CBSE Human Health and Disease Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 7 of Biology, Download PDF

Human Health and Disease Class 12 Mind Map: Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 12 CBSE Biology Chapter 7 Human Health and Disease. Download the Class 12 Biology syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Human Health and Disease Class 12 Mind Map: The effectiveness of audio-visual aids in teaching is unavoidable. These aids enhance the learning process and develop concrete and abstract thinking in students. Visual aids tend to be more liked by students due to their graphics and colourful patterns, which attract their eyes and trigger the formation of a synapse in their brains. Thus, ensuring long-term memory.

Mind maps belong to the category of visual aids. These are the small concept maps that explain to the reader what is covered under a particular topic. These can be chapter-wise or topic-wise. Here, we have created a mind map for CBSE Class 12 Biology students from the NCERT Class 12 Biology textbook, Chapter 7 Human Health and Diseases.

Students can use the Human Health and Disease mind map to revise their topics just before the exams. Mind maps prove to be an effective revision tool. The mind map PDF is downloadable, so in case you face difficulty understanding, just download the file and start your revision.

NCERT Class 12 Biology, Chapter 7 Human Health and Disease Content

Chapter 7: Human Health and Disease

Introduction

7.1 Common Diseases in Humans

7.2 Immunity

7.2.1 Innate Immunity

7.2.2 Acquired Immunity

7.2.3 Active and Passive Immunity

7.2.4 Vaccination and Immunisation

7.2.5 Allergies

7.2.6 Auto Immunity

7.2.7 Immune System in the Body

7.3 AIDS

7.4 Cancer

7.5 Drugs and Alcohol Abuse

7.5.1 Adolescence and Drug/Alcohol Abuse

7.5.2 Addiction and Dependence

7.5.3 Effects of Drug/Alcohol Abuse

7.5.4 Prevention and Control

CBSE Class 12 Human Health and Disease Mind Map







