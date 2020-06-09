List of 25 Inspiring books written by Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam played an important role in the second Pokhran nuclear test in 1998. He was also associated with India's space program and missile development program. Therefore, he is also called "Missile Man".
In 2002, Kalam was elected 11th President of India. After 5 years of service, he returned to teaching, writing and public service. He was honoured with several prestigious awards including India's highest civilian honour "Bharat Ratna" in 1997.
In this article, we are publishing a list of 25 books which are written by Abdul Kalam and hope that these books will prove to be inspirational in your life.
List of all 25 books written by Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
1. India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium
Publishing year: 1998
2. Wings of Fire: An Autobiography
Publishing year: 1999
3. Ignited Minds: Unleashing the Power within India
Publishing year: 2002
4. The Luminous Sparks: A Biography in Verse and Colours
Publishing year: 2004
5. Guiding Souls: Dialogues on the Purpose of Life
Publishing year: 2005
Co-author: Arun Tiwari
6. Mission of India: A Vision of Indian Youth
Publishing year: 2005
7. Inspiring Thoughts: Quotation Series
Publishing year: 2007
8. You Are Born to Blossom: Take My Journey Beyond
Publishing year: 2011
Co-author: Arun Tiwari
9. The Scientific India: A Twenty First Century Guide to the World around Us
Publishing year: 2011
Co-author: Y. S. Rajan
10. Failure to Success: Legendry Lives
Publishing year: 2011
Co-author: Arun Tiwari
11. Target 3 Billion
Publishing year: 2011
Co-author: Srijan Pal Singh
12. You are Unique: Scale New Heights by Thoughts and Actions
Publishing year: 2012
Co-author: S. Poonam Kohli
13. Turning Points: A Journey through Challenges
Publishing year: 2012
14. Indomitable Spirit
Publishing year: 2013
15. Spirit of India
Publishing year: 2013
16. Thoughts for Change: We Can Do It
Publishing year: 2013
Co-author: A. Sivathanu Pillai
17. My Journey: Transforming Dreams into Actions
Publishing year: 2013
18. Governance for Growth in India
Publishing year: 2014
19. Manifesto for Change
Publishing year: 2014
Co-author: V. Ponraj
20. Forge Your Future: Candid, Forthright, Inspiring
Publishing year: 2014
21. Beyond 2020: A Vision for Tomorrow’s India
Publishing year: 2014
22. The Guiding Light: A Selection of Quotations from My Favourite Books
Publishing year: 2015
23. Reignited: Scientific Pathways to a Brighter Future
Publishing year: 2015
Co-author: Srijan Pal Singh
24. The Family and the Nation
Publishing year: 2015
Co-author: Acharya Mahapragya
25. Transcendence My Spiritual Experiences
Publishing year: 2015
Co-author: Arun Tiwari
So these were some inspirational books written by the "Missile Man and People's President of India" i.e. Dr. Abdul Kalam.