Indian Bank Apprentice Salary 2025 & Job Profile: Check In Hand Salary, Structure, Perks & Training Period

Indian Bank Apprentice Salary: Indian Bank has invited applications to fill 1500 vacancies for apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961. It is a promising career opportunity for those looking for a rewarding job in the banking sector. Aspirants will be appointed for the post based on their performance in the written test, followed by the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT). The newly appointed apprentice will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 for Metro/Urban Branches and Rs 12000 for Rural/Semi Urban Branches. But they will not be eligible for any other allowances/benefits. Continue reading to learn more about the Indian Bank Apprentice salary and job profile on this page. Indian Bank Apprentice Salary 2025 The Indian Bank Apprentice post draws a huge number of candidates due to decent pay and attractive career prospects. Graduates in any discipline who fall under the age bracket of 20-28 years are eligible for this post. Aspirants who have already completed apprenticeship training or hold job experience for 1 year or more after completion of educational qualifications shall not be eligible for being engaged as an apprentice. The selected candidates will receive as per their posting branch (Metro/Urban Branches or Rural/ Semi Urban Branches).

Indian Bank Apprentice Salary Structure The Indian Bank Apprentice salary will be paid in the form of a stipend every month. The monthly stipend is divided into two main components, namely Bank and Government, across metro and rural branches. Check below the breakdown of the salary structure for the Apprentice post: Branches Total Stipend per month (A) Out of A, maximum Bank component Out of A, maximum Govt. component Metro/Urban Branches Rs 15,000 Rs 10,500 Rs 4,500 Rural/Semi Urban Branches Rs 12,000 Rs 7,500 Rs 4,500 Indian Bank Apprentice In-Hand Salary Selected candidates for the Apprentice post will be paid a monthly stipend. The Indian Bank Apprentice salary in hand ranges between Rs 12000 and Rs 15,000 per month, depending on the branch type. The monthly earnings might be modest, but practical exposure and better career options ahead attract more freshers for this role.

Indian Bank Apprentice Salary: Perks & Allowances There shall be no allowances provided to the Indian Bank Apprentice post. They will receive only the prescribed stipend every month. It means that they will not be entitled to any perks such as dearness allowances, house rent allowances, medical allowances, travel allowances, etc, during the apprenticeship duration. Indian Bank Apprentice Training Duration & Process The candidates recruited for the Indian Bank Apprentice post will undergo 12 months of on-the-job training. They will be eligible for the same holidays recognised by the Bank. They will be granted one casual leave after completing one month of the Apprenticeship. No additional leave types will apply. An apprentice can take a maximum of 4 casual leaves at once. Unused leaves will not carry forward and will expire once the contract ends. The daily training hours for apprentices will follow the normal working hours of the Bank, similar to Customer Service Associates (CSA). Apprentices will not be permitted to work overtime.

Apprentices will be required to complete an assessment test during their training, including both theoretical and practical on-the-job training components. The Bank will centrally conduct an assessment test for all apprentices to assess their performance. Upon completing apprenticeship training successfully, the BOAT(SR) will issue the digital ‘Certificate of Proficiency’ (COP), and apprentices can download it from the NATS 2.0 Portal under Student login. Indian Bank Apprentice Job Profile The Indian Bank Apprentice post offers freshers' hands-on experience in banking operations. It is a golden chance to understand how a bank operates and build career goals. Here are the roles and responsibilities involved in the Indian Bank Apprentice job profile: Support day-to-day banking activities under expert supervision.

Respond to customer questions and provide essential banking support.

Assist in account management, documentation, and clerical tasks.

Perform all the tasks delegated by senior officials.