SSC GD Cut Off 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC GD Physical Cut Off 2025 on October 13. The cut-off marks were announced along with the General Duty Constable Physical examination, which was conducted from August 20 to September 15. Candidates who participated in PET & PST can check their results by downloading the SSC GD Result PDF from the official website, ssc.gov.in. SSC GD cut off represents the minimum scores required for candidates to qualify for the subsequent stages of the selection process. It is determined based on various factors, including the difficulty level of the examination, the number of candidates who appeared, and the total vacancies available. According to the result, over 3.94 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the SSC GD PET & PST Exam. Out of these, 1.2 lakh candidates qualified for the exam. Scroll down to check the SSC GD Physical Result Cut Off details below.

SSC GD Cut Off 2025 Out The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC GD PET exam from August 20 to September 15 to fill 53690 posts. These vacancies are to be filled in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB forces. Along with the result, the commission has issued the cut off marks for both male and female candidates. Candidates can download the category-wise SSC GD Physical Cut Off from the direct link mentioned below. SSC GD Physical Result 2025 According to the SSC GD Result 2025 PDF, out of 3.94 lakh candidates who qualified for the physical tests, 2,59,359 aspirants appeared for the examination. Of these, 1.26 lakh candidates successfully qualified. Based on merit, 95,264 candidates (Male: 86,085; Female: 9,179) have been provisionally shortlisted for the DV and Medical Exam. Parameters Males Females Candidates Shortlisted 353903 40213 Appeared 232439 26920 Qualified 113642 13094

State/UT Area Category Cut Off Marks Cut-Off Part-A Marks Cut-Off Part-B Marks Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY) Andhra Pradesh G EWS 79.53324 37.75 5.75 13-06-2003 G OBC 91.38997 25 15.5 01-08-2000 G SC 84.29708 37.75 11.75 11-12-2000 N SC 55.03984 18.25 20.5 05-02-1997 G ST 80.38764 33.75 10.25 07-01-1998 G UR 92.98788 35.75 6.75 20-05-2002 N UR 63.32846 25.5 14 31-05-2002 Arunachal Pradesh B ST 45.71678 13.25 3.25 20-10-2003 G ST 54.29808 22 4 11-05-2002 N ST 56.01858 9 2.5 25-12-2004 B UR 48.32769 15.5 15.5 26-12-2005 G UR 49.88388 27.25 5.5 12-04-2002 N UR 54.50865 18.25 12.25 12-06-2002 Assam N EWS 42.64635 10.75 8.5 02-01-2005 B OBC 62.19179 19.75 10.75 09-03-1999 G OBC 65.54592 27.25 8.75 30-07-2002 N OBC 65.92348 29.25 11.75 07-08-2004 B SC 61.31931 24.25 6.25 20-07-1998 G SC 64.79393 22 4 28-10-2006 N SC 63.84551 22 10.75 14-08-1999 B ST 66.07475 13 10.75 15-08-2000 G ST 67.15069 27 7.5 08-11-2003 N ST 67.9951 30 9 03-01-2000 B UR 64.08042 27 8.5 31-07-2003 G UR 66.6678 17.5 13 31-01-2006 N UR 67.09267 26.75 -0.25 05-08-2002 Bihar B EWS 94.00238 26.75 17.5 26-04-2003 G EWS 114.29686 33.25 19.75 15-01-2003 B OBC 96.37772 24.25 26.5 18-09-2003 G OBC 114.41333 29 25.25 18-03-2005 B SC 73.85021 18.5 12 20-02-2001 G SC 92.34092 35.5 4 20-03-2005 B ST 124.36639 4 19.25 23-12-2002 G ST 117.27576 38 16 25-01-2002 B UR 101.16878 24.25 19.75 29-01-2004 G UR 117.91767 35.75 13.5 26-09-2003