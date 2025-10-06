Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
List of Nobel Prize Winners in Physiology or Medicine from 1901 to Present (Updated)

By Sneha Singh
Oct 6, 2025

Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their discoveries around peripheral immune tolerance. Read the full article to see the list of Nobel Prize winners since 1901.

Nobel Prize Winners in Medicine
Nobel Prize Winners in Medicine: Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their discoveries around peripheral immune tolerance. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded almost every year since 1901 to all the scientists whose work has transformed our understanding of life, health, disease, and treatment. As of 2024, it has been awarded 115 times to 229 laureates (216 men and 13 women). 

List of Nobel Prize Winners in Physiology or Medicine

Here is the list of Nobel Prize winners in Physiology or Medicine, including their year, names, and the country they belong to:

Year

Laureate(s)

Country

1901

Emil Adolf von Behring

Germany

1902

Sir Ronald Ross

UK

1903

Niels Ryberg Finsen

Denmark

1904

Ivan Pavlov

Russia

1905

Robert Koch

Germany

1906

Camillo Golgi & Santiago Ramón y Cajal

Italy, Spain

1930

Karl Landsteiner

U.S., Austria

1938

Corneille Heymans

Belgium

1945

Alexander Fleming, Ernst Boris Chain, Howard Walter Florey

U.K., Australia

1953

Hans Adolf Krebs & Fritz Albert Lipmann

U.S.

1954

John F. Enders, Frederick C. Robbins, Thomas H. Weller

U.S.

1962

Francis Crick, James Watson, Maurice Wilkins

U.K.

1970

Julius Axelrod, Ulf von Euler, Bernard Katz

U.S., Sweden, U.K.

1983

Barbara McClintock

U.S.

1997

Stanley B. Prusiner

U.S.

2011

Bruce Beutler, Jules Hoffmann, Ralph Steinman

U.S., France, Canada

2015

Tu Youyou

China

2021

David Julius & Ardem Patapoutian

U.S.

2023

Katalin Karikó & Drew Weissman

U.S.

2024

Victor Ambros & Gary Ruvkun

U.S.

2025

Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell & Shimon Sakaguchi

U.S., Japan

Conclusion

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has honoured more than a century of groundbreaking discoveries that have changed the world of healthcare and biology. From early research on diseases to modern breakthroughs in genetics, immunology, and medicine, each winner has helped humanity live longer and healthier lives. 

