditions.

Nutritional Value of Mango

Mango is rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin A, dietary fibre, antioxidants, and natural sugars. It supports immunity, digestion, skin health, and energy metabolism, making it one of the most nutrient-dense tropical fruits.

mango

Largest Mango Producer in the World

India is the largest producer of mangoes in the world, contributing a major share to global mango production with famous varieties such as Alphonso, Dasheri, Langra, Chausa, Banganapalli, and Kesar.

Major Mango-Producing Countries

Other leading mango-producing countries include China, Thailand, Indonesia, Pakistan, Mexico, and the Philippines, where mango cultivation supports agriculture, export, and fruit-processing industries.

largest mango producer

Interesting Facts About Mango

Ancient Cultivation History

Mango has been cultivated for thousands of years and is historically associated with South Asian agriculture, trade routes, and royal fruit gardens.

Known as the National Fruit in Several Countries

Mango is recognised as the national fruit of India, Pakistan, and the Philippines, highlighting its cultural and historical importance.

Hundreds of Mango Varieties Worldwide

There are hundreds of mango varieties differing in taste, aroma, texture, fibre content, and sweetness levels across tropical regions.

Widely Used in Culinary Traditions

Mango is used in juices, desserts, pickles, chutneys, smoothies, salads, and traditional regional dishes in many tropical countries.

Strong Role in Tropical Fruit Economy

Mango farming, processing, export and seasonal markets contribute significantly to rural livelihoods and the tropical fruit industry.

Read more: Which Nut Is Called the King of Dry Fruits?

Mango is known as the King of Tropical Fruits because of its rich taste, high nutritional value, cultural significance, wide global cultivation and leading role in tropical fruit production and consumption across the world. Keep reading for more such articles.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News