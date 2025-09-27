Asia Cup Final 2025: Match Date, Teams, Complete Squad, Captain, Vice Captain and Coach

The Asia Cup 2025 has reached its most exciting stage, and all the cricket across the world are eagerly waiting for the final clash. The tournament this year has been quite full of performances that have shown so much thrill and there have been dramatic finishes and intense rivalries. But now the spotlight is shining quite brightly on the grand finale of the Asia Cup 2025. The Asia Cup is one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the region, bringing together top teams from across Asia to fight for glory. What makes the 2025 edition even more special is that, for the very first time in the history of the tournament, India and Pakistan will meet in the Asia Cup final. This rare showdown has doubled the excitement, as cricket lovers know the kind of energy and passion an India vs Pakistan match brings to the game.

As fans gear up for the big day, the excitement is not only about the rivalry but also about the star players who will take the field. From explosive batsmen and all-rounders to world-class bowlers, both sides have strong squads ready to deliver on the biggest stage. Here is a closer look at all the important details of the Asia Cup Final 2025 which includes the match date, venue, the two finalist teams, their complete squads, and the leadership line-ups, including captains, vice-captains, and coaches.

Asia Cup Final 2025: Match Date The Asia Cup Final is scheduled for 28 September 2025 and it will be played at Dubai International Stadium. The match will start at 8 P.M. IST. Asia Cup Final 2025: Teams The two teams that will be clashing with each other in the finals are India and Pakistan. This will be the first time that both the teams will be facing each other in the tournament final. India has earned this spot by winning and dominating the Super Four matches and similarly Pakistan dominated the game too.

Asia Cup Final 2025: Complete Squad Here is the complete squad for both India and Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2025 finals. India Squad Player Name Role Suryakumar Yadav Batter Shubman Gill Batter (Opener) Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper-Batter Abhishek Sharma All-Rounder (Batting/Spin) Tilak Varma Batter (Middle Order) Rinku Singh Batter (Finisher) Hardik Pandya All-Rounder (Batting/Pace) Shivam Dube All-Rounder (Batting/Medium Pace) Kuldeep Yadav Bowler (Left-arm Wrist Spin) Axar Patel All-Rounder (Spin/Batting Lower Order) Jitesh Sharma Wicketkeeper-Batter Harshit Rana Bowler (Right-arm Fast) Arshdeep Singh Bowler (Left-arm Fast Medium) Varun Chakravarthy (Varun CV) Bowler (Mystery Spinner) Jasprit Bumrah Bowler (Right-arm Fast)

Pakistan Squad Player Role Salman Agha Batsman Abrar Ahmed Bowler Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Fakhar Zaman Batsman Haris Rauf Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Hasan Nawaz Batsman Hussain Talat All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder / Batter Mohammad Haris (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batsman Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Bowler Sahibzada Farhan Batsman Saim Ayub Batsman Salman Mirza Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler

Asia Cup Final 2025: List of Captains, Vice Captains and Coaches Here is a list of the captains, vice captains and coaches of both India and Pakistan: