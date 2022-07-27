APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary 2022: Motivational Quotes and facts about the Missile Man of India

Death Anniversary APJ Abdul Kalam: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was one of the most celebrated Presidents of India. Popularly known as ‘Missile Man of India’, APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary provides an opportunity to remember him as one of the greatest teachers ever who played a significant role in India’s defence and space research development. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, and he breathed his last while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong on July 27, 2015.

As APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary is being observed today, check some interesting facts about the Missile Man of India and motivational quotes from the man who inspired millions.

Who was Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam?

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was born and raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu and studied Physics and aerospace engineering.

APJ Abdul Kalam spent the next four decades as a scientist and science administrator, mainly at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He was also intimately involved in India’s civilian Space programme and military missile development efforts.

APJ Abdul Kalam thus came to be known as the ‘Missile Man of India’ for his work on the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology.

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary

While delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, Dr. Kalam collapsed and died from an apparent cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015, at the age of 83. His funeral ceremony was attended by thousands, including national-level dignitaries, in his hometown of Rameswaram where he was buried with full State Honours.

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: 5 Motivational quotes by Missile Man of India

1. “Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.”

2. “Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustration and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower which is the very basis of success.”

3. “Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.”

4. “Be Active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.”

5. “The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.”

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts about 11th President of India

1. During his time as the 11th President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam never owned a television. Some of his personal possessions included books, some clothing, a veena, a CD Player, and a laptop

2. APJ Abdul Kalam emerged as the leading nuclear scientist of India after he played an essential role in the Pokhran-II Nuclear Tests.

3. During 1992-1999, APJ Abdul Kalam served as the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister of India.

4. APJ Abdul Kalam was also interested in writing. He authored close to 18 books, four songs, and 22 poems during his lifetime.

5. Kalam received honorary doctorates from 40 Indian and International Universities.

6. APJ Kalam was India’s first bachelor President.

7. To support his family, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam started selling newspapers at the young age of 10.

8. APJ Abdul Kalam oversaw the creation of SLV III, India’s first satellite launch vehicle which was utilized to put the Rohini satellite into orbit around the Earth. India successfully joined the club as a result of this accomplishment.

9. APJ Abdul Kalam received the prestigious Padma Bhushan (1981), Padma Vibhushan (1990), and Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor (1997).

10. Kalam also contributed to the initiatives aimed at enhancing access to healthcare in rural India. He created a low-cost stent with the help of cardiologist Soma Raju, giving it the name Kalam-Raju stent.

