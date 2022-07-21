President of India Salary 2022: What are the benefits and perks?

President of India Salary 2022: Being on India’s top constitutional post and the first citizen of the country, the President of India is entitled to various forms of benefits, both in and outside the office. As Draupadi Murmu prepares to become the next President of India, the questions that arise are of the powers, perks and various benefits that are enjoyed by the President of the largest democracy in the world. The duty of being the President comes with a lot of responsibility along with a good salary, free housing and medical care. In the latest, in 2017, the President’s monthly remuneration had increased from Rs. 1.5 lakh per month to Rs. 5 Lakh per month.

In this article, learn more about how much is the President of India Salary and what other benefits are enjoyed by the first citizen of the country.

President of India Salary: How much it is?

President of India draws a salary of approximately Rs. 5 lakh per month. The salary of the Indian President is determined by the law known as the President’s Achievement and Pension Act of 1951.

Furthermore, the Indian President is the highest-paid government official in India and in 2018, the President of India’s salary increased from Rs. 1,50,000 to Rs. 5,00,000 per month.

As per the Second Schedule of the Indian Constitution, originally, the President of India used to be paid Rs. 10,000 per month. Earlier, in 1998, the salary was raised to Rs. 50,000. However, apart from the salary, the President of India receives several allowances, too.

Where does the President of India live?

The President of India lives in the largest residence of any head of the state in the world. The address is- Rashtrapati Bhawan, President’s Estate in New Delhi. The residence which was originally built as the Viceroy of India’s residence, as it was then known, has evolved into Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President of India: What are the traveling arrangements?

While the cars of the President of India get updated as per the time and technology, the Home Ministry makes it clear that the make, model and registration numbers of the President of India’s cars are a state secret.

The President of India’s cars lack a license plate and instead display the national symbol, the Ashoka Pillar.

President of India Security

The President’s Bodyguard (PBG) provides security for the President of India. PBG is not only the most senior but also the oldest unit in the Indian Armed Forces and is also the world’s only horseback riding military unit. President’s Bodyguard serves as a ceremonial unit during peacetime, however, can also be deployed during the wartime because they are trained paratroopers.

President of India: What are the benefits after retirement?

After their retirement, the President of India is entitled to numerous benefits. Some of them are:

A pension of Rs. 1.5 lakh per month President’s spouses receive Rs. 30,000 per month in secretarial assistance. One Fully Furnished and rent-free bungalow Two fee landlines as well as a mobile phone Five Personal employees- Annual Staff expenses of Rs. 60,000 Free train or air travel with a companion.

