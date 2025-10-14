SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Open, Make Required Changes Till Oct 16

Oct 14, 2025

XAT 2026 application edit window is now open. Candidates can make the necessary changes to their filled applications until October 16. 

XAT 2026 application edit window open till October 16 at xatonline.in
Key Points

  • Last date for students to make changes in the fields open for editing is October 16
  • XAT 2026 online application window to close on December 5, 2025
  • XAT 2026 online application edit window available at xatonline.in

XAT 2026 Application Edit Window: XLRI has opened the XAT 2026 application edit window today, October 14, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the XAT 2026 exams and need to make changes to their filled application form can visit the login link on the website.

The last date for candidates to make changes in their applications is October 16, 2025. The edit window will be available on the last date until 9 AM. Candidates are advised to make all necessary changes to their completed applications before the deadline.

The XAT 2026 application process is underway. According to the official schedule, the last date to apply for XAT 2026 is December 5, 2025. The XAT 2026 application edit window is available on the official website xatonline.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to login and make the changes. 

XAT 2026 Application Correction: Fields Open for Editing

The following fields will be open for editing until October 16. 

  • Academic Qualification

  • Work Experience

  • Test City Preference

How to Make Changes in XAT 2026 Applications

The XAT 2026 online application edit window will be open until October 16, 2025. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to make the changes

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT 2026

Step 2: Click on login

Step 3: Enter the name and email id

Step 4: Click on the application link

Step 5: Make changes in the fields open for editing

Step 6: Save the changes and click on submit

