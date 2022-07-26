President of India’s retirement benefits: What perks former President Ram Nath Kovind will be entitled to?

Retirement of President of India: The former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, who demitted office on July 25, 2022, after serving as the 14th President of India, has moved into a fully furnished bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi. It will be home to former President Ram Nath Kovind for the rest of his life. On July 25, Draupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India and became the only second woman and the first tribal President of the country.

As Ram Nath Kovind bids adieu to the post, let’s see what retirement benefits he will receive for being the former President of the world’s largest democracy.

List of Retirement benefits for former President Ram Nath Kovind

Former President Ram Nath Kovind will be entitled to a fully furnished bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi which will be his home for the rest of his life. The former President of India will also be entitled to a monthly pension of Rs. 2.5 lakhs. He is entitled to a secretarial staff comprising a private secretary, a personal assistant, an additional private secretary, two peons, and office expenses up to Rs. 1 lakh per annum. As per The President’s Emoluments and Pension Act, 1951, the retired President of India is entitled to free medical attendance and treatment. He is also entitled to free highest-class travel anywhere in India, accompanied by one person, by rail, air, or steamer. The President of India gets a salary of Rs. 5 lakh per month. A former President of the country who demits office wither after the expiration of his term or by resignation gets a pension at the rate of 50% of the emoluments of the President per month for the rest of his or her life. Former President Ram Nath Kovind, as per the laid down procedure, is entitled to a Type-VIII bungalow and has been allotted 12-Janpath. As per the 1951 Act, a retired President will, for the rest of his or her life will be entitled to use of a furnished residence (including its maintenance) without the payment of rent, two telephones (one for internet and broadband connectivity), a car or allowance to avail a car and one mobile phone with national roaming facility. The law also states that the spouse of the former President is entitled to get a family pension at the rate of 50 percent of what a retired President gets, for the rest of his/her life, in case the President dies in office, resigns, or demits office after the end of the term. The spouse of the former President of India is also entitled to medical attendance and treatment free of charge for the rest of his or her life. Such a spouse will be entitled to the use of a furnished residence without the payment of license fee. He or she is entitled to a secretarial staff consisting of a private secretary and a peon, and office expenses of up to Rs. 20,000 per annum. The spouse, quite like the retired President, is also entitled to a free telephone and a car, or such car allowance for the rest of his or her life, and is allowed 12 top class single journeys anywhere in the country by air, or steamer or rail, accompanied by a companion or a relative.

Presidential election 2022 India

President of India Draupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. At 10.15 am at the Central Hall of the Parliament of India. She became the first tribal President of the country after the conclusion of the vote counting on July 21, 2022.

President Draupadi Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value of 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value of 3, 80,177. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on July 18, 2022.

Draupadi Murmu was nominated by BJPs National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the President of India 2022 elections in June 2022. She contested against Yashwant Sinha, an Indian administrator, and politician, by the combined Opposition parties as their Presidential candidate.

