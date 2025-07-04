Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘J’

Countries starting with J: If you are looking for a list of countries that begin with the letter "J", this article provides the list of countries that start with that specific letter. You may also learn more about the country's majestic beauty and lush landscapes.

Jul 4, 2025, 12:18 IST

With 195 countries across the globe recognised by the United Nations, our world is a vibrant mosaic of cultures, languages, and landscapes. 

From bustling cities to remote islands, every nation brings its flavour to the global stage. Did you know that Ethiopia follows a calendar that's roughly seven years behind the Gregorian one? Or that Bhutan measures its national success with Gross National Happiness instead of GDP?

You may have come across those fun online videos where people are challenged to name countries starting with a specific letter, such as "A", "F", "X", or "N". Sounds simple, but it often leaves folks stumped, proving just how little we sometimes know about the full range of countries beyond the usual suspects.

So, if you're curious about countries that begin with the letter "J" (yes, they exist!), this article will walk you through them.

List of Countries That Start With the Letter ‘J’

Countries that start with the letter ‘J’ are Jamaica, Japan and Jordan.

1. Jamaica

Jamaican Flag Images – Browse 17,690 Stock Photos, Vectors, and Video | Adobe Stock

Source: Adobe Stock

  • Continent: North America
  • Capital: Kingston
  • Population: 2.93 million
  • Land Area: 10,830 km²

Jamaica is a Caribbean island nation famous for its vibrant reggae music, stunning beaches, and delicious jerk chicken. Physically, it's a mountainous island with coastal plains, lush rainforests, and beautiful coral reefs. As an island, Jamaica doesn't share land borders with any countries. Its closest neighbours are Haiti and Cuba, across the sea.

2. Japan

Japan Flag

Source: Flagsonline.it

  • Continent: Asia
  • Capital: Tokyo
  • Population: 123.10 million
  • Land Area: 364,555 km²

Japan is an East Asian island nation renowned for its distinctive blend of ancient traditions and cutting-edge technology, as well as its iconic cherry blossoms and famous sushi. It's an archipelago of over 6,800 islands, with four main islands: Honshu, Hokkaido, Kyushu, and Shikoku. It has a predominantly mountainous terrain, including the iconic Mount Fuji. Japan is also an island nation and does not have land borders. Its maritime neighbours include Russia, South Korea, North Korea, and China.

3. Jordan

Flag of Jordan - Wikipedia

Source: Freepik

  • Continent: Asia
  • Capital: Amman
  • Population: 11.52 million
  • Land Area: 88,780 km²

Jordan, located in the Middle East, is renowned for its ancient historical sites, including the rose-red city of Petra, the Dead Sea, and vast desert landscapes. Physically, Jordan is characterised by a desert plateau in the east, the Jordan Rift Valley to the west, and some hilly regions. Jordan shares borders with Syria to the north, Iraq to the northeast, Saudi Arabia to the east and south, and Israel and Palestine to the west.

List of Countries That End With the Letter ‘J’

Currently, there are no such countries that end with the letter ‘J’.

