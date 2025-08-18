Odisha 10th Supplementary Result 2025 Declared: Download Odisha HSC Marksheets at bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has announced the Odisha BSE Class 10 supplementary result 2025. The link for candidates to check the result and download the Odisha HSC supplementary marksheets are available on the official website of Odisha Board. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check the result through the direct link given here.

Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here

Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2025 Login Credentials

To check the Odisha board HSC Supplementary result 2025 candidates are required to visit the official website - bseodisha.ac.in and login with the following credentials

Roll number

Name

How to Download Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2025

The Odisha Class 10 supplementary result 2025 is available on the official website of the board. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the result