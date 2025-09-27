Asia Cup Final 2025: Match Date, Teams, Complete Squad, Captain, Vice Captain and Coach

The Asia Cup 2025 has reached its most exciting stage, and all the cricket across the world are eagerly waiting for the final clash. The tournament this year has been quite full of performances that have shown so much thrill and there have been dramatic finishes and intense rivalries. But now the spotlight is shining quite brightly on the grand finale of the Asia Cup 2025.
The Asia Cup is one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the region, bringing together top teams from across Asia to fight for glory. What makes the 2025 edition even more special is that, for the very first time in the history of the tournament, India and Pakistan will meet in the Asia Cup final. This rare showdown has doubled the excitement, as cricket lovers know the kind of energy and passion an India vs Pakistan match brings to the game.
As fans gear up for the big day, the excitement is not only about the rivalry but also about the star players who will take the field. From explosive batsmen and all-rounders to world-class bowlers, both sides have strong squads ready to deliver on the biggest stage.
Here is a closer look at all the important details of the Asia Cup Final 2025 which includes the match date, venue, the two finalist teams, their complete squads, and the leadership line-ups, including captains, vice-captains, and coaches.
Asia Cup Final 2025: Match Date
The Asia Cup Final is scheduled for 28 September 2025 and it will be played at Dubai International Stadium. The match will start at 8 P.M. IST.
Asia Cup Final 2025: Teams
The two teams that will be clashing with each other in the finals are India and Pakistan. This will be the first time that both the teams will be facing each other in the tournament final. India has earned this spot by winning and dominating the Super Four matches and similarly Pakistan dominated the game too.
Asia Cup Final 2025: Complete Squad
Here is the complete squad for both India and Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2025 finals.
India Squad
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter (Opener)
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
All-Rounder (Batting/Spin)
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter (Middle Order)
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter (Finisher)
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-Rounder (Batting/Pace)
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-Rounder (Batting/Medium Pace)
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler (Left-arm Wrist Spin)
|
Axar Patel
|
All-Rounder (Spin/Batting Lower Order)
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler (Right-arm Fast)
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler (Left-arm Fast Medium)
|
Varun Chakravarthy (Varun CV)
|
Bowler (Mystery Spinner)
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler (Right-arm Fast)
Pakistan Squad
|
Player
|
Role
|
Salman Agha
|
Batsman
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
All-rounder
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batsman
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Ali
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Nawaz
|
Batsman
|
Hussain Talat
|
All-rounder
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder / Batter
|
Mohammad Haris (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-Batsman
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Wasim
|
Bowler
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
Batsman
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batsman
|
Salman Mirza
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Sufiyan Muqeem
|
Bowler
Asia Cup Final 2025: List of Captains, Vice Captains and Coaches
Here is a list of the captains, vice captains and coaches of both India and Pakistan:
|
Name
|
Role
|
Team
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Captain
|
India
|
Shubman Gill
|
Vice Captain
|
India
|
Morne Morkel
|
Bowling Coach
|
India
|
Gautam Gambhir
|
Head Coach
|
India
|
Salman Agha
|
Captain
|
Pakistan
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Vice Captain
|
Pakistan
|
Mike Hesson
|
Head Coach
|
Pakistan
In conclusion, the match between both the teams will be a spectacle for the fans. Both India and Pakistan will be giving their best performances to clinch the title of Asia Cup 2025.
