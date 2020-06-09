Study at Home
List of 25 Inspiring books written by Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Abdul Kalam Books: Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam is known as the Missile man of India. Dr. Abdul Kalam has authored many books in his career. In this article, we are publishing the list of top 25 books written by Dr. Abdul Kalam.
Jun 9, 2020 16:57 IST
Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam  played an important role in the second Pokhran nuclear test in 1998. He was also associated with India's space program and missile development program. Therefore, he is also called "Missile Man". 

In 2002, Kalam was elected 11th President of India. After 5 years of service, he returned to teaching, writing and public service. He was honoured with several prestigious awards including India's highest civilian honour "Bharat Ratna" in 1997.

In this article, we are publishing a list of  25 books which are written by Abdul Kalam and hope that these books will prove to be inspirational in your life.

List of all 25 books written by Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

1. India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium
Publishing year: 1998

2. Wings of Fire: An Autobiography
Publishing year: 1999

3. Ignited Minds: Unleashing the Power within India
Publishing year: 2002

4. The Luminous Sparks: A Biography in Verse and Colours
Publishing year: 2004

5.  Guiding Souls: Dialogues on the Purpose of Life
Publishing year: 2005
Co-author: Arun Tiwari

6.  Mission of India: A Vision of Indian Youth
Publishing year: 2005

7.  Inspiring Thoughts: Quotation Series
Publishing year: 2007

8. You Are Born to Blossom: Take My Journey Beyond
Publishing year: 2011
Co-author: Arun Tiwari

9. The Scientific India: A Twenty First Century Guide to the World around Us
Publishing year: 2011
Co-author: Y. S. Rajan

10. Failure to Success: Legendry Lives
Publishing year: 2011
Co-author: Arun Tiwari
kalam-with-students
Image source: NDTV.com

11. Target 3 Billion
Publishing year: 2011
Co-author:  ‎Srijan Pal Singh

12. You are Unique: Scale New Heights by Thoughts and Actions
Publishing year: 2012
Co-author: S. Poonam Kohli

13. Turning Points: A Journey through Challenges
Publishing year: 2012

14. Indomitable Spirit
Publishing year: 2013

15. Spirit of India
Publishing year: 2013

16. Thoughts for Change: We Can Do It
Publishing year: 2013
Co-author:  A. Sivathanu Pillai

17. My Journey: Transforming Dreams into Actions
Publishing year: 2013

18. Governance for Growth in India
Publishing year: 2014

19. Manifesto for Change
Publishing year: 2014
Co-author: V. Ponraj

20. Forge Your Future: Candid, Forthright, Inspiring
Publishing year: 2014

Image source: QueryHome GK

21. Beyond 2020: A Vision for Tomorrow’s India
Publishing year: 2014

22. The Guiding Light: A Selection of Quotations from My Favourite Books
Publishing year: 2015

23. Reignited: Scientific Pathways to a Brighter Future
Publishing year: 2015
Co-author:  ‎Srijan Pal Singh

24. The Family and the Nation
Publishing year: 2015
Co-author: Acharya Mahapragya

25. Transcendence My Spiritual Experiences
Publishing year: 2015
Co-author: Arun Tiwari

So these were some inspirational books written by the "Missile Man and People's President of India" i.e. Dr. Abdul Kalam.

