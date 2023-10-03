The Nobel Prize Quiz: GK Question & Answer Based On Nobel Medal

The Nobel Prize Quiz: The Nobel Prizes are given to the laureates of six different fields, "who during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind," according to Alfred Nobel's will. The different categories of Nobel Prizes are physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace.

Alfred Bernhard Nobel was a Swedish chemist, engineer, inventor, businessman, and philanthropist on October 21, 1833. He also made several important contributions to science, holding 355 patents in his lifetime. Nobel's most famous invention was dynamite, an explosive using nitroglycerin; it was patented in 1867. Take the quiz below to test your knowledge about the Nobel Prize.

1. Who established the Nobel Prize?

A) Alfred Nobel B) Albert Einstein C) Marie Curie D) Isaac Newton

Ans. A

Explanation: Alfred Nobel was an inventor, entrepreneur, scientist and businessman who also wrote poetry and drama. His varied interests are reflected in the prize he established and which he laid the foundation for in 1895 when he wrote his last will, leaving much of his wealth to the establishment of the prize.

2. In which field is the Nobel Prize not awarded?

A) Literature

B) Peace

C) Mathematics

D) Physics

Ans. C

Explanation: Six Nobel Prizes are awarded each year, one in each of the following categories: literature, physics, chemistry, peace, economics, and physiology & medicine.

3. Which Nobel Prize category recognizes outstanding contributions in the field of Physiology or Medicine?

A) Nobel Prize in Literature

B) Nobel Prize in Chemistry

C) Nobel Peace Prize

D) Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

Ans. D

Explanation: The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden.

List of Nobel Prize Awardees in Physiology or Medicine (1901-2023)

4. Which Nobel Prize category acknowledges exceptional achievements in the field of Physics?

A) Nobel Prize in Literature

B) Nobel Peace Prize

C) Nobel Prize in Physics

D) Nobel Prize in Economics

Ans. C

Explanation: The first Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to German physicist Wilhelm Röntgen in recognition of the extraordinary services he rendered by the discovery of X-rays.

5. The Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded annually in which city?

A) Stockholm

B) Oslo

C) Geneva

D) Paris

Ans. A

Explanation: The Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, physiology medicine and literature are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, while the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Norway.

6. Who was the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize?

A) Mother Teresa

B) Marie Curie

C) Margaret Thatcher

D) Rosa Parks

Ans. B

Explanation: Marie Skłodowska Curie, a Polish-French physicist and chemist, was the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize and the only woman to receive two Nobel prizes.

7. The Nobel Peace Prize is presented annually in which country?

A) Sweden

B) Norway

C) Switzerland

D) United States

Ans. B

Explanation: According to the will of the Swedish-born inventor and international industrialist Alfred Nobel, which was opened after his death in 1896, the Nobel Peace Prize is given in Oslo, Norway.

8. In which year was the first Nobel Prize awarded?

A) 1901

B) 1910

C) 1920

D) 1930

Ans. A

Explanation: The first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901. The Peace Prize for that year was shared between the Frenchman Frédéric Passy and the Swiss Jean Henry Dunant.

9. Which Nobel Prize category is not one of the original Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel's will?

A) Nobel Prize in Literature

B) Nobel Prize in Physics

C) Nobel Prize in Economics

D) Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Ans. C

Explanation: The Economics Prize was established much later and is a memorial prize, as indicated by its full name: the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

10. Who selects the Nobel Peace Prize winners?

A) The Nobel Committee for Peace in Norway

B) The United Nations

C) The Nobel Committee for Literature in Sweden

D) The President of the United States

Ans. A

Explanation: The Norwegian Nobel Committee is responsible for the selection of eligible candidates and the choice of the Nobel Peace Prize laureates.

11. Which Nobel Prize award is a recommendation of the Sveriges Riksbank (Swedish National Bank)?

A) Nobel Prize in Literature

B) Nobel Prize in Peace

C) Nobel Prize in Economics

D) Nobel Prize in Physics

Ans. C

Explanation: In 1968, Sveriges Riksbank (Sweden's central bank) established the Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, the founder of the Nobel Prize.

12. Who is the only person to receive Nobel Prizes in two different scientific fields?

A) Isaac Newton

B) Marie Curie

C) Stephen Hawking

D) James Clerk Maxwell

Ans. B

Explanation: Marie Curie was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, in Physics, and with her later win, in Chemistry, she became the first person to claim Nobel honours twice.

13. What is the name of the medal awarded along with the Nobel Prize?

A) Nobel Trophy

B) Nobel Medal

C) Nobel Laureate Award

D) Nobel Honour

Ans. B

Explanation: The front of the gold Nobel Prize medal depicts Alfred Nobel. The image on the reverse varies according to the institution awarding the prize.

14. How many categories of Nobel Prizes are there in total?

A) 3

B) 5

C) 6

D) 7

Ans. C

Explanation: They are widely regarded as the most prestigious awards given for intellectual achievement in the world and are conferred in six categories: physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, peace, and economics.

List of Nobel Prize Winners 2023