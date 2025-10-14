SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

SSC GD Cut Off 2025 Out: Download Physical Cut Off PDF State-wise

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 14, 2025, 14:44 IST

SSC GD Cut Off 2025 has been released along with SSC GD Physical Result on October 13. Check SSC GD Physical Cut Off Marks for male and female candidates here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
SSC GD Physical Cut Off
SSC GD Physical Cut Off

SSC GD Cut Off 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC GD Physical Cut Off 2025 on October 13. The cut-off marks were announced along with the General Duty Constable Physical examination, which was conducted from August 20 to September 15. Candidates who participated in PET & PST can check their results by downloading the SSC GD Result PDF from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD cut off represents the minimum scores required for candidates to qualify for the subsequent stages of the selection process. It is determined based on various factors, including the difficulty level of the examination, the number of candidates who appeared, and the total vacancies available.

According to the result, over 3.94 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the SSC GD PET & PST Exam. Out of these, 1.2 lakh candidates qualified for the exam. Scroll down to check the SSC GD Physical Result Cut Off details below.

SSC GD Cut Off 2025 Out

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC GD PET exam from August 20 to September 15 to fill 53690 posts. These vacancies are to be filled in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB forces. Along with the result, the commission has issued the cut off marks for both male and female candidates. Candidates can download the category-wise SSC GD Physical Cut Off from the direct link mentioned below.

SSC GD Physical Result 2025

According to the SSC GD Result 2025 PDF, out of 3.94 lakh candidates who qualified for the physical tests, 2,59,359 aspirants appeared for the examination. Of these, 1.26 lakh candidates successfully qualified. Based on merit, 95,264 candidates (Male: 86,085; Female: 9,179) have been provisionally shortlisted for the DV and Medical Exam.

Parameters

Males

Females

Candidates Shortlisted

353903

40213

Appeared

232439

26920

Qualified

113642

13094

SSC GD Physical Result 2025 PDF

SSC announced SSC GD result separately for male and female candidates. Here is the direct link to download SSC GD Physical Result PDF.

LIST OF FEMALE CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR DME/DV (List-I)

LIST OF MALE CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR DME/DV (List-II)

WITHHELD MALE CANDIDATES (List-III)

WITHHELD FEMALE CANDIDATES (List-IV)

LIST OF DEBARRED CANDIDATES (LIST-V)

SSC GD Medical Cut Off 2025

Approximately 1.26 lakh candidates have been selected for DV and Medical exam. The highest cut-off is for the ST category at 124.36 marks, followed by UR at 117.91 marks, and OBC at 114.41 marks. It is important to note that the SSC GD cut off differs for all states and categories. Check SSC GD Medical Cut Off 2025 for male and female candidates in the table below.

State/UT

Area

Category

Cut Off Marks

Cut-Off Part-A Marks

Cut-Off Part-B Marks

Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY)

Andhra Pradesh

G

EWS

79.53324

37.75

5.75

13-06-2003

G

OBC

91.38997

25

15.5

01-08-2000

G

SC

84.29708

37.75

11.75

11-12-2000

N

SC

55.03984

18.25

20.5

05-02-1997

G

ST

80.38764

33.75

10.25

07-01-1998

G

UR

92.98788

35.75

6.75

20-05-2002

N

UR

63.32846

25.5

14

31-05-2002

Arunachal Pradesh

B

ST

45.71678

13.25

3.25

20-10-2003

G

ST

54.29808

22

4

11-05-2002

N

ST

56.01858

9

2.5

25-12-2004

B

UR

48.32769

15.5

15.5

26-12-2005

G

UR

49.88388

27.25

5.5

12-04-2002

N

UR

54.50865

18.25

12.25

12-06-2002

Assam

N

EWS

42.64635

10.75

8.5

02-01-2005

B

OBC

62.19179

19.75

10.75

09-03-1999

G

OBC

65.54592

27.25

8.75

30-07-2002

N

OBC

65.92348

29.25

11.75

07-08-2004

B

SC

61.31931

24.25

6.25

20-07-1998

G

SC

64.79393

22

4

28-10-2006

N

SC

63.84551

22

10.75

14-08-1999

B

ST

66.07475

13

10.75

15-08-2000

G

ST

67.15069

27

7.5

08-11-2003

N

ST

67.9951

30

9

03-01-2000

B

UR

64.08042

27

8.5

31-07-2003

G

UR

66.6678

17.5

13

31-01-2006

N

UR

67.09267

26.75

-0.25

05-08-2002

Bihar

B

EWS

94.00238

26.75

17.5

26-04-2003

G

EWS

114.29686

33.25

19.75

15-01-2003

B

OBC

96.37772

24.25

26.5

18-09-2003

G

OBC

114.41333

29

25.25

18-03-2005

B

SC

73.85021

18.5

12

20-02-2001

G

SC

92.34092

35.5

4

20-03-2005

B

ST

124.36639

4

19.25

23-12-2002

G

ST

117.27576

38

16

25-01-2002

B

UR

101.16878

24.25

19.75

29-01-2004

G

UR

117.91767

35.75

13.5

26-09-2003

SSC GD Physical Cut Off 2025 PDF Download

You can check the official notice regarding SSC GD Physical Result along with category-wise cut off marks through the direct link mentioned below.

SSC GD Medical Cut Off 2025 PDF

How to Download SSC GD Cut Off 2025 at ssc.gov.in?

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in. You can also click on the direct SSC GD Physical Cut Off download link provided above.

Step 2: Go to the result tab and click on the 'SSC GD Physical Result and Cut Off link.'

Step 3: A PDF will open, allowing candidates to view the cut-off marks.

Step 4: Download and print a hard copy for future reference.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News