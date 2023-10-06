Nobel Peace Prize 2023: Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi, Wins Nobel Prize for Fight Against Oppression of Women

In a momentous declaration, Narges Mohammadi, an unwavering Iranian activist, clinched the prestigious 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of her relentless battle against the oppression of women in Iran and her unwavering commitment to championing human rights and freedom for all.

The announcement, which the world had been eagerly anticipating, emanated from the halls of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo. It arrives on the heels of a seismic shift in Iran's socio-political landscape, catalyzed by women-led protests that engulfed the nation after the tragic demise of a 22-year-old detainee in police custody, apprehended by the country's morality police.

BREAKING NEWS

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPeacePrize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/2fyzoYkHyf October 6, 2023

In the wake of this unrest, the government executed a ruthless crackdown, resulting in the tragic loss of hundreds of lives, including no fewer than 44 minors. Shockingly, the United Nations tallied approximately 20,000 Iranians finding themselves ensnared within the clutches of the law enforcement apparatus.

Also Read - Nobel Prize 2023 Winners List

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said,

"This year’s peace prize also recognizes the hundreds of thousands of people who, in the preceding year, have demonstrated against Iran’s theocratic regime’s policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women.”

They also said, “The motto adopted by the demonstrators — ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ — suitably expresses the dedication and work of Narges Mohammadi.."

In a competitive field comprising 351 as divulged by the Nobel Committee, Ms. Mohammadi joins an illustrious list of 137 laureates, dating back to the inception of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1901. Noteworthy luminaries among these laureates include luminaries such as President Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela, F.W. de Klerk, and Mother Teresa.

The Nobel Committee has been historically renowned for its penchant for surprising selections. Nevertheless, the buzz surrounding this year's announcement had chiefly revolved around champions of women's rights, prominently featuring the likes of Ms Mohammadi and Mahbouba Seraj from Afghanistan, as well as themes like climate change and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Last year's laureates, who collectively hailed from Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia, shared the Peace Prize, marking a resounding message of censure directed at Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin's escalating authoritarianism. The recipients, namely Memorial, a Russian organization; the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine; and Ales Bialiatski, a Belarusian activist unjustly incarcerated, underscored the enduring legacy of the Soviet era and the relentless efforts of former Soviet states to extricate themselves from the grip of Russian dominance.

ALSO READ|