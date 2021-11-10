Malala Yousafzai: How A Girl From Pakistan Won A Nobel Prize- 10 Interesting Facts

Malala Yousafzai is the Harry Potter of the Real World. A normal unknown girl from Pakistan rose to international fame when she survived a gunshot in her head by the Taliban. She has recently got married in Birmingham to Asser Malik who has been identified as the Manager of Pakistan Cricket Board's high-performance centre in Lahore. Take a look at the tweet made by her below and also check out these 10 facts that make Malala such an honoured name in every woman’s home.

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Related| Cricketer Who Cleared UPSC Exam Before Playing For Team India- All About Amay Khurasiya



Malala Yousafzai: 10 Interesting Facts

Malala Ypusafzai was born in Pakistan on July 12, 1997. Her place of birth is the beautiful Swat valley of Pakistan. She is the only Pakistani teenage activist who spoke publicly against the Pakistani Taliban's ban on the education of girls. Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan prohibited the education of girls in the country which was looked down upon and protested against by Malala. An assassination attempt was made against her at the age of 15 by the Pakistani Taliban. She survived a gunshot in her head and rose to international fame then and there. Malala happens to be the youngest recipient of the Nobel Prize and won the prize for international peace along with Kailash Satyarthi of India. Malala's father is an outspoken social activist himself. He is an educator and had established schools and colleges in Pakistan. Malala studied in one of his schools named Khushal Girls High School and College. When the TTP invaded the holiday destination and the birthplace of Malala, the Swat Valley, they started imposing strict Islamic laws that prohibited girls from studying in schools and leading an active social life. The Yousafzai family fled following this for their own safety but returned back once the things calmed down. Malala's father has been her inspiration and mentor. When she was 11 years old he took her to a local press club in Peshawar to protest against the schools closing which was done by TTP. It was there she delivered her first-ever speech "How Dare the Taliban Take Away My Basic Right To Education?" This speech was publicised in Pakistan and the world. Malala's father was approached by BBC to blog about life under TTP rule. Malala took the onus and started writing using a pen name, Gul Makai. Her 35 entries were translated into English as well and she wrote them from January-March 2009. TTP shut down schools (basically all-girls schools) after that and blew up 100s of them as well. In 2018, she launched Assembly, a digital publication for girls and young women available on Apple News. She also graduated from Oxford University in June 2020 with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Explained: What is the major difference between 1.5°C and 2°C Global Warming?



Malala Yousafzai: Youngest Nobel Prize Winner

Yousafzai made her television debut in 2009 and TTP faced an increase in a backlash against schools being shut. After this, for some time they eased the restrictions but again began with the violence due to which the Yousafzais had to seek refuge outside Swat Valley. NYT reporter Adam Ellick worked with Malala and made a documentary Class Dismissed, showing the vents of school shutdowns in Pakistan. Ellick ALSO made a second film with her, titled A Schoolgirl’s Odyssey.

Both these were posted in New York Times in 2009. The same summer she met US Special envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan, Richard Holbrooke and asked him to support her in protecting the education rights of girls in Pakistan.

Her blogger identity was revealed in 2011 and she began to receive widespread appreciation for her activism. She was shot by a TTP gunman on 2012 October,9 while returning home from school. Malala was rushed from Peshawar to Birmingham for surgery. Following this people rose against TTP and the UN special ENvoy for global education Gordon Brown introduced a petition for all children to return to school by 2015. This led to Malala's success and ratification of Pakistan’s first Right to Education Bill. Following this, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari announced the launch of a $10 million education fund in Yousafzai’s honour.

For her efforts in the education of girls, she was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013, but she passed over that year. In 2014, she won the prize, becoming the youngest Nobel laureate.

Also Read| UPSC: How To Choose Optional Subject From UPSC Syllabus to Top Civil Services Exam 2021?