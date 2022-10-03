List of Nobel Prize Awardees in Physiology or Medicine (1901-2022)

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is bestowed annually by the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute. The international award as per Alfred Nobel’s will is awarded for exemplary discoveries in physiology or medicine in the preceding year.

To date, a total of 113 times Nobel Prizes is awarded to 225 laureates from 1901 to 2022. And the list includes:

Svante Pääbo (2022)

He discovered and studied the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.

David Julius & Ardem Patapoutian (2021)

The international award was given to them for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.

Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton & Charles M. Rice (2020)

The trio discovered the Hepatitis C virus, and their research and studies helped further to develop vaccination and medicines.

William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe, and Gregg L. Semenza (2019)

The Nobel prize was conferred this year for discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo (2018)

The powerful duo discovered cancer therapy by inhibiting negative immune regulation.

Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash, Michael W. Young (2017)

The Nobel prize in 2017 was given for the discovery of molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm.

Yoshinori Ohsumi (2016)

The Japanese biologist got this award for his discoveries of mechanisms for autophagy.

William C. Campbell, Satoshi Ōmura, and Tu Youyou (2015)

William C. Campbell belonged to the United States, whereas Satoshi from Japan received this international award for their discoveries concerning a novel therapy against infections caused by roundworm parasites.

Other than the above, the third awardee in the same year was Tu Youyou for her discoveries concerning a novel therapy against Malaria.