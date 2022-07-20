What is Rishi Sunak’s net worth? Know how he entered UK’s ‘Super Rich’ List

Rishi Sunak Net Worth 2022: Rishi Sunak is an Indian Origin British Politician who is one of the top runners for the position of the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Rishi Sunak has been currently running against Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss. Sunak, the former Finance Minister of the UK has also served to be a member of the Conservative Party since 2015.

Rishi Sunak’s net worth made headlines ever since he ranked among the richest people in the United Kingdom, making him one of the richest men in the House of Commons. Know what is Rishi Sunak’s net worth and how he entered the list of ‘Super Rich’ in the UK.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Rishi Sunak was born in Southampton, Hampshire to Indian parents Yashvir and Usha Sunak who were born in Kenya and Tanzania respectively. Rishi Sunak is an alumnus of Winchester College, Lincoln College, Oxford and Standford University.

In 2014, Rishi Sunak was chosen as the Conservative Candidate for Richmond (Yorks), a seat that was previously been held by William Hague.

On July 8, 2022, a day after the resignation of former Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak announced that he would stand as a candidate in the Conservative Party leadership election to replace Johnson.

What is Rishi Sunak’s net worth?

Rishi Sunak has been making headlines not just in terms of being a potential candidate for the next Prime Minister of the UK, but also because of his financial wealth.

In 2022, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty were ranked at 222nd position with a net worth of 730 million pounds at the Sunday Times Rich List which enumerates the UK’s wealthiest people.

Reportedly, Rishi Sunak is the first frontline politician who got featured on the list since its inception in 1989. It has also been reported that Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty have four homes worth 15 million pounds with two properties in London, one in Yorkshire, and one in LA. All these properties are lavish sprawling over acres of land.

Rishi Sunak’s net worth: Why it has come under scrutiny?

Rishi Sunak’s net worth came under scrutiny after he warned people about the growing intensity of cost of living and spiraling prices of food and energy, stirring ire against Rishi Sunak and his wealth.

However, Sunak was backed by Dominic Raab, the justice secretary who said that it is fantastic news that he has joined the rich list, and dismissed the suggestions that his vast wealth meant that he was out of touch with people’s day-to-day struggles to make ends meet.

Rishi Sunak’s net worth: What is his career trajectory?

Rishi Sunak was born in 1980 in Southampton, his parents had migrated from South Africa. After Sunak completed his MBA from Stanford University, California, he worked for the investment bank, Goldman Sachs and later became a partner in two hedge funds as well.

Reportedly, Rishi Sunak was a millionaire in his twenties as well. As years passed, he entered the political domain in 2015 and since then has seen a way only upwards.

Rishi Sunak’s net worth: What is his wife’s net worth?

The vast majority of his wealth also comes from his wife Akshata Murty, whom he married in 2009. Her father NR Narayana Murthy is the co-founder of the Indian tech giant Infosys, and her shares in the company are believed to be worth around 430 million pounds.

Akshata Murty’s family also has a 900 million pounds joint venture with Amazon in India, while she herself owns a UK-based venture capital company, and is a director or direct shareholder at five other companies in the UK.

Akshata Murty’s venture capital company is called Catamaran Ventures UK Ltd. Rishi Sunak also formerly owned shares in the company but transferred them later all over to his wife before becoming an MP.

Rishi Sunak’s Net Worth: How he entered UK’s Super Rich List?

While Rishi Sunak himself has a fair share of personal wealth he acquired in his life, a major portion of his wealth can be traced back to his marriage with Akshata Murty in 2009.

Reportedly, Rishi Sunak’s entry into UK’s super-rich list followed the revelation that Akshata Murty had claimed non-dom status to legally not pay tax on annual dividends that she receives from a 690 million pound stake in the Indian IT Company Infosys. However, after mounting pressure, she agreed to pay tax.

Rishi Sunak, on the other hand, has been quoted saying, “I have a plan to steer our country through headwinds. Once we have gripped inflation, I will get the tax burden down. It is a question of ‘when’, not ‘if’.

