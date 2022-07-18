GK Quiz on Presidential Election in India

Presidential Election in India: President of India is the head of the state. The office of President was created when India became a Republic on January 26, 1950, when its constitution came into force. As the voting begins for 2022 Presidential Elections to choose the 15th President of India, check some important questions and answers on Presidential elections in India.

1. Who can vote to elect the President of India?

a) Prime Minister

b) Only Lok Sabha members

c) Only Rajya Sabha Members

d) None of the Above

Answer: d

Explanation: The President of India is elected by the members of an electoral college. It consists of the elected members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha along with the elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of the states including UTs Puducherry and Delhi.

2. In 2022, which Presidential election is going to be held in India?

a) 12th

b) 14th

c) 15th

d) 18th

Answer: c

Explanation: The 2022 Presidential election in India is the 15th Presidential election which is taking place on July 18, 2022. Article 56 (1) of the Indian Constitution provides that the President of India shall remain in office for a period of five years.

3. Who served as the 14th President of India?

a) Pranab Mukherjee

b) Ram Nath Kovind

c) Pratibha Patil

d) P.J Abdul Kalam

Answer: a

Explanation: Ram Nath Kovind served as the 14th President of India since July 15, 2017. President Kovind is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and is also the first President from Uttar Pradesh to serve as the President of India. Before his presidency, he served as the Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017.

4. Who cannot vote for the President of India?

a) Elected Members of Lok Sabha

b) Elected Members of Rajya Sabha

c) Nominated members to either House of Parliament

d) Vice President of India

Answer: c

Explanation: The nominated members to either House of Parliament or the Legislative Assemblies are not eligible in the electoral college and cannot vote to elect the President of India.

5. Which candidate’s name has been nominated by BJP-led NDA for Presidential elections 2022?

a) Draupadi Murmu

b) Yashwant Sinha

c) Jagdeep Dhankar

d) Margaret Alva

Answer: a

Explanation: Draupadi Murmu has been announced as the Presidential candidate by BJP-led NDA Government for the Presidential elections 2022. Draupadi Murmu also became the second person who belong to a scheduled tribe, to be nominated as a candidate for the post of President of India.

6. Which Article of the Indian Constitution deals with the Presidential elections in India?

a) Article 71

b) Article 54

c) Article 77

d) Article 58

Answer: b

Explanation: Article 54 of Indian Constitution specifies that the President of India is elected by the members of an electoral college. In this article and in Article 55, the ‘State’ includes the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

7. Who has been nominated as the opposition candidate for Presidential Elections 2022?

a) Sharad Pawar

b) Kapil Sibal

c) Yashwant Sinha

d) Ghulam Nabi Azad

Answer: c

Explanation: Yashwant Sinha was selected by the combined opposition parties as their Presidential Candidate in 2022 Presidential Election in June.

8. Who was the first woman President of India?

a) Pratibha Patil

b) Lakshmi Sahgal

c) Indira Gandhi

d) Ambika Soni

Answer: a

Explanation: Pratibha Patil served as the President of India from July 25, 2007, to 25 July 2012. She was the first and only woman President of India to date. Pratibha Patil is a member of the Indian National Congress and had previously served as the Governor of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2007.

9. President of India serves as the commander-in-chief of which Indian Armed Forces?

a) Indian Army

b) Indian Navy

c) Indian Air Force

d) All of the Above

Answer: d

Explanation: President of India is the nominal head of the executive, as well as the Commander-in-chief of the Indian Armed Forces which consists of three professional uniformed services: Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

10. Who was the 5th President of India?

a) Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed

b) V. Giri

c) Zakir Hussain

d) Zail Singh

Answer: a

Explanation: Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was an Indian politician and lawyer who served as the 5th President of India from 1974 to 1977. He was the second Muslim President of India, and also the second President of India to die in office.

