News

MP BSc and GNM Nursing Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released, Download Allotment PDF at dme.mponline.gov.in

Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has announced the first counselling round seat allotment result for the MP PNST BSc and GNM Nursing programmes. Download allotment PDF at dme.mponline.gov.in

The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has released the MP State Combined B.Sc. & GNM Nursing round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the first round of seat allotment can download the allotment result online.

According to the schedule released, candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must report to the colleges for admissions from October 14 to 18, 2025. Candidates reporting to the colleges must carry all the required documents with them for the admission.

The MP B.Sc. and GNM Nursing 2025 first allotment result is available on the official website - admissiondme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates can also download the allotment result through the direct link given here.

MP PNST First Round Allotment 2025 - Click Here

Steps to Check MP BSc and GNM Nursing 2025 First Allotment Result

B.Sc & GNM Nursing counselling round 1 allotment result is available as a PDF file. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DME MP

Step 2: Click on the BSc and GNM nursing section

Step 3: Click on the first allotment result PDF

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

List of Documents Required for Admissions

Candidates reporting to colleges for admissions must have the following documents ready with them for admissions

Class 10 certificate (as proof of age)

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Seat allotment letter

Identity proof (Aadhaar card, voter ID, etc.)

Fee payment receipt

Passport-size photographs

Medical fitness certificate





MP BSc and GNM Nursing Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025