Picture puzzles have been around for centuries. Picture puzzles offer numerous cognitive skills like memory, problem-solving, and concentration and also reduce stress. These puzzles are also a good break from mindless scrolling on the phone. Solving puzzles requires you to analyse, assess, and decipher hidden subtle details in order to arrive at a solution. To find hidden objects, you must recall shapes, colours, and patterns to find the correct answer. Engaging with puzzles trains your brain to focus and ignore distractions. So if you struggle with focusing on a task for a longer duration, then try this picture puzzle to see if you can focus intently for 24 seconds. Picture puzzles are really a gem for kids and older adults. Puzzles for kids help them to improve hand-eye coordination and dexterity and make learning fun for them. Puzzles for older adults can help them delay cognitive decline and keep the mind sharp with age.

Picture puzzles are great for challenging your brain. If you are looking to check your concentration power, short-term memory, and visual-spatial reasoning, then this picture puzzle is for you. There are three apples hidden in this swarm of red birds. Can you find them all in 24 seconds? Before we get to the challenge, SHARE this picture puzzle with your friends and family. Let's see how quickly they can find all three apples. Ready for your challenge? Everyone Can See Birds But Nobody Could Spot Three Hidden Apples! Can You Find Them In 24 Seconds? Image: Dudolf This picture puzzle will test your attention to detail. We bet you will scratch your brains out finding all three apples. Many people tried to solve this picture puzzle but nobody could find all three apples in 24 seconds. Can you break the record and find them all in less than 24 seconds?