CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Business Studies board examination in 2026 based on a specific, structured pattern. The subject is evaluated through an 80-mark Theory paper and a mandatory 20-mark Project Work/Practical assessment, totaling 100 marks. This framework is essential for students to understand, as the exam assesses not only conceptual knowledge of management and finance but also critical thinking, case study analysis, and the application of business principles, with a strong emphasis on competency-based evaluation.

The theory paper is structured around the two core sections: Part A: Principles and Functions of Management and Part B: Business Finance and Marketing. The paper includes a diverse range of questions, such as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Case Study-Based Questions (CBQs), Short Answer, and Long Answer (6 marks), designed to test different cognitive abilities. Students must strategically align their preparation with the unit-wise weightage and the specific breakdown of question types to master the curriculum and maximize their overall score in the final board examination.