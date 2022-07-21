Draupadi Murmu Biography: Family, Daughter, husband, education, previous offices and other details

Draupadi Murmu Biography: Draupadi Murmu, NDA’s Presidential Candidate is the frontrunner to become the next President of India. Murmu is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition’s nominee for the top constitutional job. Draupadi Murmu is a tribal leader from Rairangpur in the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. Draupadi Murmu is a soft-spoken leader who made her way into the politics of Odisha with her sheer hard work. If Draupadi Murmu wins the Presidential elections 2022, she will become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the highest office.

Read Draupadi Murmu’s Biography and learn about her family, daughter, religion, education, family, religion, previous offices, and other details.

Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2022

Draupadi Murmu Biography

Name Draupadi Murmu Born June 20, 1958 Birth Place Uparbeda, Mayurbhanj, Odisha, India Age 64 years Parents Biranchi Narayan Tudu Political Party Bharatiya Janata Party Education Ramadevi Women’s University Previous Offices Governor of Jharkhand, Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal, Minister of State for Commerce and Transport, Member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Children Itishri Murmu Spouse Shyam Charan Murmu (passed away in 2014)

Draupadi Murmu Husband, Personal Life, Education, Family

Draupadi Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda village of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha in a Santali tribal family to Biranchi Narayan Tudu. Bother her father and grandfather were village heads under the Panchayati Raj Systems.

Draupadi Murmu married Shyam Charan Murmu, a banker who died in 2014. The couple had two sons, both of whom passed away, and a daughter Itishri Murmu.

Draupadi Murmu Teaching Career

Draupadi Murmu started out as a school teacher before entering state politics. Murmu worked as an assistant professor at the Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research Institute, Rairangpur, and as a Junior Assistant at the Irrigation department of the Government of Odisha.

Draupadi Murmu Political Career

Draupadi Murmu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1997 and was elected as the councilor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat. In 2000, she became the Chairperson of Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat and also served as the National Vice-President of BJP Scheduled Tribes Morcha.

During the BJP and Biju Janata Dal coalition government in Odisha, Draupadi Murmu served in the following positions.

Positions held Tenure Minister of State with Independent Charge for Commerce and Transportation March 6, 2000 to August 6, 2000 Minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development August 6, 2002 to May 16, 2004 Former Odisha Minister 2000 MLA from Rairangpur Assembly Constituency 2004

Draupadi Murmu: Governor of Jharkhand

Draupadi Murmu took oath as the Governor of Jharkhand on May 18, 2015, and became the first woman Governor of Jharkhand. She was the first female tribal leader from Odisha to be appointed as a Governor of the Indian State.

Draupadi Murmu as the Governor of Jharkhand in 2017 refused to give assent to a bill approved by the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly seeking amendments to the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act, 1908, and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, 1949.

The bill sought to give rights to the Tribals to make commercial use of their land, while also ensuring that the ownership of land does not change.

Draupadi Murmu: NDA’s Presidential candidate 2022

In June 2022, Draupadi Murmu was nominated by BJPs the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the President of India for 2022 election. She visited various states as part of the Presidential Campaign 2022 around the country seeking support for her candidature, from BJP lawmakers and other opposition parties.

Draupadi Murmu visited NE states, BJD of Odisha, JMM Party of Jharkhand, Shiv Sena of Maharashtra, BSP of Uttar Pradesh, JDS of Karnataka and many others were some of the prominent opposition parties that extended their support to her.

Draupadi Murmu Awards & Honours

Draupadi Murmu, in 2007, received the Nilkantha Award for the best MLA ( Member of Legislative Assembly) by Odisha Legislative Assembly.

