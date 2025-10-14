SSC GD Result 2025
TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Question Paper, Download PDFs with Solutions

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 14, 2025, 11:07 IST

TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Question Papers are a powerful tool to track your progress and identify weak areas. Download the TNUSRB Constable previous year papers PDF to identify recurring areas and difficulty levels.

TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Question Papers
TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Question Papers

TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Question Papers: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has notified 3644 vacancies for Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman posts. The written exam will take place on November 9, 2025. Applicants should cover the full syllabus and start solving old question papers. This will help them get used to real test conditions and determine their weak areas and difficulty level. Check below the TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Question Paper PDF to boost your prep. Staying consistent with your practice can sharpen your time management and enhance your chances of success.

TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Question Paper

TNUSRB Constable is a golden opportunity for those looking for a rewarding and stable job. Solving the TNUSRB Constable previous year papers allows you to stay on track and enhance your preparation. It will also improve your problem-solving speed and accuracy. Practising old papers helps you revise all the important concepts and advanced topics. The TNUSRB Constable question paper covers subjects like Tamil, General Knowledge, and Psychological Exam. It carries a total of 150 questions worth 150 marks. Once you cover more than half of the syllabus, start practising old papers to check where your preparation stands. Learn about exam difficulty live and weightage using the TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Question Paper.

TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Question Paper

Candidates can download the TNUSRB Constable previous year paper in PDF format from the official website. These papers offer insights into exam trends over the years and topics repeatedly tested in the exam. Download the official TNUSRB Constable previous year question papers PDF on this page.

TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Question Paper PDFs

Tabulated below are the direct link to download Tamil Nadu Question Papers with Solutions:

TNUSRB Question Paper 2023 Download PDF
TNUSRB Police Constable Question Paper 2022 Download PDF

How to Download Tamil Nadu Constable Question Papers

Candidates preparing for this written exam can access the Constable previous year papers on the official TNUSRB website. Here are the simple instructions given below to download previous question papers with ease.

  • Go to the official TNUSRB website.

  • Click “Previous Year Question Papers” under “Archives” on the homepage.

  • Now, find the “Common Recruitment-2023/2022” link.

  • The past papers will appear on the screen.

  • Download copies of old papers and take the printout for future use.

How to Solve TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Question Papers

Applicants should adopt the right strategy to solve the TNUSRB Constable previous year papers effectively. These will improve their familiarity with the paper structure and develop a confident mindset. Here is how to make the most of the TNUSRB Constable previous year question papers:

  • Time yourself with a stopwatch to replicate exam conditions.

  • Choose a calm, quiet environment for focused practice.

  • Skim through the paper first and tackle the questions you know best.

  • Analyse your answers later to improve on weaker areas.

Benefits of TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Papers

Solving TNUSRB Constable previous year question papers can be beneficial for everyone. This helps you familiarise yourself with the exam structure, tackle questions under timed conditions, and boost confidence. Key benefits include:

  • Past papers provide a clear understanding of the exam format, marking scheme, and topic weightage.

  • Attempting past papers equips you to answer correctly and stay confident.

  • Past papers highlight frequent mistakes and help create a smarter approach.

  • Practising previous papers strengthens fundamentals and helps you emphasise crucial topics.

  • Solving past papers helps you recognise repeated questions and difficulty levels.

TNUSRB Constable Question Paper 2025

The TNUSRB Constable exam pattern can make your preparation productive. It helps you understand the exact test requirements and marking scheme. The written exam comprises a total of 150 questions for 150 marks. The overall exam duration is 160 minutes. Given below is the TNUSRB Constable previous year question paper pattern:

Papers

Subjects

Total Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Paper 1

Tamil

80

80

80 minutes

Paper 2

General Knowledge

45

45

80 minutes

Psychological Exam

25

25

Total

  

150

150

160 minutes

FAQs

  • What are the advantages of practising the TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Papers?
    +
    Solving TNUSRB Constable previous year question papers can help you understand key topics and sharpen your strategy accordingly.
  • What is the TNUSRB Constable Exam Pattern?
    +
    The TNUSRB Constable exam comprises a total of 150 questions carrying 150 marks. The overall exam duration is 160 minutes.
  • Where can I access the TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Papers PDF?
    +
    Applicants can check the TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Question Paper PDF on the official portal or click the links shared above.

