CBSE Scholarship for Girl Student 2025: How to Apply Online, Last Date, Eligibility and Marks Required

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened applications for the Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship 2025, aiming to support meritorious girl students who are the only child of their parents. This scholarship is designed to ease financial burdens and encourage continuity in higher secondary education (Class 11 & 12) for deserving girls. The scholarship provides monetary support to help girls continue their studies in Class 11 and 12 in CBSE-affiliated schools. The scheme not only recognizes academic excellence but also promotes gender equity by providing sustained support to girls who might otherwise drop out after Class 10. Check this article for complete details on eligibility, marks required, application process, important dates, scholarship benefits, renewal procedure, FAQs, and the direct link to apply online.

CBSE Scholarship 2025 Application Form – Direct Link Key Details & Important Dates This scholarship offers direct financial assistance for eligible students and comes with specific conditions regarding tuition fees, income limits, and duration. Below are the main highlights: Particular Detail Name of the Scheme CBSE Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship 2025 Who can apply Girls who passed Class 10 (2025) under CBSE and now studying in Class 11 in a CBSE-affiliated school; also renewal applicants from 2024 scheme Last date to apply / renew 23 October 2025 Mode of Application Online at cbse.gov.in Duration / Renewal Scholarship is for one year, renewable for second year (i.e. through Class 12) subject to conditions Scholarship Amount ₹1,000 per month (for up to two years) Family Income Limit Annual family income should not exceed ₹8,00,000 (8 lakhs) Tuition Fee Limit Tuition fee must not exceed: ₹2,500 per month in Class 10 ₹3,000 per month in Classes 11 & 12 ₹6,000 for NRI students

Eligibility Criteria in Detail The scholarship is strictly meant for single girl children who excel academically and meet CBSE’s prescribed conditions. Students must fulfill all requirements to avoid rejection of applications. To be eligible, applicants must satisfy all of the following conditions: Single Girl Child The student should be the only child of her parents (i.e. no brothers or sisters). Academic Performance / Marks Required Must have passed the Class 10 CBSE examination in 2025 with at least 70% aggregate marks.

For renewal, the student must have secured 70% or more in Class 11 to move to Class 12. Continuing Education in CBSE School The student must continue her higher secondary education (Classes 11 and 12) in a school affiliated to CBSE. Tuition Fee Constraint The tuition fee charged by the school should not exceed the prescribed limits (₹2,500 for Class 10 and ₹3,000 for Classes 11 & 12 for regular; ₹6,000 for NRI)

Income Limit Family’s gross income must not be more than ₹8,00,000 per annum. Other Conditions Good conduct, regular attendance, and verification from school authority.

The application must be verified by the school where the student is enrolled.

If any of these conditions is unmet, the application may be rejected. How to Apply Online — Step by Step Here’s a simplified stepwise procedure for fresh and renewal applicants: 1.Visit CBSE’s Scholarship Section Go to CBSE’s official site → “Scholarship / Scholarship Branch” section

Download the Guidelines & Application Form PDF to understand details. 2.Choose Fresh / Renewal Fresh application: for those who passed Class 10 in 2025 and are now going into Class 11.

Renewal: for students who already got the scholarship in 2024 and now wish to continue.

3.Fill Application Form Enter basic details like roll number and date of birth.

Upload scanned documents as mandated (see list below).

Upload a self-declaration of income on a notarized stamp paper. 4.School Verification After submission, the school must verify the application via the school login portal. 5.Submit / Final Confirmation Submit the final application before the last date.

Download the confirmation / acknowledgement page for records. 6.Renewal Next Year If awarded, you will have to apply again in the next cycle (for Class 12) with required performance. Documents Required To successfully complete the application, students need to upload scanned copies of key documents. These ensure proof of eligibility and prevent fraudulent applications. Class 10 CBSE Marksheet (proof of marks).

(proof of marks). Proof of Admission in Class 11 (school ID card/fee receipt).

(school ID card/fee receipt). Tuition Fee Receipt (showing compliance with fee limits).

(showing compliance with fee limits). Income Certificate or self-declaration on notarized paper.

or on notarized paper. Birth Certificate / Aadhaar Card as identity proof.

as identity proof. Single Girl Child Affidavit/Undertaking.

School Verification Certificate signed by the head of the institution.

Scholarship Amount & Tenure Selected students will receive ₹1,000 per month for up to two years (i.e. during Class 11 and 12).

The scholarship is renewed for the second year only if the student secures at least 70% in Class 11 and is promoted to Class 12.

Amount is credited directly to the student’s bank account. Tips & Common Pitfalls to Watch Out For Don’t wait till the last day — submit well in advance to avoid website glitches.

— submit well in advance to avoid website glitches. Ensure school verification — even a filled form won’t count if your school doesn’t verify it.

Check eligibility carefully — being an only child is a strict requirement.

Maintain required marks in both Class 10 and 11 to ensure continuity.

in both Class 10 and 11 to ensure continuity. Keep scanned documents ready (in recommended size, format) before starting the application.

(in recommended size, format) before starting the application. Save confirmation / acknowledgement proof after submission.

proof after submission. Watch for official notification updates or corrigenda on CBSE’s scholarship page. CBSE

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 - Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) To help students understand the scholarship process better, here are answers to some of the most common queries: Q1. How can I apply for the CBSE scholarship? CBSE offers scholarships under different schemes.

Details regarding eligibility and the application process are available in the Guidelines and Application Form page on the official website.

Applicants must ensure they submit the form, duly completed in all respects, before the last date. Q2. What are the common reasons for rejection of the application? Submitting the application in an improper format.

Failure to enclose the required supporting documents. Q3. What is the definition of an SGC (Single Girl Child) applicant? A Single Girl Child means a girl who is the only child of her parents, with no brothers or sisters.

Q4. I am the only girl in my family, but I also have a brother. Can I apply? No. As per the definition, a Single Girl Child is eligible only if her parents have one daughter and no other siblings. Q5. I received a cheque that expires today. What should I do? Normally, CBSE sends cheques via its partner banks, and delays are rare.

If such a case arises, the student should return the cheque to the CBSE Scholarship Branch to receive a valid cheque. Q6. Do I need to apply again for renewal of the scholarship? Yes. Renewal applications must be submitted separately for the next academic year, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria. The CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 is a commendable opportunity to support girls who are the only child, ensuring they aren’t held back due to finances after Class 10. By fulfilling the eligibility criteria carefully and following the application steps carefully, deserving students can avail up to two years of financial assistance.