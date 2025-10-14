SSC GD Cut Off 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC GD Physical Cut Off 2025 on October 13. The cut-off marks were announced along with the General Duty Constable Physical examination, which was conducted from August 20 to September 15. Candidates who participated in PET & PST can check their results by downloading the SSC GD Result PDF from the official website, ssc.gov.in.
SSC GD cut off represents the minimum scores required for candidates to qualify for the subsequent stages of the selection process. It is determined based on various factors, including the difficulty level of the examination, the number of candidates who appeared, and the total vacancies available.
According to the result, over 3.94 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the SSC GD PET & PST Exam. Out of these, 1.2 lakh candidates qualified for the exam. Scroll down to check the SSC GD Physical Result Cut Off details below.
SSC GD Cut Off 2025 Out
The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC GD PET exam from August 20 to September 15 to fill 53690 posts. These vacancies are to be filled in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB forces. Along with the result, the commission has issued the cut off marks for both male and female candidates. Candidates can download the category-wise SSC GD Physical Cut Off from the direct link mentioned below.
SSC GD Physical Result 2025
According to the SSC GD Result 2025 PDF, out of 3.94 lakh candidates who qualified for the physical tests, 2,59,359 aspirants appeared for the examination. Of these, 1.26 lakh candidates successfully qualified. Based on merit, 95,264 candidates (Male: 86,085; Female: 9,179) have been provisionally shortlisted for the DV and Medical Exam.
|
Parameters
|
Males
|
Females
|
Candidates Shortlisted
|
353903
|
40213
|
Appeared
|
232439
|
26920
|
Qualified
|
113642
|
13094
SSC GD Physical Result 2025 PDF
SSC announced SSC GD result separately for male and female candidates. Here is the direct link to download SSC GD Physical Result PDF.
SSC GD Medical Cut Off 2025
Approximately 1.26 lakh candidates have been selected for DV and Medical exam. The highest cut-off is for the ST category at 124.36 marks, followed by UR at 117.91 marks, and OBC at 114.41 marks. It is important to note that the SSC GD cut off differs for all states and categories. Check SSC GD Medical Cut Off 2025 for male and female candidates in the table below.
|
State/UT
|
Area
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Cut-Off Part-A Marks
|
Cut-Off Part-B Marks
|
Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
G
|
EWS
|
79.53324
|
37.75
|
5.75
|
13-06-2003
|
G
|
OBC
|
91.38997
|
25
|
15.5
|
01-08-2000
|
G
|
SC
|
84.29708
|
37.75
|
11.75
|
11-12-2000
|
N
|
SC
|
55.03984
|
18.25
|
20.5
|
05-02-1997
|
G
|
ST
|
80.38764
|
33.75
|
10.25
|
07-01-1998
|
G
|
UR
|
92.98788
|
35.75
|
6.75
|
20-05-2002
|
N
|
UR
|
63.32846
|
25.5
|
14
|
31-05-2002
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
B
|
ST
|
45.71678
|
13.25
|
3.25
|
20-10-2003
|
G
|
ST
|
54.29808
|
22
|
4
|
11-05-2002
|
N
|
ST
|
56.01858
|
9
|
2.5
|
25-12-2004
|
B
|
UR
|
48.32769
|
15.5
|
15.5
|
26-12-2005
|
G
|
UR
|
49.88388
|
27.25
|
5.5
|
12-04-2002
|
N
|
UR
|
54.50865
|
18.25
|
12.25
|
12-06-2002
|
Assam
|
N
|
EWS
|
42.64635
|
10.75
|
8.5
|
02-01-2005
|
B
|
OBC
|
62.19179
|
19.75
|
10.75
|
09-03-1999
|
G
|
OBC
|
65.54592
|
27.25
|
8.75
|
30-07-2002
|
N
|
OBC
|
65.92348
|
29.25
|
11.75
|
07-08-2004
|
B
|
SC
|
61.31931
|
24.25
|
6.25
|
20-07-1998
|
G
|
SC
|
64.79393
|
22
|
4
|
28-10-2006
|
N
|
SC
|
63.84551
|
22
|
10.75
|
14-08-1999
|
B
|
ST
|
66.07475
|
13
|
10.75
|
15-08-2000
|
G
|
ST
|
67.15069
|
27
|
7.5
|
08-11-2003
|
N
|
ST
|
67.9951
|
30
|
9
|
03-01-2000
|
B
|
UR
|
64.08042
|
27
|
8.5
|
31-07-2003
|
G
|
UR
|
66.6678
|
17.5
|
13
|
31-01-2006
|
N
|
UR
|
67.09267
|
26.75
|
-0.25
|
05-08-2002
|
Bihar
|
B
|
EWS
|
94.00238
|
26.75
|
17.5
|
26-04-2003
|
G
|
EWS
|
114.29686
|
33.25
|
19.75
|
15-01-2003
|
B
|
OBC
|
96.37772
|
24.25
|
26.5
|
18-09-2003
|
G
|
OBC
|
114.41333
|
29
|
25.25
|
18-03-2005
|
B
|
SC
|
73.85021
|
18.5
|
12
|
20-02-2001
|
G
|
SC
|
92.34092
|
35.5
|
4
|
20-03-2005
|
B
|
ST
|
124.36639
|
4
|
19.25
|
23-12-2002
|
G
|
ST
|
117.27576
|
38
|
16
|
25-01-2002
|
B
|
UR
|
101.16878
|
24.25
|
19.75
|
29-01-2004
|
G
|
UR
|
117.91767
|
35.75
|
13.5
|
26-09-2003
SSC GD Physical Cut Off 2025 PDF Download
You can check the official notice regarding SSC GD Physical Result along with category-wise cut off marks through the direct link mentioned below.
SSC GD Medical Cut Off 2025 PDF
How to Download SSC GD Cut Off 2025 at ssc.gov.in?
Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in. You can also click on the direct SSC GD Physical Cut Off download link provided above.
Step 2: Go to the result tab and click on the 'SSC GD Physical Result and Cut Off link.'
Step 3: A PDF will open, allowing candidates to view the cut-off marks.
Step 4: Download and print a hard copy for future reference.
