Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Highest Wicket Taker in Current Asia Cup Matches

The Asia Cup 2025 has already provided spectators with some exciting matches. Bowlers are crucial in changing the course of any game that is being played or will be played in the future of this tournament. Although batsmen frequently garner most of the attention, bowlers are the ones who provide the crucial breakthroughs and control the game with their skills.
Several bowlers have distinguished themselves thus far in this tournament with their accurate spells and methodical bowling. With their capacity to take wickets, these players, from Afghanistan's budding stars to India's spin power, are grabbing attention.
Highest Wicket Takers in Asia Cup 2025
For now, Kuldeep Yadav is in the first position with the most wickets taken. Here is a list of the top bowlers in the current Asia Cup matches.
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
Overs
|
Economy
|
Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
|
1
|
4
|
2.1
|
3.23
|
S Dube (IND)
|
1
|
3
|
2.0
|
2.00
|
Gulbadin Naib (AFG)
|
1
|
2
|
3.0
|
2.66
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)
|
1
|
2
|
3.0
|
5.33
|
KD Shah (HKG)
|
1
|
2
|
3.0
|
8.00
|
A Shukla (HKG)
|
1
|
2
|
4.0
|
13.50
|
Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)
|
1
|
1
|
2.0
|
2.00
|
CV Varun (IND)
|
1
|
1
|
2.0
|
2.00
|
Noor Ahmad (AFG)
|
1
|
1
|
4.0
|
4.00
|
AR Patel (IND)
|
1
|
1
|
3.0
|
4.33
Top 5 Indian Bowlers in Asia Cup 2025
Here is a list of the top 5 bowlers from India, based on the number of wickets they have taken in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
Overs
|
Economy
|
Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
|
1
|
4
|
2.1
|
3.23
|
S Dube (IND)
|
1
|
3
|
2.0
|
2.00
|
CV Varun (IND)
|
1
|
1
|
2.0
|
2.00
|
AR Patel (IND)
|
1
|
1
|
3.0
|
4.33
|
JJ Bumrah (IND)
|
1
|
1
|
3.0
|
6.33
The Asia Cup 2025 is still underway, and the bowling charts are expected to change as more matches are played. But for now, Kuldeep Yadav leads the list with his impressive four-wicket haul, proving why he is one of India’s most reliable bowlers for the Indian cricket team. Fans can expect more fiery spells and match-winning performances as the tournament progresses.
