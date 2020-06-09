List of 25 Inspiring books written by Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam played an important role in the second Pokhran nuclear test in 1998. He was also associated with India's space program and missile development program. Therefore, he is also called "Missile Man".

In 2002, Kalam was elected 11th President of India. After 5 years of service, he returned to teaching, writing and public service. He was honoured with several prestigious awards including India's highest civilian honour "Bharat Ratna" in 1997.

In this article, we are publishing a list of 25 books which are written by Abdul Kalam and hope that these books will prove to be inspirational in your life.

List of all 25 books written by Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

1. India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium

Publishing year: 1998

2. Wings of Fire: An Autobiography

Publishing year: 1999

3. Ignited Minds: Unleashing the Power within India

Publishing year: 2002

4. The Luminous Sparks: A Biography in Verse and Colours

Publishing year: 2004

5. Guiding Souls: Dialogues on the Purpose of Life

Publishing year: 2005

Co-author: Arun Tiwari

6. Mission of India: A Vision of Indian Youth

Publishing year: 2005

7. Inspiring Thoughts: Quotation Series

Publishing year: 2007

8. You Are Born to Blossom: Take My Journey Beyond

Publishing year: 2011

Co-author: Arun Tiwari

9. The Scientific India: A Twenty First Century Guide to the World around Us

Publishing year: 2011

Co-author: Y. S. Rajan

10. Failure to Success: Legendry Lives

Publishing year: 2011

Co-author: Arun Tiwari

Image source: NDTV.com

11. Target 3 Billion

Publishing year: 2011

Co-author: ‎Srijan Pal Singh

12. You are Unique: Scale New Heights by Thoughts and Actions

Publishing year: 2012

Co-author: S. Poonam Kohli

13. Turning Points: A Journey through Challenges

Publishing year: 2012

14. Indomitable Spirit

Publishing year: 2013

15. Spirit of India

Publishing year: 2013

16. Thoughts for Change: We Can Do It

Publishing year: 2013

Co-author: A. Sivathanu Pillai

17. My Journey: Transforming Dreams into Actions

Publishing year: 2013

18. Governance for Growth in India

Publishing year: 2014

19. Manifesto for Change

Publishing year: 2014

Co-author: V. Ponraj

20. Forge Your Future: Candid, Forthright, Inspiring

Publishing year: 2014

Image source: QueryHome GK

21. Beyond 2020: A Vision for Tomorrow’s India

Publishing year: 2014

22. The Guiding Light: A Selection of Quotations from My Favourite Books

Publishing year: 2015

23. Reignited: Scientific Pathways to a Brighter Future

Publishing year: 2015

Co-author: ‎Srijan Pal Singh

24. The Family and the Nation

Publishing year: 2015

Co-author: Acharya Mahapragya

25. Transcendence My Spiritual Experiences

Publishing year: 2015

Co-author: Arun Tiwari

So these were some inspirational books written by the "Missile Man and People's President of India" i.e. Dr. Abdul Kalam.

