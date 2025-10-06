List of Nobel Prize Winners in Physiology or Medicine from 1901 to Present (Updated)

Nobel Prize Winners in Medicine: Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their discoveries around peripheral immune tolerance. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded almost every year since 1901 to all the scientists whose work has transformed our understanding of life, health, disease, and treatment. As of 2024, it has been awarded 115 times to 229 laureates (216 men and 13 women).

List of Nobel Prize Winners in Physiology or Medicine

Here is the list of Nobel Prize winners in Physiology or Medicine, including their year, names, and the country they belong to: