DDA Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 1732 Posts at dda.gov.in, Check Application Fees, Eligibility and More

DDA Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started the registration process for various Group A, B, and C posts. The application process for 1732 vacancies is currently underway and will conclude on November 5. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications through the official website, dda.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 1732 vacancies across multiple positions, including Patwari, Sectional Officer, Junior Engineer (JE), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Stenographer, and others. The selected candidates will receive salaries ranging from Pay Level 1 to Pay Level 11, depending on the post.
DDA Recruitment 2025
DDA has invited online applications for several Group A, B and C posts. With 1732 vacancies announced for different posts, eligible candidates can submit their applications till November 5. Find the direct DDA Apply Online 2025 link below:
|
DDA Recruitment 2025 Apply Online
DDA Recruitment 2025 Overview
Delhi Development Authority notification has been released for 1732 vacancies. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in written exam and interview. However, it is important to note that selection procedure varies for all categories. Check the key highlights in the table below.
|
DDA Recruitment 2025: Summary
|
Conducting Body
|
Delhi Development Authority (DDA)
|
Group
|
Groups A, B, and C
|
Vacancies
|
1732
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
6th October to 5th November 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Online Exam
Interview (as per post requirement)
|
Job Location
|
Delhi
|
Official Website
|
dda.gov.in
DDA Vacancy 2025
DDA has announced a total of 1732 vacancies under the DDA Recruitment 2025. With the maximum number of vacancies announced for Group C posts followed by Groups B and A.
|
Groups
|
Vacancies
|
Group A
|
53
|
Group B
|
324
|
Group C
|
1355
|
Total
|
1732
DDA Vacancy 2025 Category-wise
Of the total DDA vacancies, 769 posts are for UR candidates, followed by 452 for OBC, 207 for SC, 131 for ST, and 173 for EWS categories.
|
Categories
|
Vacancies
|
UR
|
769
|
SC
|
207
|
ST
|
131
|
OBC
|
452
|
EWS
|
173
|
Total
|
1732
How to Apply for DDA Recruitment 2025
Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can follow the steps below to submit their online application form for DDA Recruitment 2025:
-
Visit the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in
-
Click on the “DDA Recruitment 2025” link available on the homepage.
-
Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
-
Fill out the application form with accurate personal and educational details.
-
Upload the required documents, passport-size photograph, and signature.
-
Pay the prescribed application fee as per your category.
-
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
DDA Recruitment 2025 – Posts and Pay Levels
Refer to the table below to know salaries for all the announced posts.
|
Posts
|
Pay Level
|
Pay Band
|
Grade Pay
|
Dy. Director
|
Level 11
|
Rs. 67,700 – Rs. 2,08,700
|
Rs. 6600
|
Assistant Director
|
Level 10
|
Rs. 56,100 – Rs. 1,77,500
|
Rs. 5400
|
AEE (Civil)
|
Level 10
|
Rs. 56,100 – Rs. 1,77,500
|
Rs. 5400
|
Legal Assistant
|
Level 7
|
Rs. 44,900 – Rs. 1,42,400
|
Rs. 4600
|
Planning Assistant
|
Level 7
|
Rs. 44,900 – Rs. 1,42,400
|
Rs. 4600
|
Architectural Assistant
|
Level 7
|
Rs. 44,900 – Rs. 1,42,400
|
Rs. 4600
|
Programmer
|
Level 6
|
Rs. 35,400 – Rs. 1,12,400
|
Rs. 4200
|
Junior Engineer JE (Civil)
|
Level 6
|
Rs. 35,400 – Rs. 1,12,400
|
Rs. 4200
|
SO (Horticulture)
|
Level 7
|
Rs. 44,900 – Rs. 1,42,400
|
Rs. 4600
|
Naib Tehsildar
|
Level 6
|
Rs. 35,400 – Rs. 1,12,400
|
Rs. 4200
|
Jr. Translators (Official language)
|
Level 6
|
Rs. 35,400 – Rs. 1,12,400
|
Rs. 4200
|
Assistant Security
Officer (Non-Ministerial)
|
Level 5
|
Rs. 29,200- Rs. 92300
|
Rs. 2800
|
Surveyor
|
Level 5
|
Rs. 29,200- Rs. 92300
|
Rs. 2800
|
Stenographer Grade D
|
Level 4
|
Rs. 25,500- Rs. 81,100
|
Rs. 2400
|
Patwari
|
Level 3
|
Rs. 21,700- Rs. 69,100
|
Rs. 2000
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
Level 2
|
Rs. 5200-Rs. 20200
|
Rs. 1900
|
Mali
|
Level 1
|
Rs. 18,000- Rs. 56,900
|
Rs. 1800
|
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
|
Level 1
|
Rs. 18,000- Rs. 56,900
|
Rs. 1800
DDA Recruitment 2025 Selection Process
The selection process for DDA Recruitment 2025 consists of multiple stages to ensure fair evaluation and selection of deserving candidates. Applicants will first have to appear for a written exam followed by interview (depending on the post).
