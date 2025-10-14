XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Open, Make Required Changes Till Oct 16

XAT 2026 Application Edit Window: XLRI has opened the XAT 2026 application edit window today, October 14, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the XAT 2026 exams and need to make changes to their filled application form can visit the login link on the website.

The last date for candidates to make changes in their applications is October 16, 2025. The edit window will be available on the last date until 9 AM. Candidates are advised to make all necessary changes to their completed applications before the deadline.

The XAT 2026 application process is underway. According to the official schedule, the last date to apply for XAT 2026 is December 5, 2025. The XAT 2026 application edit window is available on the official website xatonline.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to login and make the changes.