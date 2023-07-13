Important CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 7 Human Health and Disease MCQs 2024 PDF

CBSE Class 12 Human Health and Disease Important MCQs : Practise important MCQs from Chapter 7 Human Health and Disease of Class 12 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Important MCQs 2024: MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) are one of the important types of questions that you will be asked in almost every type of examination. CBSE exam papers also have MCQs in their first section. This proves the importance of MCQs for Class 12 students as they have to sit for CBSE Class 12 Board exam, 2024. In MCQ-type questions, the students will be given four choices per question out of which they would have to select only one. Thus, scoring in this type of question is either full or nothing.

Here, you will find 10 important CBSE Class 12 Biology MCQs based on Human Health and Disease, Chapter 7 of Class 12 Biology. These MCQs will check your knowledge and trigger your brain to think out of the box. After you done solving them, check your answers and match them with the answer key given below. The free downloadable PDF of these 10 CBSE Class 12 Biology Human Health and Disease MCQs is attached here.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 7 Health and Disease MCQs

1. Which of the following is not a viral disease?

a) Tuberculosis

b) Influenza

c) Measles

d) Hepatitis B

2. Antibiotics are effective against:

a) Viruses

b) Bacteria

c) Fungi

d) Protozoans

3. The causative agent of malaria is a:

a) Virus

b) Bacterium

c) Fungus

d) Protozoan

4. The immune response that occurs immediately upon exposure to an antigen is called:

a) Cell-mediated immunity

b) Active immunity

c) Passive immunity

d) Innate immunity

5. The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) primarily attacks and destroys:

a) Red blood cells

b) White blood cells

c) Platelets

d) Neurons

6. Which of the following is an autoimmune disease?

a) Diabetes

b) Tuberculosis

c) Malaria

d) Influenza

7. Vaccines work by:

a) Stimulating the production of antibodies

b) Killing the pathogen directly

c) Reducing inflammation

d) Blocking the entry of pathogens into the body

8. The transmission of a disease from an infected mother to her unborn child is called:

a) Vertical transmission

b) Horizontal transmission

c) Zoonotic transmission

d) Mechanical transmission

9. The causative agent of dengue fever is transmitted by:

a) Mosquitoes

b) Ticks

c) Fleas

d) Lice

10. The Widal test is used for the diagnosis of which of the following diseases?

a) Malaria

b) Tuberculosis

c) Dengue fever

d) Typhoid fever

Read: CBSE Class 12 Biology All Chapter MCQs

Answer Key

1. a) Tuberculosis

2. b) Bacteria

3. d) Protozoan

4. d) Innate immunity

5. b) White blood cells

6. a) Diabetes

7. a) Stimulating the production of antibodies

8. a) Vertical transmission

9. a) Mosquitoes

10. d) Typhoid fever

Also check:

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers and Marking Schemes 2023-24