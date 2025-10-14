MP BSc and GNM Nursing Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released, Download Allotment PDF at dme.mponline.gov.in

Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has announced the first counselling round seat allotment result for the MP PNST BSc and GNM Nursing programmes. Download allotment PDF at dme.mponline.gov.in
The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has released the MP State Combined B.Sc. & GNM Nursing round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the first round of seat allotment can download the allotment result online.
According to the schedule released, candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must report to the colleges for admissions from October 14 to 18, 2025. Candidates reporting to the colleges must carry all the required documents with them for the admission.
The MP B.Sc. and GNM Nursing 2025 first allotment result is available on the official website - admissiondme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates can also download the allotment result through the direct link given here.
Download the BSc and GNM Nursing round 1 seat allotment PDF at dme.mponline.gov.in
Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from Oct 14 to 18, 2025
Download the allotment letter through login link available on the official website
