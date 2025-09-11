SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

Highest Successful Run Chases in Asia Cup History (T20 and ODI)

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 11, 2025, 14:38 IST

Discover the highest successful run chases in Asia Cup history across T20 and ODI formats. From Sri Lanka’s record 184-run chase in T20 to India’s unforgettable 330-run chase against Pakistan in ODIs, explore the most thrilling matches and memorable moments of the tournament.

The Asia Cup has given cricket fans many unforgettable matches filled with thrill, drama, and high scores. Among these, some of the most exciting games have been the ones where teams successfully chased down big targets under pressure. These run chases are remembered for their intensity, fearless batting, and nail-biting finishes.

From T20s to ODIs, teams like India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have delivered some of the finest chases in the history of the tournament. These matches not only entertained millions of fans but also showed the true spirit of Asian cricket, where no score feels impossible until the very last ball.

Highest Successful Run Chases Asia Cup (T20 Format)

In the T20 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka smashed the highest target. In 2022, they defeated Bangladesh with a score of 184 runs with four balls remaining.

The highest team score in a losing cause in the T20I Asia Cup event is therefore Bangladesh's 183 for 7.

Together, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka scored 367 runs, the most in the T20 Asia Cup.

Highest Successful Run Chases in T20 Asia Cup

In the 2022 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka chased down Bangladesh’s strong total of 183 in Dubai. Here are the other highest successful run chases in T20 Asia Cup history.

 Team  Score (Overs)  Target  Against  Venue  Date

Sri Lanka

184/8 (19.2)

184

Bangladesh

Dubai (DICS)

1 Sep 2022

Pakistan

182/5 (19.5)

182

India

Dubai (DICS)

4 Sep 2022

Sri Lanka

179/6 (19.1)

176

Afghanistan

Sharjah

3 Sep 2022

Sri Lanka

174/4 (19.5)

174

India

Dubai (DICS)

6 Sep 2022

Afghanistan

168/7 (19.3)

166

Oman

Fatullah

20 Feb 2016

Pakistan

151/4 (19.2)

151

Sri Lanka

Mirpur

4 Mar 2016

India

148/5 (19.4)

148

Pakistan

Dubai (DICS)

28 Aug 2022

UAE

147/4 (18.3)

147

Hong Kong

Fatullah

21 Feb 2016

India

142/5 (19.2)

139

Sri Lanka

Mirpur

1 Mar 2016

Pakistan

131/3 (18.4)

130

UAE

Mirpur

29 Feb 2016

Highest Successful Run Chases in Asia Cup (ODI)

In the ODI Asia Cup, India had the most successful run chase. In 2012, they chased down a target of 330 runs set by Pakistan. The competition's top individual score of 183 runs, achieved by Virat Kohli, made this possible for the Indian team to achieve this incredible score.

It became the highest team total in a losing cause in the 50-over Asia Cup when Pakistan was unable to defend 329 for 6. 

Together, India and Pakistan scored 659 runs, the most in a continental tournament match.

India has chased down more than 250+ totals seven times, which is the most by any side in the Asia Cup of ODI cricket. Each of Pakistan and Sri Lanka had three chases of more than 250 runs.

Highest Successful Run Chases in ODI Asia Cup

In the 2012 Asia Cup, India stunned Pakistan by chasing down a huge target of 330 runs in Mirpur. Here are the other highest successful run chases in ODI Asia Cup history.

Team

Score (Overs)

Target

Against

Venue

Date

India

330/4 (47.5)

330

Pakistan

Mirpur

18 Mar 2012

Pakistan

329/7 (49.5)

327

Bangladesh

Mirpur

4 Mar 2014

India

310/4 (46.5)

309

Sri Lanka

Karachi

3 Jul 2008

Pakistan

309/2 (45.3)

309

India

Karachi

2 Jul 2008

India

301/4 (42.1)

300

Pakistan

Karachi

26 Jun 2008

Bangladesh

293/5 (49.2)

290

India

Mirpur

16 Mar 2012

India

284/3 (43.2)

284

Bangladesh

Karachi

28 Jun 2008

India

280/4 (49.0)

280

Bangladesh

Fatullah

26 Feb 2014

India

271/7 (49.5)

268

Pakistan

Dambulla

19 Jun 2010

Sri Lanka

265/8 (49.2)

265

India

Fatullah

28 Feb 2014

These highest successful run chases in the Asia Cup prove why the tournament is one of the most exciting cricket events for the fans. Whether it’s Sri Lanka’s stunning 180+ T20 chase or India’s unforgettable 330-run chase in ODIs, these moments remain a reminder of how determination and teamwork can make history on the cricket field, and entertain the fans at the same time.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup Winners List

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News