List of Nobel Prize Winners 2023

Nobel Prize Winners 2023: The Swedish Academy in Stockholm, Sweden, will make the announcement of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature on October 5, 2023, and it will be given out on December 10, 2023. The prize was founded by Alfred Nobel in accordance with his will.

List of Nobel Prize Winners in 2023

Katalin Karikó Drew Weissman Physiology or Medicine

2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman will share the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine as a result of their discoveries about nucleoside base changes, which allowed for the creation of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. This decision was made by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet.

Katalin Karikó: Katalin Karikó was born in 1955, Szolnok Hungary. In 1982, she graduated with a PhD from the University of Szeged, and from 1982 to 1985, she worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in Szeged. She then carried out postdoctoral studies at the University of Health Sciences in Bethesda and Temple University in Philadelphia. Later, she was hired as an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania in 1989, and she stayed there until 2013. At BioNTech RNA Pharmaceuticals, she later rose to the positions of vice president and senior vice president. She has been an Adjunct Professor at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania since 2021 and a Professor at Szeged University since 2021.

Drew Weissman: The United States' Drew Weissman was born in Lexington, Massachusetts, in 1959. In 1987, he graduated from Boston University with both his MD and Ph.D. He completed his postdoctoral studies at the National Institutes of Health after completing his clinical training at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard Medical School. Weissman started his research team in 1997 at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine. He is the Director of the Penn Institute for RNA Innovations and the Roberts Family Professor in Vaccine Research.

Nobel Committee

The Swedish Academy's 2023 Nobel Committee is composed of the following members:

Name Elected Position Profession Anders Olsson 2008 Committee Chair Literary Critic, Literary Historian Mats Malm 2018 Associate Member Permanent Secretary Translator, Literary Historian, Editor Per Wästberg 1997 Member Novelist, Journalist, Poet, Essayist Anne Swärd 2019 Member Novelist Ellen Mattson 2019 Member Novelist, Essayist Steve Sem-Sandberg 2021 Member Journalist, Author, Translator

Every year, in the month of November, the Swedish Academy receives thousands of letters from all over the world recommending both well-known and obscure authors for the Nobel Prize. Only qualified individuals can make such nominations, including members of the Swedish Academy and other academies, organizations, and societies that are conceptually and functionally comparable to it, professors of literature and linguistics at universities and colleges, previous Nobel Prize laureates in literature, and leaders of writers' organizations who are qualified to serve as ambassadors for their nations' literature and fine arts.

Source: Nobel Prize Organization (nobelprize.org)