DDA Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 1732 Posts at dda.gov.in, Check Application Fees, Eligibility and More

DDA Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started the registration process for various Group A, B, and C posts. The application process for 1732 vacancies is currently underway and will conclude on November 5. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications through the official website, dda.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1732 vacancies across multiple positions, including Patwari, Sectional Officer, Junior Engineer (JE), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Stenographer, and others. The selected candidates will receive salaries ranging from Pay Level 1 to Pay Level 11, depending on the post.

