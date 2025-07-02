You know how sometimes you see those videos where people are asked to name countries starting with a specific letter, and they totally blank? It's tougher than it looks, right? Most of us can name the big ones, but the world is comprised of 195 countries, each with its own amazing quirks. Every nation has a unique story, a different language, and a special culture. For instance, did you know that Monaco is smaller than New York's Central Park or that Russia spans 11 time zones? So, if you're curious about countries that start with the letter "G" – a less common one for sure – you're in the right place. Let's explore and expand our knowledge of the world together! Check Out| List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘F’ List of Countries That Start With the Letter ‘G’ Countries that start with the letter ‘G’ are Gabon, the Republic of the Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, the Republic of Guinea, the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, and Guyana.

1. Gabon Source: Britannica Continent : Africa

Capital : Libreville

Population: 2.59 million

Land Area : 257,670 km² Gabon, a Central African nation, is renowned for its lush rainforests, which are home to gorillas and chimpanzees, as well as its substantial oil reserves. Physically, it's characterised by coastal plains, rolling hills, and the Congo Basin. Its neighbours are Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, and the Republic of the Congo. 2. (Republic of the) Gambia Source: Britannica Continent: Africa

Capital: Banjul

Population: 2.82 million

Land Area: 10,120 km² The Republic of The Gambia, West Africa's smallest country, is renowned for its narrow shape, following the Gambia River, and its beautiful Atlantic coastline. It's a low-lying nation. Senegal surrounds it on three sides. 3. Georgia Source: FlagsOnline.it

Continent: Asia (often considered transcontinental, bordering Europe and Asia)

Capital: Tbilisi

Population: 3.80 million

Land Area: 69,490 km² Georgia, situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, is renowned for its stunning Caucasus Mountains, rich ancient wine-making traditions, and distinctive script. Physically, it's mountainous with a Black Sea coast. Its neighbours are Russia, Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. 4. Germany Source: Britannica Continent: Europe

Capital: Berlin

Population: 84.07 million

Land Area: 348,560 km² Germany, located in Western Europe, is renowned for its engineering prowess, rich history, diverse landscapes ranging from the Alps to the North Sea, and vibrant culture. It has a varied terrain of plains, forests, and mountains. Its neighbours include France, Poland, and the Netherlands.

5. Ghana Source: Vecteezy Continent: Africa

Capital : Accra

Population: 35.06 million

Land Area : 227,540 km² Ghana, a West African nation, is known for its gold and cocoa production, vibrant Kente cloth, and as the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence. It has coastal plains, a central plateau, and forests. Its neighbours are Togo, Burkina Faso, and Côte d'Ivoire. 6. Greece Source: Britannica Continent: Europe

Capital: Athens

Population: 9.93 million

Land Area: 128,900 km² Greece, located in Southeastern Europe, is renowned for its rich ancient history, significant philosophical contributions, stunning islands, and Mediterranean climate. Physically, it's very mountainous with numerous islands. Its neighbours are Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Turkey. 7. Grenada

Source: WorldFlags.et

Continent: North America (Caribbean)

Capital: St. George's

Population: 117,303 thousand inhabitants

Land Area: 340 km² Grenada, an island nation in the Caribbean, is renowned as the "Spice Isle" for its production of nutmeg and mace, as well as its stunning beaches. It's a volcanic island with a central mountain range. It's an island nation with no land borders. Read On| List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘E’ 8. Guatemala Source: Freepik Continent: North America

Capital: Guatemala City

Population: 18.68 million

Land Area: 107,160 km² Guatemala, a Central American country, is known for its Mayan heritage, colourful textiles, and volcanic landscapes. Physically, it has mountainous regions, coastal plains, and a tropical climate. Its neighbours are Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and El Salvador.

9. (Republic of) Guinea Source: Freepik Continent: Africa

Capital: Conakry

Population: 15.09 million

Land Area: 245,720 km²

The Republic of Guinea, situated in West Africa, is rich in natural resources, including bauxite and diamonds, and is renowned for its Fouta Djallon highlands. Physically, it has coastal plains, mountainous regions, and a savannah. Its neighbours are Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. 10. (Republic of) Guinea-Bissau Source: Britannica Continent: Africa

Capital: Bissau

Population: 2.24 million

Land Area: 245,720 km² The Republic of Guinea-Bissau, a small West African nation, is known for its Bijagos Archipelago and cashew production. It's a low-lying country with swamps and forests. Its neighbours are Senegal and Guinea. 11. Guyana Source: Britannica