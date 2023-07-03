Grammarly: Free AI Assistance on Writing and Grammar Check

Grammarly- An AI tool: It is an AI-operated tool designed to assist people in improving their writing skills. This article covers in-depth knowledge about Grammarly. Check the features of Grammarly, the process of use, and its importance

Grammarly- An AI tool: Are you tired of making silly grammatical errors that often go unnoticed with your naked eyes? Bored of using repetitive words? Want to enhance your writing skills? All of your problems can be tackled by this one app, ‘Grammarly’.

Grammarly is an American-cloud-based typing assistant designed to review grammatical errors, spelling errors, punctuation marks, clarity, and delivery mistakes in your writing. It is an AI-operated tool that provides customizable style, tone, and touch to your writings, as per the context. It can be easily used on your desktops and mobile phone’s keyboards. You can also insert it as an extension in Google Chrome to hone your language whenever you write. Google Docs, MS Word, Notepad, you name it and Grammarly can be an integral part of any space you write on. The most amazing part is that it would never intrude on your personal space without your approval, unlike many other technological entities.

Grammarly, in a short span of time, has gained much popularity worldwide. Let’s know what Grammarly is famous for.

Salient Features of Grammarly

Grammarly is one of its kind of AI tools. Its unique features and easy-to-use application has made it lovable in no time. Some of the brilliant features of the tool are:

Communication Assistance comes with ease

Seamless integration on desktops, mobile phones, and multiple applications on your device

Instant writing guidance in all spaces that ‘you’ want

want Customizable and flexible

Gives appropriate suggestions every time

Adjusts the mood and language of your writing, without changing its meaning

Checks plagiarism

Usage of generative AI

Provides assistance in ‘your voice’

Available in 500,000+ mobile, web, and desktop applications

Pros and Cons of Grammarly

Every AI technology comes with its pros and cons. On one hand, when it brings wonders to your life, on the other it steals something from you. Let’s check what Grammarly gives to us and what it takes from us.

Want to hear good news or bad news, first?

Let’s make it a good start. What say?

Pros:

Mistakes in your writing can never go unnoticed. Grammarly finds all the grammatical errors, spelling mistakes, and misused punctuation marks and underlines them in red for you to notice.

Gives an opportunity of correcting mistakes by providing the best suggestions.

Can be used in ‘N’ number of apps.

Saves time by highlighting mistakes in red, and suggestions for improvisations in yellow

You can customize your writing as per the context.

Easy-to-use, seamless, and provides an amazing user experience.

Cons:

Can present faulty errors at times and often gets confused between the right suggestion and the wrong suggestion. For example, it might first suggest you use ‘You didn’t’ and then again might ask you to use ‘You did not’.

Can limit your writing skills and enhance your negligence. Despite all the sweetness that technology showers in human life, it can always steal something from you. Like, in this case, over-reliance might steal away your writing skills.

For features like plagiarism check, improvement in vocabulary, etc can be unlocked only through premium.

It can sometimes be irritating since sometimes suggestions keep popping up even if you don’t want them or dismiss them.

Whenever technology is to be discussed, there’s always a question in our minds. Is it safe for students? Should students use these technological apps and to what extent? Well, over-reliance on anything and overuse of everything can be equally dangerous, irrespective of a person’s age. Yes, students are more vulnerable to reliance but if they are taught about the appropriate use of AI tools, they assist in enhancing their academic journey. Here, we have laid out a few reasons why students should use Grammarly.

How to get Grammarly?

Anyone can get access to Grammarly by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to Play Store, and App Store and download the Grammarly app on your phone. For desktop, Search for Grammarly in the search engine and click on the website.

For phone:

For Desktop

Step 2: Log into the website through your Gmail account

Step 3: Customize your settings, as per your need

Step 4: Download Grammarly for Windows and follow the steps mentioned here

Step 5: Click on new

Step 6: Copy and paste the content you want to check. Grammarly checks for errors and highlights the mistakes

Step 7: Activate Grammarly for apps, by Clicking on the Apps icon located at the left side of the screen

Follow the same process for mobile phones.

How can Grammarly help students?

If used appropriately, Grammarly can help students correct basic grammatical mistakes and learn why such mistakes are often made. For example, students often get confused in the usage of your/you’re, its/it’s, etc. Grammarly can help students learn what is to be used and when. It can also teach students about concise writing through their rewriting suggestions. Students can know about synonyms of words through Grammarly suggestions. In short, Grammarly can assist students in future writing and make them learn from their mistakes. It can turn students into confident writers.

It can assist students in unfamiliar situations. Grammarly can give you ideas when you are at a loss

It can optimize your writing for improvisation. Students can learn new ways of writing

It proofreads your work easily

Declutter your sentences

Checks plagiarism

But,

Why Grammarly?

There are multiple other sources of spell check and grammar correction. Despite this, people prefer to use Grammarly since it can be seamlessly integrated into your working spaces. They can help you create customizable content based on the context. Grammarly is made for two purposes: For education and for work. It can be used by students and institutions for educational purposes. Teams & businesses, individuals, and developers can use it for their work. It automates its suggestions as per the context and needs of the individual. It is integrated with a variety of tools such as a Grammar checker, plagiarism checker, and Citation Generator and guides people in writing, Grammar, punctuation, and blogs.

How to get Grammarly Premium?

Grammarly has prepared separate premium plans for individuals and businesses, respectively. The premium for individuals is priced at Rs 984 per month and it offers everything for free, plus full-sentence rewrites, vocabulary ideas, tone suggestions, and more. The premium for businesses is priced, starting from $15.00 USD/member/month. It offers everything in premium, plus features for teams like centralized billing and style guides.

