Highest Successful Run Chases in Asia Cup History (T20 and ODI)

The Asia Cup has given cricket fans many unforgettable matches filled with thrill, drama, and high scores. Among these, some of the most exciting games have been the ones where teams successfully chased down big targets under pressure. These run chases are remembered for their intensity, fearless batting, and nail-biting finishes. From T20s to ODIs, teams like India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have delivered some of the finest chases in the history of the tournament. These matches not only entertained millions of fans but also showed the true spirit of Asian cricket, where no score feels impossible until the very last ball. Highest Successful Run Chases Asia Cup (T20 Format) In the T20 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka smashed the highest target. In 2022, they defeated Bangladesh with a score of 184 runs with four balls remaining.

The highest team score in a losing cause in the T20I Asia Cup event is therefore Bangladesh's 183 for 7. Together, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka scored 367 runs, the most in the T20 Asia Cup. Highest Successful Run Chases in T20 Asia Cup In the 2022 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka chased down Bangladesh’s strong total of 183 in Dubai. Here are the other highest successful run chases in T20 Asia Cup history. Team Score (Overs) Target Against Venue Date Sri Lanka 184/8 (19.2) 184 Bangladesh Dubai (DICS) 1 Sep 2022 Pakistan 182/5 (19.5) 182 India Dubai (DICS) 4 Sep 2022 Sri Lanka 179/6 (19.1) 176 Afghanistan Sharjah 3 Sep 2022 Sri Lanka 174/4 (19.5) 174 India Dubai (DICS) 6 Sep 2022 Afghanistan 168/7 (19.3) 166 Oman Fatullah 20 Feb 2016 Pakistan 151/4 (19.2) 151 Sri Lanka Mirpur 4 Mar 2016 India 148/5 (19.4) 148 Pakistan Dubai (DICS) 28 Aug 2022 UAE 147/4 (18.3) 147 Hong Kong Fatullah 21 Feb 2016 India 142/5 (19.2) 139 Sri Lanka Mirpur 1 Mar 2016 Pakistan 131/3 (18.4) 130 UAE Mirpur 29 Feb 2016

Highest Successful Run Chases in Asia Cup (ODI) In the ODI Asia Cup, India had the most successful run chase. In 2012, they chased down a target of 330 runs set by Pakistan. The competition's top individual score of 183 runs, achieved by Virat Kohli, made this possible for the Indian team to achieve this incredible score. It became the highest team total in a losing cause in the 50-over Asia Cup when Pakistan was unable to defend 329 for 6. Together, India and Pakistan scored 659 runs, the most in a continental tournament match. India has chased down more than 250+ totals seven times, which is the most by any side in the Asia Cup of ODI cricket. Each of Pakistan and Sri Lanka had three chases of more than 250 runs. Highest Successful Run Chases in ODI Asia Cup In the 2012 Asia Cup, India stunned Pakistan by chasing down a huge target of 330 runs in Mirpur. Here are the other highest successful run chases in ODI Asia Cup history.

Team Score (Overs) Target Against Venue Date India 330/4 (47.5) 330 Pakistan Mirpur 18 Mar 2012 Pakistan 329/7 (49.5) 327 Bangladesh Mirpur 4 Mar 2014 India 310/4 (46.5) 309 Sri Lanka Karachi 3 Jul 2008 Pakistan 309/2 (45.3) 309 India Karachi 2 Jul 2008 India 301/4 (42.1) 300 Pakistan Karachi 26 Jun 2008 Bangladesh 293/5 (49.2) 290 India Mirpur 16 Mar 2012 India 284/3 (43.2) 284 Bangladesh Karachi 28 Jun 2008 India 280/4 (49.0) 280 Bangladesh Fatullah 26 Feb 2014 India 271/7 (49.5) 268 Pakistan Dambulla 19 Jun 2010 Sri Lanka 265/8 (49.2) 265 India Fatullah 28 Feb 2014 These highest successful run chases in the Asia Cup prove why the tournament is one of the most exciting cricket events for the fans. Whether it’s Sri Lanka’s stunning 180+ T20 chase or India’s unforgettable 330-run chase in ODIs, these moments remain a reminder of how determination and teamwork can make history on the cricket field, and entertain the fans at the same time.