Highest Successful Run Chases in Asia Cup History (T20 and ODI)

The Asia Cup has given cricket fans many unforgettable matches filled with thrill, drama, and high scores. Among these, some of the most exciting games have been the ones where teams successfully chased down big targets under pressure. These run chases are remembered for their intensity, fearless batting, and nail-biting finishes.
From T20s to ODIs, teams like India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have delivered some of the finest chases in the history of the tournament. These matches not only entertained millions of fans but also showed the true spirit of Asian cricket, where no score feels impossible until the very last ball.
Highest Successful Run Chases Asia Cup (T20 Format)
In the T20 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka smashed the highest target. In 2022, they defeated Bangladesh with a score of 184 runs with four balls remaining.
The highest team score in a losing cause in the T20I Asia Cup event is therefore Bangladesh's 183 for 7.
Together, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka scored 367 runs, the most in the T20 Asia Cup.
Highest Successful Run Chases in T20 Asia Cup
In the 2022 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka chased down Bangladesh’s strong total of 183 in Dubai. Here are the other highest successful run chases in T20 Asia Cup history.
|Team
|Score (Overs)
|Target
|Against
|Venue
|Date
|
Sri Lanka
|
184/8 (19.2)
|
184
|
Bangladesh
|
Dubai (DICS)
|
1 Sep 2022
|
Pakistan
|
182/5 (19.5)
|
182
|
India
|
Dubai (DICS)
|
4 Sep 2022
|
Sri Lanka
|
179/6 (19.1)
|
176
|
Afghanistan
|
Sharjah
|
3 Sep 2022
|
Sri Lanka
|
174/4 (19.5)
|
174
|
India
|
Dubai (DICS)
|
6 Sep 2022
|
Afghanistan
|
168/7 (19.3)
|
166
|
Oman
|
Fatullah
|
20 Feb 2016
|
Pakistan
|
151/4 (19.2)
|
151
|
Sri Lanka
|
Mirpur
|
4 Mar 2016
|
India
|
148/5 (19.4)
|
148
|
Pakistan
|
Dubai (DICS)
|
28 Aug 2022
|
UAE
|
147/4 (18.3)
|
147
|
Hong Kong
|
Fatullah
|
21 Feb 2016
|
India
|
142/5 (19.2)
|
139
|
Sri Lanka
|
Mirpur
|
1 Mar 2016
|
Pakistan
|
131/3 (18.4)
|
130
|
UAE
|
Mirpur
|
29 Feb 2016
Highest Successful Run Chases in Asia Cup (ODI)
In the ODI Asia Cup, India had the most successful run chase. In 2012, they chased down a target of 330 runs set by Pakistan. The competition's top individual score of 183 runs, achieved by Virat Kohli, made this possible for the Indian team to achieve this incredible score.
It became the highest team total in a losing cause in the 50-over Asia Cup when Pakistan was unable to defend 329 for 6.
Together, India and Pakistan scored 659 runs, the most in a continental tournament match.
India has chased down more than 250+ totals seven times, which is the most by any side in the Asia Cup of ODI cricket. Each of Pakistan and Sri Lanka had three chases of more than 250 runs.
Highest Successful Run Chases in ODI Asia Cup
In the 2012 Asia Cup, India stunned Pakistan by chasing down a huge target of 330 runs in Mirpur. Here are the other highest successful run chases in ODI Asia Cup history.
|
Team
|
Score (Overs)
|
Target
|
Against
|
Venue
|
Date
|
India
|
330/4 (47.5)
|
330
|
Pakistan
|
Mirpur
|
18 Mar 2012
|
Pakistan
|
329/7 (49.5)
|
327
|
Bangladesh
|
Mirpur
|
4 Mar 2014
|
India
|
310/4 (46.5)
|
309
|
Sri Lanka
|
Karachi
|
3 Jul 2008
|
Pakistan
|
309/2 (45.3)
|
309
|
India
|
Karachi
|
2 Jul 2008
|
India
|
301/4 (42.1)
|
300
|
Pakistan
|
Karachi
|
26 Jun 2008
|
Bangladesh
|
293/5 (49.2)
|
290
|
India
|
Mirpur
|
16 Mar 2012
|
India
|
284/3 (43.2)
|
284
|
Bangladesh
|
Karachi
|
28 Jun 2008
|
India
|
280/4 (49.0)
|
280
|
Bangladesh
|
Fatullah
|
26 Feb 2014
|
India
|
271/7 (49.5)
|
268
|
Pakistan
|
Dambulla
|
19 Jun 2010
|
Sri Lanka
|
265/8 (49.2)
|
265
|
India
|
Fatullah
|
28 Feb 2014
These highest successful run chases in the Asia Cup prove why the tournament is one of the most exciting cricket events for the fans. Whether it’s Sri Lanka’s stunning 180+ T20 chase or India’s unforgettable 330-run chase in ODIs, these moments remain a reminder of how determination and teamwork can make history on the cricket field, and entertain the fans at the same time.
