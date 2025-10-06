Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
DDA Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 1732 Posts at dda.gov.in, Check Application Fees, Eligibility and More

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 6, 2025, 16:25 IST

DDA Vacancy 2025 Notification Out: The Delhi Development Authority has started the online application process for 1732 Group A, B, and C vacancies. Interested candidates can apply through the official website dda.gov.in till November 5. Check details on eligibility, application fee, and selection process before applying for DDA Recruitment 2025.

DDA Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started the registration process for various Group A, B, and C posts. The application process for 1732 vacancies is currently underway and will conclude on November 5. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications through the official website, dda.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1732 vacancies across multiple positions, including Patwari, Sectional Officer, Junior Engineer (JE), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Stenographer, and others. The selected candidates will receive salaries ranging from Pay Level 1 to Pay Level 11, depending on the post.

DDA has invited online applications for several Group A, B and C posts. With 1732 vacancies announced for different posts, eligible candidates can submit their applications till November 5. Find the direct DDA Apply Online 2025 link below:

DDA Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

Direct Link

DDA Recruitment 2025 Overview

Delhi Development Authority notification has been released for 1732 vacancies. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in written exam and interview. However, it is important to note that selection procedure varies for all categories. Check the key highlights in the table below.

DDA Recruitment 2025: Summary

Conducting Body

Delhi Development Authority (DDA)

Group

Groups A, B, and C

Vacancies

1732

Application Mode

Online

Registration Dates

6th October to 5th November 2025

Selection Process

Online Exam

Interview (as per post requirement)

Job Location

Delhi

Official Website

dda.gov.in

DDA Vacancy 2025

DDA has announced a total of 1732 vacancies under the DDA Recruitment 2025. With the maximum number of vacancies announced for Group C posts followed by Groups B and A.

Groups

Vacancies

Group A

53

Group B

324

Group C

1355

Total

1732

DDA Vacancy 2025 Category-wise

Of the total DDA vacancies, 769 posts are for UR candidates, followed by 452 for OBC, 207 for SC, 131 for ST, and 173 for EWS categories.

Categories

Vacancies

UR

769

SC

207

ST

131

OBC

452

EWS

173

Total

1732

How to Apply for DDA Recruitment 2025

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can follow the steps below to submit their online application form for DDA Recruitment 2025:

  1. Visit the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in

  2. Click on the “DDA Recruitment 2025” link available on the homepage.

  3. Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

  4. Fill out the application form with accurate personal and educational details.

  5. Upload the required documents, passport-size photograph, and signature.

  6. Pay the prescribed application fee as per your category.

  7. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

DDA Recruitment 2025 – Posts and Pay Levels

Refer to the table below to know salaries for all the announced posts.

Posts

Pay Level

Pay Band

Grade Pay

Dy. Director

Level 11

Rs. 67,700 – Rs. 2,08,700

Rs. 6600

Assistant Director

Level 10

Rs. 56,100 – Rs. 1,77,500

Rs. 5400

AEE (Civil)

Level 10

Rs. 56,100 – Rs. 1,77,500

Rs. 5400

Legal Assistant

Level 7

Rs. 44,900 – Rs. 1,42,400

Rs. 4600

Planning Assistant

Level 7

Rs. 44,900 – Rs. 1,42,400

Rs. 4600

Architectural Assistant

Level 7

Rs. 44,900 – Rs. 1,42,400

Rs. 4600

Programmer

Level 6

Rs. 35,400 – Rs. 1,12,400

Rs. 4200

Junior Engineer JE (Civil)

Level 6

Rs. 35,400 – Rs. 1,12,400

Rs. 4200

SO (Horticulture)

Level 7

Rs. 44,900 – Rs. 1,42,400

Rs. 4600

Naib Tehsildar

Level 6

Rs. 35,400 – Rs. 1,12,400

Rs. 4200

Jr. Translators (Official language)

Level 6

Rs. 35,400 – Rs. 1,12,400

Rs. 4200

Assistant Security

Officer (Non-Ministerial)

Level 5

Rs. 29,200- Rs. 92300

Rs. 2800

Surveyor

Level 5

Rs. 29,200- Rs. 92300

Rs. 2800

Stenographer Grade D

Level 4

Rs. 25,500- Rs. 81,100

Rs. 2400

Patwari

Level 3

Rs. 21,700- Rs. 69,100

Rs. 2000

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Level 2

Rs. 5200-Rs. 20200

Rs. 1900

Mali

Level 1

Rs. 18,000- Rs. 56,900

Rs. 1800

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

Level 1

Rs. 18,000- Rs. 56,900

Rs. 1800

DDA Recruitment 2025 Selection Process

The selection process for DDA Recruitment 2025 consists of multiple stages to ensure fair evaluation and selection of deserving candidates. Applicants will first have to appear for a written exam followed by interview (depending on the post).

