XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Open, Make Required Changes Till Oct 16

- Last date for students to make changes in the fields open for editing is October 16
- XAT 2026 online application window to close on December 5, 2025
- XAT 2026 online application edit window available at xatonline.in
XAT 2026 Application Edit Window: XLRI has opened the XAT 2026 application edit window today, October 14, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the XAT 2026 exams and need to make changes to their filled application form can visit the login link on the website.
The last date for candidates to make changes in their applications is October 16, 2025. The edit window will be available on the last date until 9 AM. Candidates are advised to make all necessary changes to their completed applications before the deadline.
The XAT 2026 application process is underway. According to the official schedule, the last date to apply for XAT 2026 is December 5, 2025. The XAT 2026 application edit window is available on the official website xatonline.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to login and make the changes.
XAT 2026 Application Correction: Fields Open for Editing
The following fields will be open for editing until October 16.
-
Academic Qualification
-
Work Experience
-
Test City Preference
How to Make Changes in XAT 2026 Applications
The XAT 2026 online application edit window will be open until October 16, 2025. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to make the changes
Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT 2026
Step 2: Click on login
Step 3: Enter the name and email id
Step 4: Click on the application link
Step 5: Make changes in the fields open for editing
Step 6: Save the changes and click on submit
