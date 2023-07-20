How To Use Canva: A Step by Step Guide For Students

Canva for students: As we all are aware that today’s age is the age of digital technology and visual content. Graphics are an attractive factor in every creation available online or offline. Canva is a popular graphic design tool that can be used by students, teachers, organisations, social media enthusiasts, and business owners without having extraordinary design skills. Learning Canva will enhance your creative abilities by developing eye-catchy graphics. Here you will get a step-by-step guide to using Canva and its features. Follow the steps and boom! Your beautiful design is ready to spread its impact.

Read: Top 10 AI Tools for Students

Look for the "Sign up" button and click on it to create a new account.

On your browser visit the Canva website at

Choose between signing up with Google, Facebook, or email.

Follow the prompts to complete the registration process.

Take note of the top toolbar, which includes options for saving, sharing, and downloading your designs.

Familiarise yourself with the various options available in the left sidebar, such as templates, elements, text, and backgrounds.

After logging in, it will automatically direct you to Canva's homepage.

Select a template that aligns with your design needs and click on it to open the editor.

Browse through the extensive collection of templates organised by categories like social media, presentations, marketing materials, and more.

Click on the "Templates" option in the left sidebar.

Once the template is open, you can start customising it to suit your preferences.

Modify the text by clicking on it and replacing it with your content. You can change the font style, size, colour, and alignment.

Upload your images or choose from Canva's vast library of free and paid stock photos by clicking on the "Uploads" or "Photos" tab in the left sidebar.

Explore the "Elements" tab to add shapes, icons, lines, charts, and other design elements to enhance your visuals.