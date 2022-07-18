Yashwant Sinha Biography: Family, Wife, Son, political career, Presidential candidate & other details

Yashwant Sinha Biography: Yashwant Sinha is an Indian administrator and politician who served as the Finance Minister of India from 1990 until 1991 under former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar and again from 1998 to 2002 under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Yashwant Sinha was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party before he left the party on April 21, 2008. Later in 2021, he joined the All India Trinamool Congress.

Yashwant Sinha was nominated as the Presidential Candidate for the 2022 Presidential Elections by the Combined Opposition parties which led to his resignation from Trinamool Congress in June 2022. He also became the first Trinamool Congress leader to be nominated for the Presidential position. Yashwant Sinha’s legislative career was launched with his election to a seat in the Rajya Sabha in 1988.

This year the Presidential election is not a contest between two individuals but two ideologies. Only one side wants to protect the provisions & values enshrined in our Constitution. I appeal to all MPs & MLAs to vote according to the Constitution and their conscience this time. pic.twitter.com/vemPHvdaPf — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 16, 2022

Yashwant Sinha Biography

Born November 6, 1937 Age 84 years Birth Place Patna, Bihar Province, British India (present-day Bihar-India) Nationality Indian Education Patna Collegiate School (1952), Patna College Political Party All India Trinamool Congress Other Political Affiliations Bharatiya Janata Party (1992-2018) Janata Dal (1984-1991) Previous Offices Minister of External Affairs of India (2002-2004) Member of the Lok Sabha (1998-2004) Minister of Finance of India (1998 to 2002) Minister of Finance of India (1990-1991) Spouse Nilima Sinha Children Jayant Sinha, Sumant Sinha, Sharmila Sinha Occupation Civil Servant, Politician Awards Officier de La Legion d Honneur

Yashwant Sinha: Wife, Early Life, Education, Family

Yashwant Sinha was born in a Kayastha family in Patna, Bihar. He graduated from Patna University with BA Hons. (History) and had received his master’s degree in Political Science in 1958. Subsequently, Yashwant Sinha also taught the subject at the University of Patna till 1962.

Yashwant Sinha has a wide range of interests including gardening and reading. He is married to Nilima Sinha, one of India’s leading children’s writers and President, the Association of Writers and Illustrators for Children. The couple has a daughter, Sharmila, and two sons: Jayant Sinha and Sumant Sinha.

Yashwant Sinha Civil Service Career

Yashwant Sinha joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1960 and spent over 24 years holding diplomatically significant positions during his service tenure. As an IAS, he served as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and District Magistrate for 4 years. From 1971 to 1973, he was the first Secretary (Commercial) in the Indian Embassy, Bonn, Germany.

Yashwant Sinha later was the Joint Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Surface Transport from 1980 to 1984. His main responsibilities were road transport, shipping, and ports, and resigned from the service in 1984.

Yashwant Sinha Political Career

Janata Dal

Yashwant Sinha joined active politics as a member of the Janata Party after he resigned from the Indian Administrative Service in 1984. Sinha was appointed as All-India General Secretary of the party in 1986 and was elected as the Member of Rajya Sabha in 1988.

Yashwant Sinha worked as the Minister of Finance from November 1990 to 1991 during the tenure of Chandra Shekhar as the Prime Minister of India.

BJP Tenure

Yashwant Sinha became the National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in June 1996 and was elected to Lok Sabha as a BJP candidate in 1998, 1999 and 2009. Yashwant Sinha served as the Finance Minister of India in March 1998 and was appointed the Minister of External Affairs in 2002.

On June 13, 2009, Yashwant Sinha resigned from the post of Vice-President of BJP and in 2018, quit the party citing the party’s condition and that the Indian democracy is in great danger.

Trinamool Congress

Yashwant Sinha on March 13, 2021, joined the All India Trinamool Congress to fight against the BJP Party right before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Election. On March 15, 2021, he was appointed the Vice-President of the party.

Yashwant Sinha Presidential Candidate 2022

Yashwant Sinha was nominated as the Presidential candidate for the 2022 Presidential elections. The unanimous decision also made him the first Trinamool Congress leader to be nominated for President. After his nomination, Sinha resigned from the All India Trinamool Congress.

Yashwant Sinha Awards & Honours

Yashwant Sinha, in 2015, was awarded Officier de la Legion d’Honneur which is the highest civilian designation of France.

The honor was bestowed upon him in recognition of his work as the Union Minister of Finance, Minister of External Foreign Affairs, and for his invaluable contribution to various international issues.

