Optical illusions are good at testing attention to detail. So if you are looking for a tough mental challenge to see if your brain really pays attention, then this optical illusion today will test your wits to the max. This optical illusion to find the hidden word has been designed to challenge your brain with the task of finding subtle differences, decoding hidden details, and spotting the pattern hiding in plain sight. Optical illusions are notoriously designed to hide details cleverly within a complex image, such as a snake among turtles or apples among birds. The colour, patterns, and shapes of visual elements in an optical illusion trick the brain into making a mistake. When your brain is presented with identical images or complex repeating patterns, your brain finds it difficult to spot a single odd detail, as it finds it overwhelming to spot the subtle differences among the repeating pattern. This is where attention to detail comes into play.

Highly attentive people solved this twisted optical illusion in a jiffy. The challenge to find the hidden word 'RUG' in this optical illusion will test if you really pay attention. Test your observation skills with this hidden word visual illusion in just 20 seconds. See if you spot the hidden word 'RUG' faster than the average crowd. Tell us in the comments if you found it within the time limit. If You Possess 20/20 Vision and Sharp Eyes As Sherlock Then Spot The Word 'RUG' In 20 Seconds! This optical illusion will reveal if you are sharp and good at scrutinising every detail in a visual scene to find all subtle differences to decipher what's hidden (mostly in plain sight). This optical illusion will test if you are efficient at using different perspectives and employing exceptional visual scanning techniques to see what's apparent immediately.

The hidden word 'RUG' is camouflaged within the complex design of the living room. The repeating patterns may seemlessly blend into the surroundings. So it might get very difficult to spot the hidden word. This is where people with high visual acuity and exceptional observation skills will make the cut. Are you among them? Are you that observant? Can you spot what most people miss? Use your eyes like a laser machine moving across the room. Start from one corner and slowly move your eyes across the entire image. We repeat, do not rush to scan the image. You have 20 seconds to ace this challenge. If you take it slow and use right approach such as using your peripheral vision, the hidden word 'RUG' will reveal itself to you.