CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 13, 2025, 13:37 IST

The CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam for 2026 is structured with an 80-mark theory paper and 20 marks for Project Work, totaling 100 marks. The paper is based on two parts: Principles and Functions of Management and Business Finance and Marketing. The exam design heavily features Competency-Based Questions (CBQs) and Case Study-Based Questions for application and analysis. Students must focus on high-weightage 6-mark questions and strong project execution to maximize their overall score. 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Business Studies board examination in 2026 based on a specific, structured pattern. The subject is evaluated through an 80-mark Theory paper and a mandatory 20-mark Project Work/Practical assessment, totaling 100 marks. This framework is essential for students to understand, as the exam assesses not only conceptual knowledge of management and finance but also critical thinking, case study analysis, and the application of business principles, with a strong emphasis on competency-based evaluation.

The theory paper is structured around the two core sections: Part A: Principles and Functions of Management and Part B: Business Finance and Marketing. The paper includes a diverse range of questions, such as Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Case Study-Based Questions (CBQs), Short Answer, and Long Answer (6 marks), designed to test different cognitive abilities. Students must strategically align their preparation with the unit-wise weightage and the specific breakdown of question types to master the curriculum and maximize their overall score in the final board examination.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Check the below table to get the key pointers of CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern:

Board 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

12

Streams

Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities

Question Paper Pattern 

  • MCQs: 20%

  • Competency-based questions (MCQs, case-based, source-based): 50%

  • Short answer/long answer type questions: 30%

Duration 

3 hours 

Mode of Exam

Offline, Pen and Paper 

Number of subjects 

5 or 6 (as elected by the student) 

Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 

  • 70 marks theory +30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 

  • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 

Each Subject Passing Marks 

33%

Passing marks for the overall exam 

Aggregate 33%

Official Website

cbse.nic.in 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

The table outlines the CBSE 12th Business Studies exam pattern:

Subject Code

054

Time

3 Hours

Max Marks

80

Number of Questions

34

Number of Sections/Parts

No Sections

1 Mark Questions (No Choices)

20

3 Mark Questions - 50-75 words answer (Choices Will be given in two)

4

4 Mark Questions - 150 words answers (Choices Will be given in two)

6

6 Mark Questions - 200 words answers (Choices Will be given in two)

4

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2026: Unit-wise Marks distribution

The following table mentions the weightage distribution across various themes of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies curriculum for the upcoming board exam:

Units

Topic

Marks

Part A

Principles and Functions of Management 

1

Nature and Significance of Management 

16

2

Principles of Management 

3

Business Environment

4

Planning

14

5

Organising

6

Staffing

20

7

Directing

8

Controlling

Part B

Business Finance and Marketing

9

Financial Management

15

10

Financial Markets

11

Marketing Management

15

12

Consumer Protection

TOTAL

80

Part C

Project Work (one)

20

Weightage Distribution for Business Studies Practical

Class 12 Business Studies Chapter-Wise Weightage for Practical Exam

Evaluation Scheme

Marks Distribution

Initiative, cooperativeness and participation

2 marks

Creativity in presentation

2 marks

Content, observation and research work

4 marks

Analysis of situations

4 marks

Viva

8 marks

Total Weightage

20 marks

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2026: Typology of Exam Pattern

Check the table below to know the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2026 typology of Exam Question Paper:

S. No. 

Typology of Questions

Marks

Percentage in the paper

1

Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. 

Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.

44

55%

2

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 

19

23.75%

3

Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.  

17

21.25%

 

Total

80

100%

A thorough understanding of the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern and the precise unit-wise weightage for 2026 is the foundation of a winning study strategy. By focusing preparation time on the high-weightage units, practice to the increased percentage of Competency-Based Questions, students can ensure they cover the syllabus effectively and are well-prepared for the final board examination.

