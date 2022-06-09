How is the President of India Elected? All About Indian Presidential Elections

The Presidential election of India will be conducted on 18th July 2022 and the counting would be done on July 21, 2022. A total of 4,809 electors will be voting in the Presidential elections in 2022.

No political party can issue a whip to its members, said the Election Commission. Do you know how the elections of the President of India are conducted? Take a look at the complete process below.

President Ram Nath Kovind will be completing his term on July 24, 2022. As per the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act 1952, the Election Commission issues a notification calling the elections on or after the 60th day before the expiry of the term of the current President.

How is the President of India Elected?

The President of India is elected through a more complicated process than the members of the Lok Sabha or the Prime Minister.

The Indian President is elected by the members of an electoral college which consists of the elected members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha along with the elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of the states including UTs Delhi and Puducherry.

The nominated members to either House of Parliament or the Legislative Assemblies are not eligible in the electoral college and cannot vote.

So, an electoral college consists of 543 members of Lok Sabha, 233 members of Rajya Sabha and a total of 4120 members of the Legislative Assemblies. This makes a total of 4896 electors.

What is the Electoral Formula?

This time the Election Commission has stated that "The value of the vote of an MP will be 700. Those in preventive detention can vote and those in jail will have to apply for parole and if they get parole, they can vote."

The elector this year will have to mark preferences against the names of the candidates, only with a particular pen, provided by the designated official, informed by the Election Commission.

So, the value of vote this year for very MP is foxed at 700 and for the states, the value of MLAs differs because of the varying strengths of the Legislative Assemblies and the population of the respective states.

There is also a formula that is used to stipulate uniformity in the scale of representation of different states in the election process.

The formula is

The total population of the state (as per 1971 census) / Total number of elective seats in Legislative Assembly x 1000= Value of votes of members of Electoral College (MLAs)

Indian Presidential Elections: How is Voting done?

The presidential election voting pattern is based on a system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote. There is no election symbol on the ballot paper. Instead of that, there are two columns. The first column has the name of the candidates and the second has the order of preference.

The member of the electoral college marks his preference against each candidate and the votes are then counted. They do not abstain from voting and there is no ballot paper that can be cancelled on the grounds of no proper mark of preferences.

India has had 14 Presidents based on this mechanism and process of election. We are now waiting for the 15th President of India to take his/ her oath. Wait for July to get the final results. Till then take a look at the table below denoting all the Presidents of India and their tenure.

No. Name Tenure 1 Rajendra Prasad 26 January 1950 - 13 May 1962 2 Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan 13 May 1962 – 13 May 1967 3 Zakir Hussain 13 May 1967 – 3 May 1969 – VV Giri (Acting President) 3 May 1969 – 20 July 1969 – Mohammad Hidayatullah (Acting President) 20 July 1969 to 24 August 1969 4 V.V Giri 24 August 1969 – 24 August 1974 5 Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed 24 August 1974 – 11 February 1977 – Basappa Danappa Jatti (Acting President) 11 February 1977 - 25 July 1977 6 Neelam Sanjiva Reddy 25 July 1977 – 25 July 1982 7 Giani Zail Singh 25 July 1982 – 25 July 1987 8 R Venkataraman 25 July 1987 – 25 July 1992 9 Shankar Dayal Sharma 25 July 1992 – 25 July 1997 10 K R Narayanan 25 July 1997 – 25 July 2002 11 APJ Abdul Kalam 25 July 2002 – 25 July 2007 12 Pratibha Patil 25 July 2007 – 25 July 2012 13 Pranab Mukherjee 25 July – 25 July 2017 14 Ram Nath Kovind 25 July 2017 – Incumbent

