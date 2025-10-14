Picture puzzles have been around for centuries. Picture puzzles offer numerous cognitive skills like memory, problem-solving, and concentration and also reduce stress. These puzzles are also a good break from mindless scrolling on the phone.
Solving puzzles requires you to analyse, assess, and decipher hidden subtle details in order to arrive at a solution. To find hidden objects, you must recall shapes, colours, and patterns to find the correct answer.
Engaging with puzzles trains your brain to focus and ignore distractions. So if you struggle with focusing on a task for a longer duration, then try this picture puzzle to see if you can focus intently for 24 seconds.
Picture puzzles are really a gem for kids and older adults. Puzzles for kids help them to improve hand-eye coordination and dexterity and make learning fun for them. Puzzles for older adults can help them delay cognitive decline and keep the mind sharp with age.
Picture puzzles are great for challenging your brain. If you are looking to check your concentration power, short-term memory, and visual-spatial reasoning, then this picture puzzle is for you. There are three apples hidden in this swarm of red birds. Can you find them all in 24 seconds?
Before we get to the challenge, SHARE this picture puzzle with your friends and family. Let's see how quickly they can find all three apples. Ready for your challenge?
Everyone Can See Birds But Nobody Could Spot Three Hidden Apples! Can You Find Them In 24 Seconds?
Image: Dudolf
This picture puzzle will test your attention to detail. We bet you will scratch your brains out finding all three apples.
Many people tried to solve this picture puzzle but nobody could find all three apples in 24 seconds.
Can you break the record and find them all in less than 24 seconds?
Set a timer so we know in how many seconds were you able to solve this puzzle. Let's put your observation skills to test.
Do not give up without trying. Find a quiet place and remove all distractions. Here are some tips to solve this puzzle.
Scan the image carefully to get a jist. The image depicts a swarm of birds. But that's not all to this image. There are three apples hiding very artistically.
This puzzle will test your eyesight and the ability to find hidden objects. This puzzle will also reveal how you perform under pressure.
Keep looking. The apples are perfectly camouflaged so it is not going to easy. Examine all the birds. The apples might be obscured by the birds.
Focus on the colour and shape. The apples are round in shape. Do you see any? The colour of the birds and apples is same so that might make distinguishing the apples from the birds difficult.
Did you find all three apples? Time's up! Let's check the solution.
95% People Failed To Spot The Toy Boat In This Scene Of Kids Painting The Backyard! Can You Find It In 15 Seconds?
Picture Puzzle Answer
Still looking for the apples? It's time to check the reveal. Scroll down to see where the apples are. Tell us in the comments if you spotted them all.
Image: Dudolf
You may also like...
Is Your Observation Sharper Than An FBI Agent? Spot Who Has No Money To Pay In 15 Seconds!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation