Asia Cup Final 2025: Match Date, Teams, Complete Squad, Captain, Vice Captain and Coach

By Nikhil Batra
Sep 27, 2025, 15:11 IST

Excited for the Asia Cup Final 2025? Discover the full information on when and where the final will be played, the finalist teams, their squads, key players, captains, vice captains, and coaches.

Asia Cup 2025 Final Match Date, Teams and Complete Squad
The Asia Cup 2025 has reached its most exciting stage, and all the cricket across the world are eagerly waiting for the final clash. The tournament this year has been quite full of performances that have shown so much thrill and there have been dramatic finishes and intense rivalries. But now the spotlight is shining quite brightly on the grand finale of the Asia Cup 2025. 

The Asia Cup is one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the region, bringing together top teams from across Asia to fight for glory. What makes the 2025 edition even more special is that, for the very first time in the history of the tournament, India and Pakistan will meet in the Asia Cup final. This rare showdown has doubled the excitement, as cricket lovers know the kind of energy and passion an India vs Pakistan match brings to the game.

As fans gear up for the big day, the excitement is not only about the rivalry but also about the star players who will take the field. From explosive batsmen and all-rounders to world-class bowlers, both sides have strong squads ready to deliver on the biggest stage. 

Here is a closer look at all the important details of the Asia Cup Final 2025 which includes the match date, venue, the two finalist teams, their complete squads, and the leadership line-ups, including captains, vice-captains, and coaches. 

Asia Cup Final 2025: Match Date 

The Asia Cup Final is scheduled for 28 September 2025 and it will be played at Dubai International Stadium. The match will start at 8 P.M. IST. 

Asia Cup Final 2025: Teams

The two teams that will be clashing with each other in the finals are India and Pakistan. This will be the first time that both the teams will be facing each other in the tournament final. India has earned this spot by winning and dominating the Super Four matches and similarly Pakistan dominated the game too. 

Asia Cup Final 2025: Complete Squad 

Here is the complete squad for both India and Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2025 finals. 

India Squad

Player Name

Role

Suryakumar Yadav

Batter

Shubman Gill

Batter (Opener)

Sanju Samson

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Abhishek Sharma

All-Rounder (Batting/Spin)

Tilak Varma

Batter (Middle Order)

Rinku Singh

Batter (Finisher)

Hardik Pandya

All-Rounder (Batting/Pace)

Shivam Dube

All-Rounder (Batting/Medium Pace)

Kuldeep Yadav

Bowler (Left-arm Wrist Spin)

Axar Patel

All-Rounder (Spin/Batting Lower Order)

Jitesh Sharma

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Harshit Rana

Bowler (Right-arm Fast)

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler (Left-arm Fast Medium)

Varun Chakravarthy (Varun CV)

Bowler (Mystery Spinner)

Jasprit Bumrah

Bowler (Right-arm Fast)

Pakistan Squad

Player

Role

Salman Agha

Batsman

Abrar Ahmed

Bowler

Faheem Ashraf

All-rounder

Fakhar Zaman

Batsman

Haris Rauf

Bowler

Hasan Ali

Bowler

Hasan Nawaz

Batsman

Hussain Talat

All-rounder

Khushdil Shah

All-rounder / Batter

Mohammad Haris (WK)

Wicketkeeper-Batsman

Mohammad Nawaz

All-rounder

Mohammad Wasim

Bowler

Sahibzada Farhan

Batsman

Saim Ayub

Batsman

Salman Mirza

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi

Bowler

Sufiyan Muqeem

Bowler

 

Asia Cup Final 2025: List of Captains, Vice Captains and Coaches

Here is a list of the captains, vice captains and coaches of both India and Pakistan: 

Name

Role

Team

Suryakumar Yadav

Captain

India

Shubman Gill

Vice Captain 

India

Morne Morkel

Bowling Coach

India

Gautam Gambhir

Head Coach

India

Salman Agha

Captain

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman

Vice Captain

Pakistan

Mike Hesson

Head Coach

Pakistan

In conclusion, the match between both the teams will be a spectacle for the fans. Both India and Pakistan will be giving their best performances to clinch the title of Asia Cup 2025. 


