You know how sometimes you see those videos where people are asked to name countries starting with a specific letter, and they totally blank? It's tougher than it looks, right? Most of us can name the big ones, but the world is comprised of 195 countries, each with its own amazing quirks.
Every nation has a unique story, a different language, and a special culture. For instance, did you know that Monaco is smaller than New York's Central Park or that Russia spans 11 time zones?
So, if you're curious about countries that start with the letter "G" – a less common one for sure – you're in the right place. Let's explore and expand our knowledge of the world together!
List of Countries That Start With the Letter ‘G’
Countries that start with the letter ‘G’ are Gabon, the Republic of the Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, the Republic of Guinea, the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, and Guyana.
1. Gabon
- Continent: Africa
- Capital: Libreville
- Population: 2.59 million
- Land Area: 257,670 km²
Gabon, a Central African nation, is renowned for its lush rainforests, which are home to gorillas and chimpanzees, as well as its substantial oil reserves. Physically, it's characterised by coastal plains, rolling hills, and the Congo Basin. Its neighbours are Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, and the Republic of the Congo.
2. (Republic of the) Gambia
- Continent: Africa
- Capital: Banjul
- Population: 2.82 million
- Land Area: 10,120 km²
The Republic of The Gambia, West Africa's smallest country, is renowned for its narrow shape, following the Gambia River, and its beautiful Atlantic coastline. It's a low-lying nation. Senegal surrounds it on three sides.
3. Georgia
- Continent: Asia (often considered transcontinental, bordering Europe and Asia)
- Capital: Tbilisi
- Population: 3.80 million
- Land Area: 69,490 km²
Georgia, situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, is renowned for its stunning Caucasus Mountains, rich ancient wine-making traditions, and distinctive script. Physically, it's mountainous with a Black Sea coast. Its neighbours are Russia, Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.
4. Germany
- Continent: Europe
- Capital: Berlin
- Population: 84.07 million
- Land Area: 348,560 km²
Germany, located in Western Europe, is renowned for its engineering prowess, rich history, diverse landscapes ranging from the Alps to the North Sea, and vibrant culture. It has a varied terrain of plains, forests, and mountains. Its neighbours include France, Poland, and the Netherlands.
5. Ghana
- Continent: Africa
- Capital: Accra
- Population: 35.06 million
- Land Area: 227,540 km²
Ghana, a West African nation, is known for its gold and cocoa production, vibrant Kente cloth, and as the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence. It has coastal plains, a central plateau, and forests. Its neighbours are Togo, Burkina Faso, and Côte d'Ivoire.
6. Greece
- Continent: Europe
- Capital: Athens
- Population: 9.93 million
- Land Area: 128,900 km²
Greece, located in Southeastern Europe, is renowned for its rich ancient history, significant philosophical contributions, stunning islands, and Mediterranean climate. Physically, it's very mountainous with numerous islands. Its neighbours are Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Turkey.
7. Grenada
- Continent: North America (Caribbean)
- Capital: St. George's
- Population: 117,303 thousand inhabitants
- Land Area: 340 km²
Grenada, an island nation in the Caribbean, is renowned as the "Spice Isle" for its production of nutmeg and mace, as well as its stunning beaches. It's a volcanic island with a central mountain range. It's an island nation with no land borders.
8. Guatemala
- Continent: North America
- Capital: Guatemala City
- Population: 18.68 million
- Land Area: 107,160 km²
Guatemala, a Central American country, is known for its Mayan heritage, colourful textiles, and volcanic landscapes. Physically, it has mountainous regions, coastal plains, and a tropical climate. Its neighbours are Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and El Salvador.
9. (Republic of) Guinea
- Continent: Africa
- Capital: Conakry
- Population: 15.09 million
- Land Area: 245,720 km²
The Republic of Guinea, situated in West Africa, is rich in natural resources, including bauxite and diamonds, and is renowned for its Fouta Djallon highlands. Physically, it has coastal plains, mountainous regions, and a savannah. Its neighbours are Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.
10. (Republic of) Guinea-Bissau
- Continent: Africa
- Capital: Bissau
- Population: 2.24 million
- Land Area: 245,720 km²
The Republic of Guinea-Bissau, a small West African nation, is known for its Bijagos Archipelago and cashew production. It's a low-lying country with swamps and forests. Its neighbours are Senegal and Guinea.
11. Guyana
- Continent: South America
- Capital: Georgetown
- Population: 835,986 thousand
- Land Area: 196,850 km²
Guyana, on South America's northern coast, is famous for its dense rainforests, diverse wildlife, and the impressive Kaieteur Falls. Physically, it has coastal plains, a sand belt, and interior highlands. Its neighbours are Venezuela, Brazil, and Suriname.
List of Countries That End With the Letter ‘G’
The country that ends with the letter ‘G’ is Luxembourg.
