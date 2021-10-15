World Students' Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Poems, and more

Happy World Students' Day 2021: In 2010, the United Nations Organisation declared October 15 as World Students' Day to honour the efforts of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Therefore, every year, the birth anniversary of the former President of India is observed on October 15 as World Students' Day. He is best known for promoting education and his love for students. He was a renowned scientist and known for his missile defence programme.

He earned the title 'Missile Man of India' for his role in the Pokhran-ii nuclear tests in 1998. He visited Switzerland in 2005, after which the country declared May 26 as 'Science Day' as a mark of respect and in honour of his visit.

On the birth anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, let us have a look at some quotes, wishes, and messages to share.

Happy World Students' Day 2021: Quotes

1. “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” - BB King

2. “Become a student of change. It is the only thing that will remain constant.” - Al D’Amato

3. "The good teacher makes the poor student good and the good student superior." - Marva Collins

4. "Spoon feeding, in the long run, teaches us nothing but the shape of the spoon." - E. M. Forster

5. "The object of education is to prepare the young to educate themselves throughout their lives." - Robert M. Hutchins

6. "The greatest sign of success for a teacher is to be able to say, "The children are now working as if I did not exist." - Maria Montessori

7. "If you are a good student of life, wisdom becomes your rain, falling heavily on your mind."- Mehmet Murat Ildan

8. “You can teach a student a lesson for a day; but if you can teach him to learn by creating curiosity, he will continue the learning process as long as he lives.” - Clay P. Bedford

9. “Being a student is easy. Learning requires actual work.” - William Crawford

10. “Teachers can open the door, but you must enter it yourself.”-Chinese proverb

Happy World Students' Day 2021: Quotes by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

1. “Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.”

2. “If a country is to be corruption-free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher.”

3. “Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honor for me.”

4. “Real education enhances the dignity of a human being and increases his or her self-respect. If only the real sense of education could be realized by each individual and carried forward in every field of human activity, the world will be so much a better place to live in."

5. "Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”

6. "If you fail, never give up because FAIL means "First Attempt in Learning."

7. "If you want to shine like a sun. First, burn like the sun."

8. "All Birds find shelter during the rain. But Eagle avoids rain by flying above the Clouds.”

9. “Excellence is a continuous process and not an accident.”

10. “Do we not realize that self-respect comes with self-reliance?”

World Students’ Day 2021: Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam’s birthday: All you need to know

Happy World Students' Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Happy Student’s Day! You are a student and at your learning stage. Learn everything that you could because this time, you are not going to get it again.

2. Keep making us proud. Happy Students’ Day 2021!

3. Life is all about new opportunities and chances. You just have to know how to grab them at the right moment. All the best wishes on World Students' Day.

4. All my efforts will be fruitful once I see you as a successful person. That will be the best gift for me from my dearest student. Many best wishes on World Students' Day.

5. I hope and pray that all of you have a very successful career. I wish you all a Happy World Students' Day.

6. Everything can be lost or stolen except your knowledge and wisdom. Happy World Students' Day

7. Believe in yourself and never lose hope. May you achieve all the things you want in life. Wishing you a Happy World Students' Day!

8. Student life is all about hard work and being punctual. Never let procrastination cover your eyes. Happy World Students' Day!

9. Let us all come together to wish all the students all the very best for their careers!

10. The student is the future of any society. You have a big liability on your shoulder. Understand it well and play your role thoughtfully. Happy Students’ Day!

Happy World Students' Day 2021: Poems

1.

A Student

What does it mean to be one

Books and exams

Is that all there is to it hun?

No, replied the wise man

For, with a smile, he said

We are all students

Till the time we’re dead

Metaphorical, may this story be

But his words can’t be truer

Nothing can stop you in life

As long as you are a learner

By Unknown

2.

In every school, to every student

there's a special teacher.

To every teacher, to every student

there's a special bond.

To every bond to every moment

There's a special time that we'll think

back and say to ourself's "That teacher

really cared!"

If you know that teacher cares

you're life will brighten up.

Cause now you know that

if you fall, that same special teacher

Will come and help you up.

By Gloria Celiant

3.

A Student's Temptation

Straining up the rise with heavy books

I grumble. But at the top gold sifting

Through the fleeting fog shifts the shadows

On distant hills, and I almost follow the road

That is lost in a green haze on the horizon.

But by the time I reach the turn to school

Those beckoning beyonds are gone from sight,

And I am able to quiet this vagabond heart,

Taking with me the glimpse of morning on the hills.

By Lillian Susan Thomas

Also, Read