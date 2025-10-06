List of Nobel Prize Winners in Physiology or Medicine from 1901 to Present (Updated)

Nobel Prize Winners in Medicine: Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their discoveries around peripheral immune tolerance. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded almost every year since 1901 to all the scientists whose work has transformed our understanding of life, health, disease, and treatment. As of 2024, it has been awarded 115 times to 229 laureates (216 men and 13 women).
List of Nobel Prize Winners in Physiology or Medicine
Here is the list of Nobel Prize winners in Physiology or Medicine, including their year, names, and the country they belong to:
|
Year
|
Laureate(s)
|
Country
|
1901
|
Emil Adolf von Behring
|
Germany
|
1902
|
Sir Ronald Ross
|
UK
|
1903
|
Niels Ryberg Finsen
|
Denmark
|
1904
|
Ivan Pavlov
|
Russia
|
1905
|
Robert Koch
|
Germany
|
1906
|
Camillo Golgi & Santiago Ramón y Cajal
|
Italy, Spain
|
1930
|
Karl Landsteiner
|
U.S., Austria
|
1938
|
Corneille Heymans
|
Belgium
|
1945
|
Alexander Fleming, Ernst Boris Chain, Howard Walter Florey
|
U.K., Australia
|
1953
|
Hans Adolf Krebs & Fritz Albert Lipmann
|
U.S.
|
1954
|
John F. Enders, Frederick C. Robbins, Thomas H. Weller
|
U.S.
|
1962
|
Francis Crick, James Watson, Maurice Wilkins
|
U.K.
|
1970
|
Julius Axelrod, Ulf von Euler, Bernard Katz
|
U.S., Sweden, U.K.
|
1983
|
Barbara McClintock
|
U.S.
|
1997
|
Stanley B. Prusiner
|
U.S.
|
2011
|
Bruce Beutler, Jules Hoffmann, Ralph Steinman
|
U.S., France, Canada
|
2015
|
Tu Youyou
|
China
|
2021
|
David Julius & Ardem Patapoutian
|
U.S.
|
2023
|
Katalin Karikó & Drew Weissman
|
U.S.
|
2024
|
Victor Ambros & Gary Ruvkun
|
U.S.
|
2025
|
Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell & Shimon Sakaguchi
|
U.S., Japan
Conclusion
The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has honoured more than a century of groundbreaking discoveries that have changed the world of healthcare and biology. From early research on diseases to modern breakthroughs in genetics, immunology, and medicine, each winner has helped humanity live longer and healthier lives.
